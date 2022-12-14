ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, IN

Police in Highland, Indiana seek Erica Roadlander in rash of wallet thefts

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28uBT1_0jisSbPt00

Police search for woman targeting shoppers in Highland, Indiana 00:19

HIGHLAND, Ind. (CBS) -- Shoppers in Northwest Indiana need to be on the lookout for a woman who police said is wanted for stealing a number of wallets.

Police in Highland, Indiana, said Erica Roadlander has stolen or pickpocketed numerous wallets from people out shopping – and has then used the credit cards from the wallets to make fraudulent purchases at other nearby stores.

Roadlander frequents the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana area and has committed similar crimes elsewhere, Highland police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZWiNg_0jisSbPt00
Highland, Indiana Police
Highland, Indiana Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XQQtw_0jisSbPt00
Highland, Indiana Police

Anyone with information about Roadlander's whereabouts is asked to call Highland police Detective Sgt. Jason Hildebrand or Detective Corporal Lee Natelborg, at (219) 838-3184. Callers may remain anonymous.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Expressway shooting: Man struck in back while driving on I-57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting on Interstate 57 near Halsted Street sent a driver to the hospital Saturday evening. According to Illinois State Police, the man was driving just before 4 p.m. in a black Dodge van when he suffered a gunshot wound to the back. The driver ended up in the ditch. He was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition. Traffic was diverted off I-57 at Halsted while troopers canvassed for evidence. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the ISP at (847)294-4400 or ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop

Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Michigan City Cold Case Reopened

(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police have reopened a 15-year-old cold case in the hopes of cracking an unsolved murder. On April 1, 2007, Robert “RJ” Winters was found in the 200 block of Michigan City’s E. Fulton St. dead from a gunshot wound. Winters’ death...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
ABC7 Chicago

Driver, passenger killed in Chicago shooting on Near West Side

CHICAGO -- Two people were fatally wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon while driving on the Near West Side. A 36-year-old man was behind the wheel of a car when he and a 29-year-old woman riding with him were each struck by gunfire just before 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New surveillance photos released of suspected gunman in fatal shooting in front of Pilsen school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for the person they believe is the gunman responsible for shooting four teenagers and killing two of them in front of Benito Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports, sources say the two teens who were shot and survived are both doing fine, as fine as they could be, with family. Two others were fatally struck in the head. The two who died have since been identified as 14-year-old Nathan Billegas and 15-year-old Brandon Perez. Nathan's family Saturday said they were not ready to share details about the high school freshman. Meanwhile, police...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 teens struck by gunfire while inside West Side apartment

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot while they were inside an apartment on Chicago’s West Side Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley around 5:50 p.m. when they were struck by bullets that were fired outside the home. The 16-year-old was […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Robert Crimo Jr., father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect, released on $50,000 bond

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports, Robert Crimo Jr. is facing seven felony charges. He is accused of helping his son obtain a firearm and ammunition. Crimo spent just one night behind bars in Lake County. His lawyers struck a deal with county prosecutors, and he was released on just $5,000 cash. "He has done nothing wrong. This is an absurd charge," said Crimo Jr.'s lawyer, George Gomez. Crimo Jr. looked somber and tired as he faced his first appearance in front of a judge for his bond hearing. After internal talks between his attorney and the prosecution, Gomez said they...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Teens Fatally Shot Outside Benito Juarez Community Academy Identified

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two teenagers who were shot and killed outside Benito Juarez Community Academy Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. at the school in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street, where four people were discovered with gunshot wounds, authorities said. A 14- and 15-year-old boy were both shot in the head and later died at the hospital.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

18-year-old charged with robbing man in Chicago Loop

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old is facing charges for robbing a man in the Loop earlier this week. Police say Tureese Davis was arrested on Dec. 15 at 2:28 p.m. after a 52-year-old man was robbed just moments earlier in the first block of State Street. Davis is scheduled to appear...
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Career Path Leads to Jail Again

(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City woman appears to have made stealing a career judging from her past convictions and current allegations of theft. Bambi Glancy, 39, was arrested on December 9th. According to court documents, Glancy was in a self-check-out lane at Walmart in Michigan City. Police said she was caught scanning and paying for some of the merchandise in her shopping cart but failing to follow suit with the other items.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
CBS Chicago

Chicago street vendors plea for help after several targeted by thieves

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four street vendors have been robbed in just the past two months.In one case, just this week, a vendor's son was shot while trying to stop his father from getting robbed.Street vendors joined forces on Friday to call for change when it comes to their safety. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot had the story.The man seen on the ground in cellphone video was shot in the leg in Austin on Monday. He was trying to protect his father, who works as a street vendor. His dad had just been held up at gunpoint.The thieves got...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Winter Kickback Series in West Garfield Park returns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Winter kickback Series is back, and it's bringing fun events to more than a dozen neighborhoods.Saturday's free event is in West Garfield Park at Tilton Park near Kenton and Maypole.It's being hosted by The Base Chicago from noon until 3:30 p.m.The event will also include a gift giveaway.The Winter Kickback Series continues through Jan. 6.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Near West Side crash leaves two CPD officers, one civilian injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people – two of them Chicago Police officers – were injured in an auto accident Friday evening on the Near West Side.Police said at 9:27 p.m., a woman was driving a Jeep Liberty south on Oakley Boulevard when she ran a red light and struck a squad car at Congress Parkway.The damage was seen on the driver's side of a Chicago Police sport-utility vehicle at the scene.The accident scene is just blocks from Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where the officers were taken with non-life-threatening injuries.The woman who had been driving the Jeep was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, and was given three traffic tickets.No other injuries were reported.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged with arson in car explosion that damaged 2 homes in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car explosion some investigators thought was caused by an equipment malfunction has been ruled as a case of arson. The man charged is now out on electronic monitoring.CBS2's Sabrina Franza spoke with neighbors and those close to the victims, in this story you'll see only on 2.When we first told you about the explosion in the 10700 block of South Green Street last week, some investigators said they didn't suspect any criminal activity. Now we have learned the opposite is true, as Chicago police arrested and charged one man for arson."That explosive was so severe that...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
136K+
Followers
30K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy