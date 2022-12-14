ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Teen Who Went Missing at California Rest Stop Found Dead

The body of a 16-year-old California boy who went missing after traveling to a rest stop area for a school project has been discovered, authorities announced Thursday night. Dante de la Torre was reported missing Wednesday night after he failed to return home. He had set out at 12:30 p.m. that day, authorities said. He had packed water bottles, a hand towel, small shovel, and snow boots but had not contacted friends or family since. By 7 p.m. Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed de la Torre’s body was located in a remote wooded area near the rest stop. “It is with a heavy heart we are updating the community that 16-year-old Dante de la Torre was found deceased this afternoon,” a statement read. There is no indication his death was foul play, police said, but the teen’s body will be taken to the Coroner’s Unit to undergo an examination. “We offer our condolences to the de la Torre family and Dante’s friends during this unbelievably tragic time,” the sheriff posted. According to The Sacramento Bee, “overnight temperatures in the area were near freezing.”Read it at Placer County Sheriff’s Office
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Miami

Elderly Miami church couple defrauded out of over $18K by ex-pastor: police

MIAMI -- A former South Florida pastor has been arrested and is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly married couple she knew from church and who were both suffering from dementia, police said Thursday.Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center after she was charged with four felony criminal counts, including exploitation of the elderly, first- and third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest affidavit.It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Hampton Barley or if she was still in custody as...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Still Unsolved

Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel Room

MIAMI BEACH, FL. — Recently, the authorities in Miami, Florida have been investigating a tragic event at a popular hotel. Detectives working the case say that a woman was found dead at one of the oceanfront hotels in Miami Beach. The investigation has brought about more questions than answers.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

FPL removes last wooden transmission pole in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida has taken a sizable step toward electrical stability. Florida Power and Light crews on Friday removed the region’s last wooden transmission pole near Northwest 52nd Avenue. All structures will now be either steel or concrete. FPL’s new energy grid proved useful against Hurricane Ian....
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Armed man surrenders after 10 standoff with Miami SWAT

MIAMI - An armed man who had barricaded himself inside a home was safely taken in custody after a 10-hour standoff with Miami SWAT.According to police, officers were sent to a residence in the area of NW 15th Avenue and 51st Terrace around 8:30 p.m. after getting calls about an armed man who made threats to himself. The man's family members, who were inside the home with him, were the ones to call the police. When the police arrived, they were safely out of the home. Police said the man, who had a long rifle and a handgun, did make threats against the officers. SWAT officers negotiated with the man throughout the night and early morning to get him to come out. Police said they see things like this during the holiday season with people who have problems with their mental health. They said this is the second person who has been in a barricaded situation this week.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews work to repair water main break in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Road repairs are underway in Cooper City following a water main break. City officials said the rupture happened Saturday evening along Stonebridge Parkway, near Sands Way. Crews have been working through rain to find the source of the break. Area residents may experience low pressure...
COOPER CITY, FL

