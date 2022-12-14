Read full article on original website
utv44.com
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis police officers worked as veterinarian in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Two Bay Saint Louis Police Officers were shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi. The incident allegedly began when Sergeant Steve Robin and officer Brandon Estorffe responded to a motel for a guest in distress. "At one point,...
3 men break into home with guns, shoot at resident: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they responded to a burglary report that happened on Dukes Avenue Friday night. According to officials, officers were called to the 2000 block of Dukes Avenue, near University Hospital, after receiving information about men breaking into a home. It was reported to officers once […]
wxxv25.com
Bay St. Louis police officer shot veterinarian who opened fire at Motel 6
The following report was published by our media partner, the Sun Herald. Please read more at www.sunherald.com. An Ocean Springs veterinarian initially suspected of killing herself after shooting two Bay St. Louis police officers was shot and killed by one of the officers during an exchange of gunfire before that officer fell to the ground with fatal injuries, state Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell told the Sun Herald on Thursday.
WLOX
Coast law enforcement leaders familiar with tragedy ready to help
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - The entire Coast is empathizing with Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz and his department as they deal with losing two officers in the line of duty. But there are two law enforcement leaders here who know the pain more than anyone else. With...
wxxv25.com
‘A tragic situation:’ Tindell provides details in Bay St. Louis shooting
New details of the officer involved shooting in Bay St. Louis that claimed the lives of two officers emerged Friday after the Mississippi Department of Public Safety released a timeline of events. Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe died after answering a welfare check call to Motel 6 on...
WLOX
Cold Case: WLOX investigates the abduction, murder of Debra Gunter
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Twenty-year-old Debra Gunter was working the overnight shift at a Gautier convenience store when she was abducted and killed. We are keeping her story alive four decades later with a hope her family will get the much needed answers they deserve. “Somebody had to know this...
New details released after murder-suicide at Bay St. Louis motel
At 10 a.m., officials will release more details after an apparent murder-suicide that left three people dead, including two Bay St. Louis Police officers.
WLOX
Criminologist Tom Payne talks about two officers killed in Bay St. Louis
They stand ready to help guide the long recovery process it will take in this Hancock County community. Speech therapist Macie Buza organized a toy drive to benefit her students, not anticipating the support she would receive. Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now...
WLOX
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
The Bay St. Louis community just beginning to process the effect of the shooting deaths of the two police officers. If you're looking for a heartwarming Christmas show that's perfect for the whole family, "Finding Christmas" at Beau Rivage might be the answer. In the Kitchen with Mosaic Restaurant and...
wcbi.com
Officials reveal new details in the deaths of Bay St. Louis officers
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WCBI) – We are learning more information about the deaths of two police officers in Bay St. Louis. Officials are now saying that the woman who shot Officer Brandon Estorffe and Sergeant Steven Robin was killed by one of the officers, even as she was shooting them.
Louisiana man arrested after baby found unresponsive in Mississippi hotel room
A Louisiana man was arrested after police found a baby unresponsive in a Mississippi hotel room Saturday. WLOX in Biloxi reports that police responded to reports of an unresponsive child at a hotel on Beach Boulevard in Biloxi. The child was reportedly suffering from life-threatening injuries consistent with abuse, according...
One Mississippi officer killed, another injured before shooting suspect kills self at Gulf Coast motel. Second officer dies from injuries.
A second police officer has died in an early morning shooting at a Mississippi motel Wednesday. Officials from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety released an update confirming that a second officer who was injured in a shooting incident at the Motel 6 at 1003 Hwy 90. in Bay St. Louis has died.
WLOX
Second teen arrested in connection to Pascagoula shooting
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A second teenager has been arrested in connection to a Pascagoula shooting. Police said Tuesday 18-year-old Jeremiah Deijohn Davis was arrested on two charges of drive-by shooting. He is currently held at the Jackson County jail. Police said the arrest comes from two different incidents on...
wxxv25.com
Community honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers at candlelight vigil
At Bay High School’s football stadium, the community shines a light on dark days, following the deaths of Bay St. Louis Police Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Brandon Estorffe. As field lights went out, candlelight took the place of darkness, symbolizing the light the community carries as law enforcement...
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge: Prosecutors have enough evidence for attempted murder charge to go to grand jury
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Thursday ruled prosecutors had sufficient evidence for a grand jury to consider attempted murder charges against a man accused of stabbing his estranged girlfriend. According to testimony at a preliminary hearing, the victim – who had broken up with defendant Larry Sylvester Curry...
wxxv25.com
Memorial Hospital delivering gifts to local nursing centers
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Diamondhead. Memorial Hospital reached out to local nursing homes and the Armed Forces Retirement Home to ask what their needs were along with items on their wish lists. Once they received the lists, the items were written out and placed...
utv44.com
Theodore postal employee charged with stealing Amazon returns
THEODORE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Rural Carrier for the United States Postal Service in Theodore has been charged in Federal Court with stealing items from the mail. Brandon Hoyt was charged today with allegedly stealing items from boxes that were being returned to Amazon by customers, according to court documents.
WLOX
LIST: Cold weather shelter’s opening ahead of dropping temps
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Ahead of Saturday night’s dropping temperatures, two cold-weather shelters will open in Harrison County. D’Iberville - Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center will open at 5 p.m. 10395 Automall Parkway. Gulfport – Salvation Army Center of Hope will open at 6 p.m. 2019 22nd...
wxxv25.com
Inmate sues Harrison County, sheriff after alleged assault, rape at jail
A Harrison County inmate has sued Harrison County and Sheriff Troy Peterson and unnamed defendants, claiming he was assaulted and raped while in the county jail. The inmate filed a federal lawsuit on December 2, asking for compensatory and punitive damages to be determined at trial. He says he was deprived of his civil rights, there was a conspiracy to interfere with those rights, the county failed to stop the conspiracy and breach of duty.
wxxv25.com
Eight injured in five-vehicle wreck on I-10 Thursday night
Eight people were sent to the hospital on Thursday night after a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 10. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the Fire Rescue team, AMR and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident, which happened about 10:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes between Menge Avenue and County Farm Road.
