Valentina Shevchenko Has Four Potential Fights For Return, Including ‘Super-Fights’ With Fellow UFC Champions

Cub Swanson shares image of 'cut artery' in Rafa Garcia's bloodbath win at UFC Fight Night 216
Rafa Garcia sustained one of the more gruesome cuts in recent memory at UFC Fight Night 216 on Saturday, but he still managed to get his hand raised. An elbow from opponent Maheshate (7-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) opened a cut to the side of Garcia’s (15-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC) head in the second round, and the volume of blood that came out and covered the mat of the octagon at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas was immense. Ultimately, Garcia battled through it and got the unanimous decision, but he was still leaking as he left the cage.
MMAmania.com
Bloodbath! Twitter reacts to UFC Vegas 66 ‘Prelims’ carnage: ‘It’s a crime scene’
Rafa Garcia and Hayisaer Maheshate collided in a catchweight bout earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 66 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it turned into one of the bloodiest fights of the year. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 66 On ESPN+
Chris Weidman: Paddy Pimblett 'completely delusional' about UFC 282 win vs. Jared Gordon 'or it's a gimmick'
Chris Weidman can’t believe that Paddy Pimblett seriously thinks he beat Jared Gordon at UFC 282. Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) defeated Gordon by unanimous decision in this past Saturday’s co-main event at T-Mobile Arena – a decision which turned plenty of heads and put the judges under fire.
nodq.com
Update on Matt Riddle allegedly being written off WWE television due to a failed drug test
As previously noted, Matt Riddle was allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test and that’s why an injury angle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was able to confirm that Riddle’s angle with...
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Shows Off His Boxing Skills But Denies Celebrity Fight Rumors
6ix9ine has made a ton of enemies over the years with his antics as rap’s villain but don’t expect him to settle any scores in the boxing ring anytime soon. However, the controversial rapper has been spending a lot of time in the gym staying in shape through boxing. TMZ caught the “GUMMO” rapper working on his hands training with Iranian boxer Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid at Black Box Gym in Dubai earlier this week.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Confirms Mandy Rose Release By Moving Her To Alumni Roster
The release of former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has been confirmed by WWE based on where she is on the company website. It came as a surprise to many when it was reported on Wednesday that Mandy Rose was released by WWE. The report came from Fightful with WWE choosing not to release any kind of statement on their website.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Into Sable’s Home When They Were Having Relationship Issues
Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominating forces in WWE history. He is also the only person to win the WWE and UFC Heavyweight Championship, which is a testament to how much of a legitimate badass Brock Lesnar truly is. That being said, when he wants something, the Beast Incarnate gets it, including Sable.
MMAmania.com
Video: Bareknuckle boxer melted by body blow can’t shake post-fight punch print — Goldie on the call!
South Carolina State Athletic Commission recently legalized bareknuckle boxing in “The Palmetto State” and BYB Extreme wasted little time in marking its territory. BYB 14: “Carolina Brawl” took place last weekend at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center and featured Sam Liera’s Interim Super Middleweight title win over LT Nelson, setting up a unifying title tilt opposite division champion Jose Fernandez at some point in 2023.
Jake Shields, Mike Jackson get in physical altercation at UFC PI after lengthy Twitter feud
The tension between UFC veterans Jake Shieldsand Mike Jackson has been mounting over social media for some time. Today, it came to a head at the UFC Performance Institute. Shields (33-11-1 MMA), who is known for his outspoken stance on all things from politics to race to the fight game, and Jackson (1-2 MMA) have expressed conflicting opinions over Twitter in recent months over a variety of topics.
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Jake Paul flatten YouTuber FaZe Dee with brutal body shot
Social media stars turning to combat sports is a recent trend, but it’s one that picked up steam quickly. Of all those would-be fighters who crossed over into the cage or ring, Jake Paul clearly stands out as the most accomplished and best of the lot. He didn’t take long to move on from boxing fellow YouTubers, instead moving on to retired or semi-retired MMA fighters.
webisjericho.com
Naomi Reportedly “Has To Make A Decision”
WWE suspended both Naomi and Sasha Banks after they walked out on the promotion due to being unhappy with their creative during the May 15th episode of Raw. And while there is likely much more to the situation than simply feeling their tag team was underutilized, as neither has commented yet, many questions remain unanswered. However, with Banks set to work for New Japan, fans have been wondering what the future holds for Naomi, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reporting that she “has to make a decision” regarding her career.
wrestletalk.com
Bayley Reacts To Scary WWE Raw Botch
Bayley has now commented on the hurricanrana spot that saw her and Alexa Bliss crash to the mat on WWE Raw. During a recent Instagram Live session, Bayley took time to comment on the botch, saying:. “I was taking a move from the girl [Bliss] I was wrestling, and it...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Hated WWE Tag Team’s Name
Vince McMahon was forced into retirement when a hush money controversy became public, and it drastically altered how the pro wrestling industry viewed him. He is a legendary individual with a very stern opinion of anything. Brian Kendrick recently revealed that Vince McMahon wasn’t a fan of a specific tag team name and explained the reason behind it.
2022 Mr. Olympia Women’s Physique Results — Natalia Abraham Coelho Wins The Gold
Natalia Abraham Coelho has won the Women’s Physique division at the 2022 Mr. Olympia, which was held Dec. 15-17 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. She managed to edge out Sarah Villegas, who came in second place ahead of Brooke Walker in third. This year’s...
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Says Current WWE Star Is Better Wrestler Than Bret Hart
AJ Styles has been a workhorse for WWE since arriving in 2016 when he debuted at the Royal Rumble as the match's third entrant. In his six years in the company, he has become a two-time WWE Champion, a Triple-Crown winner, and a Grand Slam Champion. Although Styles has all...
Dmitry Bivol Reveals the Reason He Wants to Fight Canelo Alvarez at 168
In an interview with SI, Bivol made clear he wants the rematch at a new weight.
PWMania
Father of a Former WWE Star Accused of Attempting to Meet a 14-year-old
According to a video on the OBL Nation YouTube account, Fred Rosser, Jr. (the father of NJPW star/ex-WWE star Fred Rosser III) was allegedly attempting to meet with a 14-year-old minor. The video begins with an alleged text message exchange between Rosser, Jr. and a minor who is actually a...
MMA Fighting
‘You can’t act like a lion and fight like a cat’: Fighters react to listless UFC Vegas 66 main event
Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland didn’t exactly send 2022 off with a bang. In the final UFC main event of the year, Cannonier narrowly won a split decision over Sean Strickland after five rounds of technical—and occasionally uneventful—striking. The back-and-forth contest produced one of the stranger sets of scorecards you’ll see, with two judges scoring the fight 49-46 for Cannonier and the other 49-46 for Strickland.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jon Moxley Apparently Almost Loses His Ear on Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Jon Moxley apparently suffers an ear injury on tonight’s taped AEW Rampage. Moxley will wrestle Sammy Guevara in tonight’s Rampage opener. Renee Paquette took to Twitter to plug the match and noted how her husband almost lost his ear. “Since I had to live through the trauma, I...
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy Makes Epic WWE SmackDown In-Person Debut
The WWE Universe was already having a difficult time knowing what to make of Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy when he first appeared on video, but it's been several weeks and fans still have so many questions about who this person is and if it was indeed Wyatt in a mask. That's what LA Knight assumed after being kidnapped, but after calling Wyatt out on tonight's SmackDown, fans learned that Wyatt was not behind that mask, as Uncle Howdy made his in-person SmackDown debut, and you can watch it in the post below.
