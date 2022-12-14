ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles news: Nick Sirianni keeps impressing, Odell Beckham Jr. now wanted

History has a way of repeating itself. Once upon a time, many, many moons ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were looking to change course. Chip Kelly was out. Doug Pederson replaced him, and a man who Philly was criticized for hiring led the Birds to a Super Bowl win in his second season… Then, he was replaced. Just five years and six days after hiring Doug, Philly was introducing his replacement, a young man by the name of Nick Sirianni.
Everything Bill Belichick said about insane Patriots last-second defeat

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pointed to “too many mistakes” to explain New England’s jaw-dropping loss to the Raiders on the final play. No one could have predicted how the Patriots would lose to the Raiders on Sunday. But you could have predicted how Bill Belichick would react to the loss.
Steelers backup Marcus Allen commits dumbest penalty of the season (Video)

Pittsburgh Steelers backup linebacker Marcus Allen committed the most dumbfounding penalty of 2022, which led to points scored by the Carolina Panthers. When it comes to the NFL, there are bound to be some penalties that can be debated. Just look at the calls in the epic Minnesota Vikings-Indianapolis Colts game on Saturday. But then there are penalties in which fans will question what that player was thinking.
5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 16

The semifinals are coming up in the fantasy football playoffs. These five players could help you pick up a win in Week 16. The fantasy football playoffs are well underway and there has been a lot of drama in the first round of the playoffs this week. Explosive performances from teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts led to some interesting weekly winners in the fantasy game.
Tough Dak Prescott stat shows exactly why Cowboys need OBJ

Dak Prescott now leads the NFL in interception rate, which is another sign he needs OBJ because too many of his INTs weren’t his fault. The Dallas Cowboys went into Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the chance to clinch the playoffs. They came out of Sunday’s...
Chiefs radio call of Jerick McKinnon’s division-sealing win will give fans chills (Video)

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched their seventh straight AFC West crown on Sunday, thanks to a game-winning touchdown run by Jerick McKinnon in overtime. Jerick McKinnon has emerged as a valuable member of the Kansas City backfield in recent weeks, and despite a questionable effort at best by the teams as a whole against the lowly Houston Texans, he was able to give Chiefs fans an early holiday gift.
Eagles Super Bowl hopes just took another leap

The Philadelphia Eagles are on their way to the playoffs, and if you take any stock into statistical projections, have incredible Super Bowl odds, too. The Philadelphia Eagles continue to win. Their Week 15 road victory over the Chicago Bears looked a little shaky at times, but the Birds came out on top, 25-20. With that, they improve to 13-1.
