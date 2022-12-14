ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

FBI identifies body of woman found floating off Florida coast; authorities seeking tips

The body of a woman found floating near an island in Florida last week was identified Friday by officials from the FBI. According to a release from the FBI, Heather Rose Strickland, 34, was discovered on Dec. 10 after the U.S. Coast Guard received a call shortly before noon from a group of fishermen who found her body floating 13 miles off the coast of Egmont Key in west central Florida's Tampa Bay region.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

5 Louisiana officers charged in death of Black motorist Ronald Greene

Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance Thursday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. They are the first charges to emerge from a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed White officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, "I'm scared!"
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy