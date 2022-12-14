ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball: Long Beach Poly Comes Back to Beat Wilson

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long...
thecomeback.com

Caleb Williams has strong words for incoming transfers

USC benefitted more than most from the influx of transfers in college football. The Trojan roster was overhauled big time by first-year head coach Lincoln Riley and they reaped the rewards. Riley grabbed talented players like Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison, and Travis Dye and the roster overhaul led to remarkable success.
ClutchPoints

Lakers star Anthony Davis foot injury gets brutal update

After exiting their last game with a foot injury, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that Anthony Davis will be out for a month, per Shams Charania. The star big man left their game against the Washington Wizards after landing awkwardly on his foot. Now, LA will be without their superstar big man for a significant […] The post Lakers star Anthony Davis foot injury gets brutal update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
statepress.com

ASU's expansion into California seen as rare step for a public state university

To succeed in today's higher education landscape, ASU President Michael Crow sees one path forward: "Innovate or fail." It's a mindset that has helped guide his now 20-year tenure — the University has set record enrollment numbers, it's formed new partnerships with businesses big and small and used its real estate to make money. Now, the University has opened campus locations outside Arizona's borders — a decision, particularly in California, that challenges the status quo of a public higher education institution.
ClutchPoints

3 Rams predictions for Week 15 vs. Packers

The Los Angeles Rams Week 15 matchup with the Green Bay Packers is the first time fans will see the team after quarterback Baker Mayfield’s incredible short-notice comeback vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. So, ahead of the Rams-Packers game, let’s make some bold Rams Week 15 predictions. Last Thursday, Baker Mayfield was a Rams quarterback […] The post 3 Rams predictions for Week 15 vs. Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HipHopDX.com

Nipsey Hussle Class Coming To L.A. University Where He Once Taught

Los Angeles, CA - A Nipsey Hussle class is coming to a Los Angeles university where the late Crenshaw rapper once taught. Nipsey’s longtime business partner, David Gross, took to Instagram on Wednesday (December 14) to announce the “The Marathon Continues: Building Brand Through Culture” course would be coming to Loyola Marymount University’s College of Business Administration in spring 2023.
freightwaves.com

LA/LB imports drop double digits; slump predicted through spring

Volumes at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach deteriorated even further in November, with no rebound expected until the second quarter of next year — possibly even the second half. The Port of Los Angeles had 13 “blanked” (canceled) sailings in November, following 20 in October. Carriers...
Wrld_Faymuz

Five Best Burger Places In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is home to many delicious burger joints, each offering their own unique twists on the classic American sandwich. Here are five of the best burger places in Los Angeles, along with some opinions about what makes them stand out:
The Associated Press

Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties. It doesn’t rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much of the state. It’s been so dry the past three years that those water deliveries have hit record lows. Earlier this year, the district declared a drought emergency for the agencies that mostly depend on the State Water Project, which covers about 7 million people.
