Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors Recommends Two BRC Projects
During their quarterly meeting held Thursday, Dec. 15, the Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors, recommended two Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan projects for funding. One project in the City of Cody, deals with a Wyoming Legacy Meats Processing Expansion. The Wyoming Legacy Meats Processing Expansion project...
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 12/15/2022 –...
Final meeting for three County Commissioners
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Among the agenda items approved for consideration at the next regularly scheduled county commission meeting is the renewal of fire protection agreements, a jail security and surveillance system project and updates to the policy manual for county employees. Of course, the proverbial elephant in the...
A story of two Winchesters
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River recently examined and researched a rifle that is a near-twin to one currently on exhibit; a carbine that belonged to an outlaw associate of Butch Cassidy’s. Both rifles are lever-action Winchester Model 1894 carbines chambered for...
Green River Native Appointed as UW Archivist and Historian
LARAMIE — Green River native John Waggener has been appointed as the new university archivist and historian at the University of Wyoming’s American Heritage Center (AHC). In his new role, Waggener will assist UW administration, colleges, departments, organizations and clubs with properly preserving the records of the university’s history and with maintaining operational records according to UW’s retention schedule.
Bobbie Jean Douglas (January 1, 1945 – December 14, 2022)
Bobbie Jean Douglas, 77, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Mission at Castle Rock Center in Green River, Wyoming. She was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of California. She was born on January 1, 1945 in Stockton, California; the daughter of William Clyde...
4 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
Photo byPhoto by Fidel Fernando on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wyoming and you love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are highly praised for their food and service.
Inside a Prospector’s Old Silo in Wyoming’s Wind River Mountains
If you'd like to getaway from it all and also experience a bit of Wyoming history, I found an interesting option. It's an old prospector's silo in Wyoming's Wind River Mountains that also happens to be an Airbnb. This is the "Cozy Mountain Getaway Prospector's Shanty Silo" on Airbnb. It's...
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed
You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 17 – December 18, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Colorado Man Convicted in Vehicular Homicide of Uinta County Couple
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A 69-year-old Ridgeway, CO man will be serving two years in the Sweetwater County Detention Center following his conviction in the vehicular homicide death of a Uinta County couple last year. Barrie Ira Bloom pled no contest in the deaths of Steve and Emma Darlene Powell...
Police Looking For Suspects In Wyoming Laundry Theft
Rock Springs Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in a recent laundry theft. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, the theft happened on December 11 at Sweetwater Laundry. Anyone with information on the people in the photo...
