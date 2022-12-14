The following report was published by our media partner, the Sun Herald. Please read more at www.sunherald.com. An Ocean Springs veterinarian initially suspected of killing herself after shooting two Bay St. Louis police officers was shot and killed by one of the officers during an exchange of gunfire before that officer fell to the ground with fatal injuries, state Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell told the Sun Herald on Thursday.

BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO