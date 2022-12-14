Police: Man injured 3 officers trying to arrest him at North Shore bar

Police: Man injured officers trying to arrest him at North Shore bar 02:13

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An alleged violent assault on the North Shore during Sunday's Steelers game injured four first responders. One of those police officers wound up at the hospital with a bloody nose and concussion.

According to court paperwork, Ronald Snoe of Churchill paid zero dollars and is out of jail. He's not due back in court until the end of the month.

According to police, a mid-game drunken brawl Sunday landed Snoe in jail.

"It's terrible, first of all, that something like that happened, it's clearly not necessary," said North Shore Tavern owner Mike Sukitch.

Police arrested Snoe at the North Shore Tavern. Three officers found Snoe as he walked into the front doors after allegedly attacking a medic on a motorcycle outside McFadden's bar down the street.

"It used to be to a point where even if you were drunk, if you saw the police, it made you a bit wiser right away because you didn't want to take that extra step and certainly not get physical," said Sukitch.

Court paperwork says Snoe did just that, allegedly resisting arrest and assaulting all three officers on the Federal Street sidewalk. Snoe allegedly kicked one officer in the face using the heel of his boot, causing the officer's head to "snap back." Snoe allegedly kicked another officer square in the chest and hurt another officer's eye.

Paperwork shows Snoe is now out of jail, released on his own recognizance, meaning he didn't pay bail but promises to appear in court as scheduled.

"It's unfortunate that something like that would enable somebody to be released so quickly. I mean if it were me, they should be still sitting there right now waiting it out behind bars," said Sukitch.

Snoe does not appear to have hired an attorney as of Wednesday.