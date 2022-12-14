ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Fire battalion chiefs get help with new position

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Baltimore City is approaching one year since the death of three firefighters after a vacant rowhome on Stricker Street collapsed. Fire Chief Niles Ford resigned the same day the line of duty report on the deadly fire was released painting a picture of a chaotic scene.
Vehicle crash on Key Bridge with serious injuries, says fire crews

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fire crews from Baltimore City and Baltimore County are on the scene of a crash with serious injuries on the Key Bridge. Firefighters say one vehicle involved in the crash is on fire and there is a second vehicle accident near the Anne Arundel County side of the bridge.
Man Injured During Crash on I-270 in Frederick County

A crash on Interstate 270 injured a man and left a car damaged overnight Friday in Frederick County, Maryland, authorities say. The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Southbound I-270 near the Urbana Exit, Frederick County Fire and Rescue said. Photos from firefighters show a mangled car in pieces...
Police: 2 shot, 1 killed in Northwest DC

A man was shot and killed in Northwest, D.C., in the predawn hours of Saturday, authorities said in a statement. D.C. police said officers with the Third District responded to the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, at around 1:20 a.m. after receiving reports of the sound of gunfire. There, police said they found two victims, Avon Perkins, 30, of Baltimore, and a woman, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
Baltimore residents ask police department to shut down gas station near Morgan State University

BALTIMORE -- Northeast Baltimore residents are calling for a gas station near Morgan State University to be shut down in the aftermath of a deadly shooting.The cry for action comes several days after a 56-year-old man—one of two people shot at the BP gas station on Havenwood Road—died from his injuries.Now, his family and community residents are asking Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Harrison to order the closing of the gas station through the "Padlock Law." The murder of Albert Stevenson last Sunday prompted his loved ones, community members, and City Councilman Ryan Dorsey, who represents Northeast Baltimore, to gather at the...
Curtis Bay residents are calling on CSX to halt coal deliveries, ship safer materials

BALTIMORE -- Curtis Bay residents on Saturday marched and asked for support from local officials in pushing CSX to transport something safer than coal.There was an explosion at a coal silo on Benhill Avenue on Dec. 30, 2021. It shattered windows and damaged homes in the Curtis Bay community.Earlier this year, Residents in Baltimore's Curtis Bay community filed a class action lawsuit against CSX Transportation, claiming negligence resulted in a health-harming explosion at its facility in 2021. The lawsuit states "knowing, intentional and reckless" conduct by CSX caused the explosion that released "poisonous and carcinogenic chemicals."  The residents who filed the...
Police Respond to Shots Fired on Thursday Evening

Montgomery County Police responded to reports of shots fired on Thursday evening in Wheaton. According to MCPD, “On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 9:27 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 1100 block of University Blvd. for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers observed a bullet hole in an apartment unit. No injuries were reported. No suspect is in custody at this time.
60-year-old stabbed and killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore responded to the scene of a reported ‘cutting’ call in 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue Saturday night at around 7:41 pm. Upon arrival, officers dispatched to the location found a 60-year-old male victim suffering from multiple serious stab wounds, detectives with the Baltimore Police Department said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not release any further details about the incident and homicide detectives are investigating the death. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to The post 60-year-old stabbed and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Remembering Officer Keona Holley: Baltimore officer ambushed, shot in patrol car a year ago

BALTIMORE - One year ago, a community and police department were shattered, just days before Christmas.Baltimore City Police Officer Keona Holley was ambushed and shot while sitting in her patrol car in Curtis Bay.Holley, a mother of four, was working overtime when she was shot on Dec. 16, 2021. She died a week later at the hospital.Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, face murder charges of Officer Holley. They also face murder charges in the shooting death of Justin Johnson, who was killed hours later.They are scheduled to appear in court in early 2023. Charging documents for the pair show that Knox told police he was there when Shaw opened fire into Holley's patrol car last Thursday morning. The documents state the men were seen on surveillance video parking down the street from the officer's car before the shooting unfolded.Holley was shot several times, including at least once in the head, according to charging documents.
Woman found unharmed after carjacking, abduction in Brooklyn

Baltimore police say they found a woman unharmed after a carjacking and abduction overnight. City police said investigators were searching for and sought help to identify the woman in the picture. Police said she was the victim of a carjacking around 2 a.m. Sunday in the Brooklyn area. She was...
60-year-old man fatally stabbed in West Baltimore on Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was fatally stabbed in Baltimore's Harlem Park neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the western side of the city went to investigate a report of a cutting in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue around 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 60-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train

WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male victim on Friday. According to police, at approximately 6:49 p.m. Northern District officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Edgecombe Circle North to investigate a reported gun discharge. Officers responded and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It has been revealed that the victim was walking when he heard gunshots and noticed that he had been shot. Northern District Shooting detectives responded and assumed The post 17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
