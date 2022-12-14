Read full article on original website
California Athletic Commission Issues Travel Restriction on MMA Judges Following Douglas Crosby Controversy
The California State Athletic Commission has issued a memorandum in light of the recent controversy surrounding MMA judge Douglas Crosby. Crosby came under fire earlier this month after handing in two highly questionable scorecards on back-to-back nights. First serving as one of the three judges in the Bellator 289 main event between Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello, Crosby submitted a scorecard favoring Sabatello 50-45 while the other two judges on duty scored the bout a much more reasonable 48-47 in favor of Stots.
Joe Rogan Goes Full Fanboy Talking About Conor McGregor: ‘That’s An Extraordinary Human Being’
Joe Rogan is going to need a cigarette after fanboying so hard over Conor McGregor. “It’s an extraordinary human being,” Rogan exclaimed on a recent episode of his podcast. “That’s a one in x amount of million kind of people that can do what he does and talk the kind of sh*t he does then get into an Octagon and f*ck people up.”
Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals Who Will Coach His Son In Wrestling
Khabib Nurmagomedov already knows who will be coaching his young son in wrestling. Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the greatest mixed martial artists to have ever stepped into the cage. However, he has since retired with an unheard of undefeated record of 29-0 in one of the most difficult sports in the world.
Hotel Worker Files Civil Assault Lawsuit Against Chael Sonnen
Former UFC fighter turned analyst Chael Sonnen is being sued by a hotel employee for assault and battery. Last December, former UFC fighter and ESPN analyst Chael Sonnen was involved in an altercation in Las Vegas. According to reports at the time, Sonnen assaulted multiple people at a Four Seasons in Las Vegas, NV. It was reported that Sonnen attacked two people, a man, and a woman, choking one and splitting the lip of the other. He was later confronted by several security guards which he fought off as well. As a result of the incident, The man formally known as “The American Gangsta” was not arrested but charged with multiple misdemeanors.
Watch: Zion Clark, a Wrestler Born Without Legs, Achieved Victory in His Pro MMA Debut
Zion Clark impressed in his pro MMA debut against an opponent with no disability. The 25-year-old also holds the Guinness world record for the fastest person to walk on their hands. As bizarre as it may sound, Zion Clark, a wrestler who was born with no legs, stunned the crowd...
Jared Cannonier Edges Sean Strickland in Split Decision Win – UFC Vegas 66 Results (Highlights)
In the final UFC fight of 2022, outspoken and often controversial middleweight contender Sean Strickland looked for the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career against one-time UFC title challenger, Jared Cannonier. Strickland is coming off a first-round knockout loss to current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira while Cannonier entered the bout hoping to bounce back from a decision loss to former titleholder Israel Adesanya.
Sean O’Malley Compares Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 Decision With His UFC 280 Bout
Sean O’Malley does not see any similarities between Paddy Pimblett’s win at UFC 282 and his win at UFC 280 in terms of controversy. At UFC 282 UFC lightweight rising star, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett won a unanimous decision victory over Jared Gordon. Immediately when the scores were read, fans began to post their disagreement on social media. The word “robbery” was thrown around quite a bit and many felt as if Gordon had done enough to warrant the win.
Joe Rogan Told Jared Gordon ‘You Got This’ Moments Before UFC 282 Scorecard Was Announced
Jared Gordon is still flabbergasted by his loss to Paddy Pimblett. ‘Flash’ met ‘The Baddy’ in the UFC 282 co-main event last Saturday night. Pimblett entered the bout as both the favorite among the fans and on paper, but after three full rounds, Jared Gordon appeared to be on his way to a massive upset with a majority of MMA media members, fighters, and fans in agreement. Instead, Pimblett was announced the winner unanimously in yet another example of inept judging by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.
Sean Strickland Blames Judges For UFC Vegas 66 Loss: ‘Do You Ever Feel Bad For Robbing Guys’
Sean Strickland blasted UFC Vegas 66 judges over his decision loss to Jared Cannonier. “Tarzan” said he outlanded “The Killa Gorilla” and suggested that he was robbed. Sean Strickland may have failed to secure the W over Jared Cannonier in their middleweight headliner at UFC Vegas 66, but he certainly didn’t fail to deliver his signature comments after the fight. “Tarzan” was furious about how the judges scored the bout and he let them know about it in a social media post.
Conor McGregor Was Elated When Commercial Court Dismissed Lobov’s Lawsuit Against Proper 12 Whiskey
Conor McGregor wasted no time in hitting out at Artem Lobov after his Proper 12 Whiskey lawsuit got denied. Recently, the legal battle between the pair of now-former friends took a turn when McGregor was able to block the case from getting the fast-track to Ireland’s Commercial Court. The Commercial Court in Ireland deals only with significant commercial cases.
Gordon Ryan Outlasts Nicky Rod In Nail-Biting Grappling Match – Highlights
Gordon Ryan managed to outlast Nicky Rod after a nail-biting grappling match this week. Ryan is arguably the biggest star in the Brazilian jiu-jitsu world, and certainly didn’t disappoint last night. Ryan took on Nick Rodriguez in the main event of the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3 card. Initially,...
Gordon Ryan Details Messages Received From Dillon Danis At 2am ‘He’s Gotta Be Drunk’
BJJ standout Gordon Ryan has been getting strange messages from Bellator fighter and grappler Dillon Danis. Gordon Ryan is rolling in his career, quite literally. The BJJ star has not been beaten in No-Gi competition since 2018 and is fresh off his most recent win at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3 this week. In the post-fight interview, Gordon was asked about a former opponent of his Dillon Danis. Gordon shared some insight into his relationship with Danis and claimed he still gets messages out of the blue.
Bia Mesquita Defeats Miesha Tate At The Fight Pass Invitational 3
Miesha Tate took some time out of her MMA fighting career to try her hand at a submission-only grappling tournament, unfortunately, she lost. The UFC has become the leading promotion for MMA over the last twenty or more years. Now the organization seems to be focused on other combat sports avenues. First Dana White was looking to get into boxing, but that never really panned out. Now he is opening a slap-fighting league which fans seem to be excited about. But one of the oldest forms of martial arts, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) might be gaining some popularity under the UFC banner.
BKFC President David Feldman Shares Update on Talks with Nate Diaz
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) president David Feldman shared the latest update on the promotion’s ongoing talks with Nate Diaz. Mixed martial arts veteran Nate Diaz is one of the biggest stars in the sport. After making his way into the UFC, he competed under the banner for a decade and a half before deciding to explore free agency. He was last seen in action against Tony Ferguson in Sep. at UFC 279, where he completed the final bout on his contract with the promotion.
Arman Tsarukyan Out-Wrestles Damir Ismagulov in Unanimous Decision Win – UFC Vegas 66 Results (Highlights)
No. 9 ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsurukyan looked to get back into the win column and improve his potential for a UFC title opportunity at UFC Vegas 66 on Saturday night. Standing his way was streaking lightweight Damir Ismagulov. Undefeated inside the Octagon and riding a 19-fight win streak, Ismagulov was intent on breaking into the division’s top 10 by handing Tsurukyan his second straight loss.
Terrance McKinney Gives Paddy ‘The Saddy’ His Credit After Latest UFC Win: ‘He’s Excellent at Taking Punches’
Terrance McKinney mocked Paddy Pimblett for his divisive win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282. English sensation Pimblett made his way to the UFC as one of the most hyped prospects in 2021. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion had already amassed a sizeable following and received major backing as a potential future champion. He got off to a successful start under the banner, knocking out Luigi Vendramini in the first round on his promotional debut.
