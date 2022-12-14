ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

3 men break into home with guns, shoot at resident: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they responded to a burglary report that happened on Dukes Avenue Friday night. According to officials, officers were called to the 2000 block of Dukes Avenue, near University Hospital, after receiving information about men breaking into a home. It was reported to officers once […]
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Bay St. Louis police officer shot veterinarian who opened fire at Motel 6

The following report was published by our media partner, the Sun Herald. Please read more at www.sunherald.com. An Ocean Springs veterinarian initially suspected of killing herself after shooting two Bay St. Louis police officers was shot and killed by one of the officers during an exchange of gunfire before that officer fell to the ground with fatal injuries, state Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell told the Sun Herald on Thursday.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Cold Case: WLOX investigates the abduction, murder of Debra Gunter

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Twenty-year-old Debra Gunter was working the overnight shift at a Gautier convenience store when she was abducted and killed. We are keeping her story alive four decades later with a hope her family will get the much needed answers they deserve. “Somebody had to know this...
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Second teen arrested in connection to Pascagoula shooting

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A second teenager has been arrested in connection to a Pascagoula shooting. Police said Tuesday 18-year-old Jeremiah Deijohn Davis was arrested on two charges of drive-by shooting. He is currently held at the Jackson County jail. Police said the arrest comes from two different incidents on...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Community honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers at candlelight vigil

At Bay High School’s football stadium, the community shines a light on dark days, following the deaths of Bay St. Louis Police Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Brandon Estorffe. As field lights went out, candlelight took the place of darkness, symbolizing the light the community carries as law enforcement...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

Memorial Hospital delivering gifts to local nursing centers

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Diamondhead. Memorial Hospital reached out to local nursing homes and the Armed Forces Retirement Home to ask what their needs were along with items on their wish lists. Once they received the lists, the items were written out and placed...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
utv44.com

Theodore postal employee charged with stealing Amazon returns

THEODORE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Rural Carrier for the United States Postal Service in Theodore has been charged in Federal Court with stealing items from the mail. Brandon Hoyt was charged today with allegedly stealing items from boxes that were being returned to Amazon by customers, according to court documents.
THEODORE, AL
WLOX

LIST: Cold weather shelter’s opening ahead of dropping temps

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Ahead of Saturday night’s dropping temperatures, two cold-weather shelters will open in Harrison County. D’Iberville - Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center will open at 5 p.m. 10395 Automall Parkway. Gulfport – Salvation Army Center of Hope will open at 6 p.m. 2019 22nd...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Inmate sues Harrison County, sheriff after alleged assault, rape at jail

A Harrison County inmate has sued Harrison County and Sheriff Troy Peterson and unnamed defendants, claiming he was assaulted and raped while in the county jail. The inmate filed a federal lawsuit on December 2, asking for compensatory and punitive damages to be determined at trial. He says he was deprived of his civil rights, there was a conspiracy to interfere with those rights, the county failed to stop the conspiracy and breach of duty.
wxxv25.com

Eight injured in five-vehicle wreck on I-10 Thursday night

Eight people were sent to the hospital on Thursday night after a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 10. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the Fire Rescue team, AMR and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident, which happened about 10:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes between Menge Avenue and County Farm Road.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy