foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Fire battalion chiefs get help with new position
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Baltimore City is approaching one year since the death of three firefighters after a vacant rowhome on Stricker Street collapsed. Fire Chief Niles Ford resigned the same day the line of duty report on the deadly fire was released painting a picture of a chaotic scene.
foxbaltimore.com
Vehicle crash on Key Bridge with serious injuries, says fire crews
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fire crews from Baltimore City and Baltimore County are on the scene of a crash with serious injuries on the Key Bridge. Firefighters say one vehicle involved in the crash is on fire and there is a second vehicle accident near the Anne Arundel County side of the bridge.
Wbaltv.com
Laurel man dies, 7 others injured after minivan crashes into tree in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Md. — A Laurel man died and seven others were injured after a minivan crashed into a tree Saturday night. Howard County police said the minivan crashed around 10:08 p.m. on southbound Snowden River Parkway near Carved Stone. A passenger, Ram Luitel, 61, died at the scene. Seven...
Anne Arundel County police: Multi-vehicle crash leaves three seriously injured
Anne Arundel County police are investigating a a multi-vehicle crash on Mount Zion Marlboro Road at Grenock Drive.
NBC Washington
Man Injured During Crash on I-270 in Frederick County
A crash on Interstate 270 injured a man and left a car damaged overnight Friday in Frederick County, Maryland, authorities say. The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Southbound I-270 near the Urbana Exit, Frederick County Fire and Rescue said. Photos from firefighters show a mangled car in pieces...
WTOP
Police: 2 shot, 1 killed in Northwest DC
A man was shot and killed in Northwest, D.C., in the predawn hours of Saturday, authorities said in a statement. D.C. police said officers with the Third District responded to the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, at around 1:20 a.m. after receiving reports of the sound of gunfire. There, police said they found two victims, Avon Perkins, 30, of Baltimore, and a woman, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
Baltimore residents ask police department to shut down gas station near Morgan State University
BALTIMORE -- Northeast Baltimore residents are calling for a gas station near Morgan State University to be shut down in the aftermath of a deadly shooting.The cry for action comes several days after a 56-year-old man—one of two people shot at the BP gas station on Havenwood Road—died from his injuries.Now, his family and community residents are asking Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Harrison to order the closing of the gas station through the "Padlock Law." The murder of Albert Stevenson last Sunday prompted his loved ones, community members, and City Councilman Ryan Dorsey, who represents Northeast Baltimore, to gather at the...
Curtis Bay residents are calling on CSX to halt coal deliveries, ship safer materials
BALTIMORE -- Curtis Bay residents on Saturday marched and asked for support from local officials in pushing CSX to transport something safer than coal.There was an explosion at a coal silo on Benhill Avenue on Dec. 30, 2021. It shattered windows and damaged homes in the Curtis Bay community.Earlier this year, Residents in Baltimore's Curtis Bay community filed a class action lawsuit against CSX Transportation, claiming negligence resulted in a health-harming explosion at its facility in 2021. The lawsuit states "knowing, intentional and reckless" conduct by CSX caused the explosion that released "poisonous and carcinogenic chemicals." The residents who filed the...
Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Baltimore County
Imagine starting your car to go to work and you hear a loud rumbling noise coming from it. Then, you look underneath only to see the catalytic converter missing.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Shots Fired on Thursday Evening
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of shots fired on Thursday evening in Wheaton. According to MCPD, “On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 9:27 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 1100 block of University Blvd. for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers observed a bullet hole in an apartment unit. No injuries were reported. No suspect is in custody at this time.
60-year-old stabbed and killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore responded to the scene of a reported ‘cutting’ call in 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue Saturday night at around 7:41 pm. Upon arrival, officers dispatched to the location found a 60-year-old male victim suffering from multiple serious stab wounds, detectives with the Baltimore Police Department said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not release any further details about the incident and homicide detectives are investigating the death. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to The post 60-year-old stabbed and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting inside Southeast, D.C. apartment building
WASHINGTON - A man is in custody accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Southeast, D.C. apartment in October, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say on Friday they arrested Myron Hickson, 34, of District Heights, Maryland, in connection with the case. The incident happened at an...
$8,000 Reward Offered To Identify Suspects In Baltimore Murder
Police are offering a large reward for information on the suspects responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man earlier this month, authorities say. Gerald Reed was killed in the 5600 block of Albanene Place on Friday, Dec. 9, according to Baltimore police. Officials are offering a $8,000 reward to...
Remembering Officer Keona Holley: Baltimore officer ambushed, shot in patrol car a year ago
BALTIMORE - One year ago, a community and police department were shattered, just days before Christmas.Baltimore City Police Officer Keona Holley was ambushed and shot while sitting in her patrol car in Curtis Bay.Holley, a mother of four, was working overtime when she was shot on Dec. 16, 2021. She died a week later at the hospital.Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, face murder charges of Officer Holley. They also face murder charges in the shooting death of Justin Johnson, who was killed hours later.They are scheduled to appear in court in early 2023. Charging documents for the pair show that Knox told police he was there when Shaw opened fire into Holley's patrol car last Thursday morning. The documents state the men were seen on surveillance video parking down the street from the officer's car before the shooting unfolded.Holley was shot several times, including at least once in the head, according to charging documents.
Nottingham MD
Attempted stabbing reported in Middle River, White Marsh business burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an attempted stabbing and several burglaries that were reported over the past week. At 10:15 a.m. on Monday, December 12, an individual entered a business in the area of Ebenezer Road at Pulaski Highway in White Marsh (21162) and stole several items. At just after...
Fatal single-vehicle crash leaves 61-year-old dead
Howard County police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday evening in Columbia.
Wbaltv.com
Woman found unharmed after carjacking, abduction in Brooklyn
Baltimore police say they found a woman unharmed after a carjacking and abduction overnight. City police said investigators were searching for and sought help to identify the woman in the picture. Police said she was the victim of a carjacking around 2 a.m. Sunday in the Brooklyn area. She was...
60-year-old man fatally stabbed in West Baltimore on Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man was fatally stabbed in Baltimore's Harlem Park neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the western side of the city went to investigate a report of a cutting in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue around 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 60-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train
WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male victim on Friday. According to police, at approximately 6:49 p.m. Northern District officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Edgecombe Circle North to investigate a reported gun discharge. Officers responded and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It has been revealed that the victim was walking when he heard gunshots and noticed that he had been shot. Northern District Shooting detectives responded and assumed The post 17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
