Suspect who jumped from Boston high-rise pleads not guilty to assault charges

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

Man who jumped out 12 story window to avoid police in court 00:36

BOSTON - New details are emerging about a man who jumped out a 12th-floor window to escape police in Roxbury on Monday

Michael Perry, 37, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon for the incident that happened at 35 Northampton Street. A judge entered a plea of not guilty on Perry's behalf at his arraignment Wednesday.

A prosecutor said there was a call for a wellbeing check for a resident who lives in the apartment where Perry was found. The man had told family members Perry was visiting him on Friday.

When police arrived Monday, the resident of the apartment was found dead with "significant signs of physical trauma."

A SWAT team was called in and they observed Perry with a knife in his hand. Perry allegedly moved aggressively toward officers, who then fire foam projectiles at him.

Perry then jumped out the window, but his underwear got stuck on the handle, leaving him dangling 12 stories above the ground. Police went to the apartment below, broke the window and rescued Perry.

Perry was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Friday. An autopsy is underway to see if Perry will face more charges.

CBS Boston

Man who jumped from Boston high-rise charged with murder

BOSTON - A man who allegedly jumped out of a 12th story window in Boston after police found him with a body is now charged with murder. Michael Perry, 37, allegedly killed Jose Aponte in his apartment. In court Friday, a prosecutor said Perry and Aponte had been dating, but had problems recently. Aponte's family became worried when he didn't show up for work and they received a strangely worded text from his phone, saying he was sick. When police arrived Monday, Aponte was found dead with "significant signs of physical trauma."  A SWAT team was called in and they observed Perry with a knife in his hand. Perry allegedly moved aggressively toward officers, who then fired foam projectiles at him. Perry then jumped out the window, but his underwear got stuck on the handle, leaving him dangling 12 stories above the ground. Police went to the apartment below, broke the window and rescued Perry.  Perry is being held without bail.  
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police order shelter in place after man threatens police station with chainsaw

COHASSET -- A shelter-in-place was ordered in part of Cohasset on Sunday night as police responded to a barricaded suspect. Police said the shelter-in-place was for anyone living within a quarter mile of Norfolk Road and Cushing Road. Around 2:30 p.m., a man approached the police station with a chainsaw and tried to cut his way into the front door, according to police. The secretary barricaded herself and hit a button that signaled for officers to respond to the front desk. At that point, the man left and police tracked him to a Cushing Road home where he barricaded himself. Two children under five are also in the house. Police said they were unsure if he has any weapons in the home other than the chainsaw. About three to four dozen officers are on the scene and negotiations are underway. The man's identity is not being released at this time. 
COHASSET, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Police officer arrested after allegedly getting into fight with brother

BOSTON - Veteran Boston Police officer James Kenneally has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly getting into a fight with one of his brothers after the death of their father.Police told WBZ-TV Officer Kenneally and his brother got into the fight Monday afternoon at a "family mourning gathering." Their father Tom Kenneally passed away the day before at age 87.Officer Kenneally was the only one arrested, police said. He's charged with assault and battery after "being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member," according to police.Kenneally was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.No other information is available at this point in the investigation. He has been with the force since 1997.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police officer arrested for assault and battery after domestic violence incident

BOSTON — A Boston Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested on an assault and battery charge, police said. James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Monday by Boston Police officers for assault and battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member, police said.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officer arrested by the department he serves after an incident

A Massachusetts police officer was arrested last week after an incident, according to the department that he serves for. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Assault and Battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Suspect charged in connection to Roxbury homicide investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say a suspect has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury. Michael Perry, 37, of Boston was initially charged with Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon and will now be charged with Murder. On Sunday around 8...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man wanted for murder of woman in Stoughton arrested in New York City

STOUGHTON - The man wanted for the murder of Amber Buckner in Stoughton last week is under arrest in New York City.Victor Carter, 39, who has recent addresses in Stoughton and Brockton, was captured by police at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan Saturday afternoon, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's office.Buckner was found dead in a small building behind a home on Park Street on Tuesday, December 13. A couple with ties to the home found her body. Neighbors told WBZ-TV they did not know who lived in the house."Carter had a relationship history with Buckner," Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement Saturday.There's no word yet on a motive or how Bucker was killed.Carter is being held in New York City until the court process can begin to bring him back to Stoughton District Court for arraignment."We extend our particular gratitude to the Port Authority Police for their help and assistance in their jurisdiction," Morrissey said. "If you do not feel safe in your relationship, or you know someone who is not safe in their relationship, calling SafeLink at 877-785-2020 is a confidential first step on the path to safety."
STOUGHTON, MA
NECN

Man Arrested in New York Days After Woman Killed in Stoughton, Mass.

A man has been arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection to a woman's death last week in Stoughton, Massachusetts, authorities announced Saturday. Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release.
STOUGHTON, MA
CBS Boston

Marshfield murder suspect Christopher Keeley held without bail

MARSHFIELD -- Twenty-seven-year-old Christopher Keeley was held on bail after facing murder charges in Plymouth District Court on Friday. Keeley was arrested in Florida two weeks ago. According to police, Keeley brutally murdered Carl and Vicki Mattson in their Marshfield home. Keeley was an acquaintance of the couple and lived with them occasionally.   Keeley pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.The Mattsons, who were 70 years old, were found stabbed and bludgeoned in their Gotham Hill Drive house during a well-being check on November 29. A search for Keeley was launched a day later. He was arrested in Miami Beach after police...
MARSHFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Arrest made after 68-year-old woman stabbed in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a suspect in connection with an assault that left a 68-year-old woman with a stab wound to her chest. The 34-year-old Roxbury man is facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police. Officials say officers responded to...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police looking to identify suspect after delivery truck driver stabbed in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are looking to identify the person who stabbed a delivery driver in Roxbury Tuesday. The Frito Lay truck driver says he was dropping off his last delivery of the day at the Alltown gas station in the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue on Tuesday when he was suddenly attacked by an unknown man and stabbed in his right arm, according to police.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston police release images of suspect in violent Theater District attack

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a violent assault in the city’s Theater District last month. Detectives said at 1:48 a.m. on Nov. 5, officers were called to an assault and battery in the area of 279 Tremont St. Responding officers located a man who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries and emergency brain surgery.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman indicted on charges that she was speeding while on drugs and alcohol in crash that killed police officer

A Massachusetts woman has been indicted on charges that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she caused a fatal crash that killed an off-duty Massachusetts police officer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday, a Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments charging...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
