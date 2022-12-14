Suspect who jumped from Boston high-rise pleads not guilty to assault charges

Man who jumped out 12 story window to avoid police in court 00:36

BOSTON - New details are emerging about a man who jumped out a 12th-floor window to escape police in Roxbury on Monday

Michael Perry, 37, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon for the incident that happened at 35 Northampton Street. A judge entered a plea of not guilty on Perry's behalf at his arraignment Wednesday.

A prosecutor said there was a call for a wellbeing check for a resident who lives in the apartment where Perry was found. The man had told family members Perry was visiting him on Friday.

When police arrived Monday, the resident of the apartment was found dead with "significant signs of physical trauma."

A SWAT team was called in and they observed Perry with a knife in his hand. Perry allegedly moved aggressively toward officers, who then fire foam projectiles at him.

Perry then jumped out the window, but his underwear got stuck on the handle, leaving him dangling 12 stories above the ground. Police went to the apartment below, broke the window and rescued Perry.

Perry was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Friday. An autopsy is underway to see if Perry will face more charges.