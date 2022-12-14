Read full article on original website
Eagles news: Nick Sirianni keeps impressing, Odell Beckham Jr. now wanted
History has a way of repeating itself. Once upon a time, many, many moons ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were looking to change course. Chip Kelly was out. Doug Pederson replaced him, and a man who Philly was criticized for hiring led the Birds to a Super Bowl win in his second season… Then, he was replaced. Just five years and six days after hiring Doug, Philly was introducing his replacement, a young man by the name of Nick Sirianni.
Everything Bill Belichick said about insane Patriots last-second defeat
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pointed to “too many mistakes” to explain New England’s jaw-dropping loss to the Raiders on the final play. No one could have predicted how the Patriots would lose to the Raiders on Sunday. But you could have predicted how Bill Belichick would react to the loss.
Russell Wilson becomes a meme again in photo that summarizes Broncos
Russell Wilson became a meme once again for looking downtrodden in Las Vegas, an allegory for the massive gamble his Denver Broncos experiment has been. Russell Wilson can’t seem to catch a break in 2022. First, there’s the bitterness from Seattle fans for Wilson’s unexpected departure, a betrayal that...
Steelers backup Marcus Allen commits dumbest penalty of the season (Video)
Pittsburgh Steelers backup linebacker Marcus Allen committed the most dumbfounding penalty of 2022, which led to points scored by the Carolina Panthers. When it comes to the NFL, there are bound to be some penalties that can be debated. Just look at the calls in the epic Minnesota Vikings-Indianapolis Colts game on Saturday. But then there are penalties in which fans will question what that player was thinking.
Bucs Twitter eviscerates team as Tampa Bay self-destructs in second half
Once again, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are falling hard and beating themselves, letting a 14-point lead slip away in a single quarter. It’s a challenge to describe what Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans have been witness to against the Cincinnati Bengals, but USA Today’s Luke Easterling put it rather succinctly.
Updated NFC Playoff picture after Bucs blow 17-point lead to Bengals
Here’s an updated look at the NFC Playoff Picture and NFC Wild Card standings after the Buccaneers lost again in Week 15 games. We are inching closer to a world where a team with a losing record wins the NFC South — again. It’s not the first time...
Mohamed Sanu makes his pitch for the Chiefs to sign him
Mohamed Sanu makes his pitch for the Chiefs to sign him. Following Week 15, we might start to see some teams continue to round out their roster with veteran free agents as the playoffs inch closer. Recently, we’ve seen guys like Cole Beasley and T.Y. Hilton find homes with the...
Predicting the rest of the Cowboys 2022 schedule, playoff positioning
The Dallas Cowboys are in the thick of the stretch run. Here is a prediction for how they will fare and a look at their first round in the 2022 playoffs. The Dallas Cowboys have, once again, entered the stretch run as one of the more formidable and complete teams in the NFL.
Giants vs. Commanders Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Sunday Night Football
Same game parlays are built for prime time football. It's the only football game we'll be watching at the time, so why not have a little bit of fun? Of course, parlays are always tough to hit, so I'd recommend risking less than you'd wager on a normal bet. The...
5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 16
The semifinals are coming up in the fantasy football playoffs. These five players could help you pick up a win in Week 16. The fantasy football playoffs are well underway and there has been a lot of drama in the first round of the playoffs this week. Explosive performances from teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts led to some interesting weekly winners in the fantasy game.
Tough Dak Prescott stat shows exactly why Cowboys need OBJ
Dak Prescott now leads the NFL in interception rate, which is another sign he needs OBJ because too many of his INTs weren’t his fault. The Dallas Cowboys went into Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the chance to clinch the playoffs. They came out of Sunday’s...
Mac Jones clearly upset with coaching staff over horribly-timed timeout that nixed a touchdown
Mac Jones was not having it today with New England Patriots offensive play caller Matt Patricia. There were no giggles to be had for the ole gigglemeister Mac Jones, as the New England Patriots quarterback was battery-throwing mad after Matt Patricia and the rest of the offensive coaching staff decided to call a timeout at the worst possible time.
3 huge Chiefs concerns after barely surviving lowly Texans
The Chiefs clinched the AFC West with their overtime win over the Texans, but another struggle-fest highlighted some major concerns for Kansas City. The city of Kansas City had to let out a collective, “PHEW,” as the Chiefs got away with a tight one against the Texans. It...
Chiefs radio call of Jerick McKinnon’s division-sealing win will give fans chills (Video)
The Kansas City Chiefs clinched their seventh straight AFC West crown on Sunday, thanks to a game-winning touchdown run by Jerick McKinnon in overtime. Jerick McKinnon has emerged as a valuable member of the Kansas City backfield in recent weeks, and despite a questionable effort at best by the teams as a whole against the lowly Houston Texans, he was able to give Chiefs fans an early holiday gift.
Eagles Super Bowl hopes just took another leap
The Philadelphia Eagles are on their way to the playoffs, and if you take any stock into statistical projections, have incredible Super Bowl odds, too. The Philadelphia Eagles continue to win. Their Week 15 road victory over the Chicago Bears looked a little shaky at times, but the Birds came out on top, 25-20. With that, they improve to 13-1.
UCLA’s chances of landing D.J. Uiagalelei in portal have taken massive hit
UCLA is probably not going to end up landing former Clemson starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in the transfer portal now. Once thought to be a fantastic fit in the transfer portal, do not count on former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei heading back to his native Southern California to go play for UCLA.
