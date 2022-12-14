Read full article on original website
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs seems a foregone conclusion. The questions of how and when they will make it official linger.
Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
Former NFL All-Pro sued for wrongful death after shooting
Former NFL All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib is the subject of a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a fatal shooting at a youth football game in August. Talib’s brother, Yaqub Talib, was indicted for first-degree murder following the shooting, which happened in Lancaster, Texas after an argument between opposing coaches escalated. Michael Hickmon, 43, was killed Read more... The post Former NFL All-Pro sued for wrongful death after shooting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback
Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision
The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
WATCH: Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr throws absolutely brutal pick-six
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are battling for their playoff lives at home against the New England Patriots
Clay Matthews wants one special NFL job
Over the past few years, the NFL’s roughing the passer penalty has become one of the most controversial calls in the game with several high-profile decisions igniting quite a heated debate about how the penalty is enforced. And one former NFL pass-rushing great has a way to fix it – allow him to make all Read more... The post Clay Matthews wants one special NFL job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades
The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches
While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
Devin Singletary makes controversial decision at end of Bills win
Devin Singletary made a controversial decision at the end of the Buffalo Bills' 32-29 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15. The game was tied at 29 and the Bills got the ball at their 7 with just under six minutes left in the game. Buffalo drove all the...
Three Eagles could retire at the end of this season
Three longtime Eagles could hang up the cleats after this season. Eagles center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are entering the twilight years of their career. While the Eagles have the ninth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 25.7, they're still getting...
NFL General Manager Reportedly Expected To Be Fired
An NFL general manager is reportedly expected to be fired ahead of next season. Cardinals GM Steve Keim took a leave of absence from the team earlier this year. However, the Cardinals are expected to replace him in a full-time capacity before the 2023 season. "After announcing earlier this week...
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
Football World Stunned To Learn Where Roger Goodell's Nephew Plays College Football
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was in the house for this afternoon's Celebration Bowl matchup between Jackson State and North Carolina Central. Goodell isn't just in attendance to watch some college football action — he has another significant reason for his presence. Goodell's nephew, Charlton Goodell, plays for Deion Sanders'...
BREAKING: Michigan Picks Up Another Transfer Portal Target
The Wolverines have been cooking on the recruiting trail as of late, particularly when it comes to the transfer portal.
