Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
24 Meals of Christmas and Hanukkah in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Navigating Through LAX During ChristmasNick DaviesLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Jack & Coke Cocktail Places In CaliforniaWrld_FaymuzCalifornia State
UCLA Women's Basketball Guard Dominique Onu Enters Transfer Portal
Onu graduated high school early to join the Bruins in late 2020, but is moving on from the program two years later.
Class of 2023 OL Tavake Tuikolovatu Commits to UCLA Football
The late bloomer from Southern California becomes the first offensive lineman in his class to commit to the Bruins.
Basketball: Long Beach Poly Comes Back to Beat Wilson
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long...
USC Football: 2022 Team Awards
Here are the top performers and moments that stood out the most during the USC Trojans' 2022 college football regular season.
thecomeback.com
Caleb Williams has strong words for incoming transfers
USC benefitted more than most from the influx of transfers in college football. The Trojan roster was overhauled big time by first-year head coach Lincoln Riley and they reaped the rewards. Riley grabbed talented players like Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison, and Travis Dye and the roster overhaul led to remarkable success.
NBA Odds: Wizards vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
The Washington Wizards continue their two-day Southern California swing as they meet the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday evening. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Lakers prediction and pick. The Wizards lost 102-93 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Unfortunately, they still did not...
Lakers star Anthony Davis foot injury gets brutal update
After exiting their last game with a foot injury, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that Anthony Davis will be out for a month, per Shams Charania. The star big man left their game against the Washington Wizards after landing awkwardly on his foot. Now, LA will be without their superstar big man for a significant […] The post Lakers star Anthony Davis foot injury gets brutal update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
statepress.com
ASU's expansion into California seen as rare step for a public state university
To succeed in today's higher education landscape, ASU President Michael Crow sees one path forward: "Innovate or fail." It's a mindset that has helped guide his now 20-year tenure — the University has set record enrollment numbers, it's formed new partnerships with businesses big and small and used its real estate to make money. Now, the University has opened campus locations outside Arizona's borders — a decision, particularly in California, that challenges the status quo of a public higher education institution.
3 Rams predictions for Week 15 vs. Packers
The Los Angeles Rams Week 15 matchup with the Green Bay Packers is the first time fans will see the team after quarterback Baker Mayfield’s incredible short-notice comeback vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. So, ahead of the Rams-Packers game, let’s make some bold Rams Week 15 predictions. Last Thursday, Baker Mayfield was a Rams quarterback […] The post 3 Rams predictions for Week 15 vs. Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers, Padres battling to sign ex-Mets reliever in free agency
As former Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo looks to make his free agency decision, it appears there are two main suitors for his services. According to new reports, a pair of NL West teams are looking to add Lugo to their bullpen. According to Jon Heyman of the New York...
NBC Los Angeles
Super Subvariants Infect Thousands a Day With Covid in SoCal, Including I-Team's Joel Grover
Three highly contagious COVID subvariants have fueled a 120% increase in COVID cases in LA County from a month ago, public health officials said Thursday. Among the 3,100 or so new cases each day is NBC4 Investigative reporter Joel Grover, who decided to find out what subvariant infected him. After...
HipHopDX.com
Nipsey Hussle Class Coming To L.A. University Where He Once Taught
Los Angeles, CA - A Nipsey Hussle class is coming to a Los Angeles university where the late Crenshaw rapper once taught. Nipsey’s longtime business partner, David Gross, took to Instagram on Wednesday (December 14) to announce the “The Marathon Continues: Building Brand Through Culture” course would be coming to Loyola Marymount University’s College of Business Administration in spring 2023.
inglewoodtoday.com
It’s official Butts supreme reign enduresDotson rejected by 70 percent of voters
Across town to the north, Los Angeles officially welcomed its first woman Mayor in Karen Bass, but in the City of Inglewood James T. Butts, Jr. glorious legacy of establishing the once troubled sliver of the South Bay will endure as the Inglewood General Election certification was completed on Dec. 13th.
freightwaves.com
LA/LB imports drop double digits; slump predicted through spring
Volumes at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach deteriorated even further in November, with no rebound expected until the second quarter of next year — possibly even the second half. The Port of Los Angeles had 13 “blanked” (canceled) sailings in November, following 20 in October. Carriers...
California’s only HBCU aims to solve Black doctor shortage
Charles Drew University, the only historically Black university in California, will launch a new MD program next year. The goal is to train more doctors of color to help underserved communities in a state where only 3% of physicians are Black.
Southwest announces its 1st nonstop East Coast route out of Long Beach
The company will fly to Orlando seasonally beginning in July, "building a bridge between the two happiest places on earth,” Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry said. The post Southwest announces its 1st nonstop East Coast route out of Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Five Best Burger Places In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is home to many delicious burger joints, each offering their own unique twists on the classic American sandwich. Here are five of the best burger places in Los Angeles, along with some opinions about what makes them stand out:
Los Angeles celebrity mountain lion P-22 euthanized due to severe injuries
P-22, Griffith Park's famed mountain lion who was captured this week for a health assessment, has been euthanized, wildlife officials announced.
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties. It doesn’t rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much of the state. It’s been so dry the past three years that those water deliveries have hit record lows. Earlier this year, the district declared a drought emergency for the agencies that mostly depend on the State Water Project, which covers about 7 million people.
