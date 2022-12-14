ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Comeback

Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
The Comeback

Former NFL All-Pro sued for wrongful death after shooting

Former NFL All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib is the subject of a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a fatal shooting at a youth football game in August. Talib’s brother, Yaqub Talib, was indicted for first-degree murder following the shooting, which happened in Lancaster, Texas after an argument between opposing coaches escalated. Michael Hickmon, 43, was killed Read more... The post Former NFL All-Pro sued for wrongful death after shooting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LANCASTER, TX
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
OHIO STATE
thecomeback.com

Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision

The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Clay Matthews wants one special NFL job

Over the past few years, the NFL’s roughing the passer penalty has become one of the most controversial calls in the game with several high-profile decisions igniting quite a heated debate about how the penalty is enforced. And one former NFL pass-rushing great has a way to fix it – allow him to make all Read more... The post Clay Matthews wants one special NFL job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades

The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches

While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Three Eagles could retire at the end of this season

Three longtime Eagles could hang up the cleats after this season. Eagles center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are entering the twilight years of their career. While the Eagles have the ninth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 25.7, they're still getting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL General Manager Reportedly Expected To Be Fired

An NFL general manager is reportedly expected to be fired ahead of next season. Cardinals GM Steve Keim took a leave of absence from the team earlier this year. However, the Cardinals are expected to replace him in a full-time capacity before the 2023 season. "After announcing earlier this week...

