SC DHEC now offering safety kits to prevent overdose deaths over holidays

By Henry Coburn
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has begun giving away overdose safety kits to prevent deaths. The kits are free while supplies last.

“In South Carolina, and nationally, drug overdoses increase during the holidays,” said DHEC’s Greenville site supervisor Melanie Morgan.

Morgan told 7News that the giveaway purposefully coincides with the holiday season to prevent deaths.

The kits include two doses of naloxone – commonly known as Narcan – fentanyl testing strips, instructions, and mental health resources.

“If naloxone can save the life of someone that you know, whether it’s a friend or a family member, who cares about the stigma?” said Nicole Baxley, the director for Bon Secours St. Francis’ emergency departments. “Just go into the office and get it and have it on hand because you’re talking about saving their life.”

WSPA 7News

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

