Chala Owens
3d ago
What a great guy! Joe elevates Ohio, the NFL and sets examples for our kids. Meanwhile, a few hours drive away, Browns fans got stuck with Deshaun Watson and the teams' owners, the detestable Haslems. Sigh.
FUKDRATS
3d ago
the guy is talented. no controversies. I believe playing so close to his hometown helps immensely. and coming back from a horrific injury on the field, and balling the way he has, will probably assure his success in the future.
Comments / 8