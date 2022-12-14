Read full article on original website
How cops say a bad Tinder date is linked to a Miami-Dade officer being shot in the face
A car stolen during a Tinder date was spotted by a Miami-Dade police officer, who was then shot in the face by the driver last week, according to Miami Gardens police.
FedEx delivery driver killed in crash in Coral Gables neighborhood
A FedEx delivery driver was killed in a crash Friday evening in a Coral Gables neighborhood, authorities said.
Teen Who Went Missing at California Rest Stop Found Dead
The body of a 16-year-old California boy who went missing after traveling to a rest stop area for a school project has been discovered, authorities announced Thursday night. Dante de la Torre was reported missing Wednesday night after he failed to return home. He had set out at 12:30 p.m. that day, authorities said. He had packed water bottles, a hand towel, small shovel, and snow boots but had not contacted friends or family since. By 7 p.m. Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed de la Torre’s body was located in a remote wooded area near the rest stop. “It is with a heavy heart we are updating the community that 16-year-old Dante de la Torre was found deceased this afternoon,” a statement read. There is no indication his death was foul play, police said, but the teen’s body will be taken to the Coroner’s Unit to undergo an examination. “We offer our condolences to the de la Torre family and Dante’s friends during this unbelievably tragic time,” the sheriff posted. According to The Sacramento Bee, “overnight temperatures in the area were near freezing.”Read it at Placer County Sheriff’s Office
Elderly Miami church couple defrauded out of over $18K by ex-pastor: police
MIAMI -- A former South Florida pastor has been arrested and is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly married couple she knew from church and who were both suffering from dementia, police said Thursday.Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center after she was charged with four felony criminal counts, including exploitation of the elderly, first- and third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest affidavit.It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Hampton Barley or if she was still in custody as...
WSVN-TV
Former Somerset Parkland Academy principal sentenced for bringing guns to campus
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former school principal accused of bringing loaded weapons to Somerset Parkland Academy has been sentenced after pleading no contest to the charges. On Tuesday, Geyler Herrera Castro’s trial came to a speedy close after facing charges for bringing two loaded guns to the campus,...
Federal agents raid Florida Keys house, by land in armed SUVS and by water in a raft
Heavily armed FBI agents raided a Florida Keys house Friday morning, according to neighbors.
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel Room
MIAMI BEACH, FL. — Recently, the authorities in Miami, Florida have been investigating a tragic event at a popular hotel. Detectives working the case say that a woman was found dead at one of the oceanfront hotels in Miami Beach. The investigation has brought about more questions than answers.
Uber driver shot his teen passenger after attack, Broward police say. A mom wants answers
When Hollywood police found 19-year-old Miles McGlashan, he was bleeding next to a Chevy Malibu near his grandparents’ home. Bullet holes pierced his chest and back.
Florida Keys fire academy instructor forcibly kissed recruit in front of class, report says
A Monroe County Fire Rescue captain and instructor at its fire academy is accused of kissing a recruit against her will earlier this month, an action that came after a series of other incidents with the woman and two other female trainees that county leaders say constitutes sexual harassment.
Aventura Mall koi fish attacked with bleach. Man faces charges for their killing
Koi fish in the Aventura Mall faced a chemical attack Thursday when a Miami Gardens man poured bleach and alcohol into a man-made pond where they swim, police say. Many of the fish were saved, but some succumbed to the toxic cocktail.
Roaches, flies on donuts, a Dunkin’ (again): Inspection fails at Miami area restaurants
Flies landing everywhere and roaches coming out of things on walls jumped out among violations in this week’s Sick and Shut Down List of South Florida restaurant inspection failures.
Fatal weekend traffic collision in the Upstate
An identification following a fatal collision in the Upstate. Authorities responded to a collision at E. North Street and Park Walk Drive in Greenville Sunday.
WSVN-TV
FPL removes last wooden transmission pole in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida has taken a sizable step toward electrical stability. Florida Power and Light crews on Friday removed the region’s last wooden transmission pole near Northwest 52nd Avenue. All structures will now be either steel or concrete. FPL’s new energy grid proved useful against Hurricane Ian....
A suspect in Broward I-95 murder was arrested. Police tracked him down in Georgia
A Pembroke Pines man was arrested on first-degree murder charges after a woman was found dead on Interstate 95 earlier this month.
Armed man surrenders after 10 standoff with Miami SWAT
MIAMI - An armed man who had barricaded himself inside a home was safely taken in custody after a 10-hour standoff with Miami SWAT.According to police, officers were sent to a residence in the area of NW 15th Avenue and 51st Terrace around 8:30 p.m. after getting calls about an armed man who made threats to himself. The man's family members, who were inside the home with him, were the ones to call the police. When the police arrived, they were safely out of the home. Police said the man, who had a long rifle and a handgun, did make threats against the officers. SWAT officers negotiated with the man throughout the night and early morning to get him to come out. Police said they see things like this during the holiday season with people who have problems with their mental health. They said this is the second person who has been in a barricaded situation this week.
WSVN-TV
Crews work to repair water main break in Cooper City
COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Road repairs are underway in Cooper City following a water main break. City officials said the rupture happened Saturday evening along Stonebridge Parkway, near Sands Way. Crews have been working through rain to find the source of the break. Area residents may experience low pressure...
Traffic alert: Motorcycle crash closes lanes, causes heavy delays on I-95 in Miami-Dade
A motorcycle crash has sent traffic into gridlock early Thursday on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County.
