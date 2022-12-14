Read full article on original website
Remains of Texas mother who told 911 operator she was being chased through the woods found 3 years later
The remains of a Texas woman who vanished more than three years ago after calling 911 to say that she was being followed were found in a wooded area, the Panola County Sheriff's Office said. Lauren Thompson, a mother of three, went missing on Jan. 10, 2019. In July of...
FBI identifies body of woman found floating off Florida coast; authorities seeking tips
The body of a woman found floating near an island in Florida last week was identified Friday by officials from the FBI. According to a release from the FBI, Heather Rose Strickland, 34, was discovered on Dec. 10 after the U.S. Coast Guard received a call shortly before noon from a group of fishermen who found her body floating 13 miles off the coast of Egmont Key in west central Florida's Tampa Bay region.
Alabama women, 85 and 61, sentenced after feeding stray cats
Beverly Roberts and Mary Alston sought to trap the cats so they could be neutered
5 Louisiana officers charged in death of Black motorist Ronald Greene
Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance Thursday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. They are the first charges to emerge from a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed White officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, "I'm scared!"
