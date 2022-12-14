Miesha Tate took some time out of her MMA fighting career to try her hand at a submission-only grappling tournament, unfortunately, she lost. The UFC has become the leading promotion for MMA over the last twenty or more years. Now the organization seems to be focused on other combat sports avenues. First Dana White was looking to get into boxing, but that never really panned out. Now he is opening a slap-fighting league which fans seem to be excited about. But one of the oldest forms of martial arts, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) might be gaining some popularity under the UFC banner.

2 DAYS AGO