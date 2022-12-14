Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Zendaya and Tom Holland dined at East Bay restaurant Batch & Brine
What followed was a flurry of social media posts from excited fans.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
SFGate
Austin Butler and the SNL Cast Serenade Cecily Strong With Elvis’ ‘Blue Christmas’
Just prior to tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live, the show’s Instagram account announced that it would be the final episode to feature celebrated cast member Cecily Strong, one of the show’s last remaining veterans. Over the course of her 11-year run, Strong would prove to be...
SFGate
‘Harry & Meghan’ Producers vs. Buckingham Palace: Spat Intensifies Over Netflix Docuseries
The spat between Buckingham Palace and the producers behind Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan” docuseries has intensified after it emerged that palace officials not only had an opportunity to comment on the Sussexes’ claims within the show, but tried to obtain footage in advance. The war of...
Comments / 0