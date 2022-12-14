Donations needed for PCH toy drive

Cheer and joy get spread all around this time of year, and organizers of the Phoenix Children’s Foundation say it’s not to late to bring delight to some Valley children with this year’s through its Amazon Holiday Toy Drive.

The toy drive, which ends Dec. 17, will allow parents of in-patient children and their siblings at Phoenix Children’s Hospital to shop for Christmas gifts.

About 360 children are considered in-patient at the hospital — which is one of the largest children’s hospitals in the country.

New, unwrapped gifts and gift cards will be accepted at the hospital until Dec. 17, and parents of patients will be able to pick out their gifts on Dec. 23 and Dec. 24.

Amazon is the official sponsor of this year’s toy drive.

The gift drop-off location is on the south side of Phoenix Children’s Hospital — Thomas Campus at 1920 E. Cambridge Avenue, Phoenix.

Gift cards and monetary donations will also be accepted.

“Spending the holidays in the hospital is never ideal,” said Steve Schnall, senior vice president at Phoenix Children’s Foundation. “But this toy drive always brightens everyone’s days. Seeing the way these donations impact our patients and their families is so special.”

This year marks the first time in three years the public can physically drop off toy donations, according to Perrine Theys, corporate development officer with the PCH Foundation.

Patients at the hospital receive care from newborns in intensive care to children dealing with cancer, she said. Patients range in age from newborn to age 17.

“The parents select gifts for their child,” said Veronica Taylor, PCH support services coordinator. “They have control of when they want to give it to them.”

Gift cards in denominations of $10 and $25 to Amazon, Walmart, Target, Visa, Starbucks, Dutch Bros, Fandango, Xbox, Five and Below, PlayStation and Nintendo eShop are preferred.

There is an Amazon link where residents can scroll through a toy and activity wish list to purchase items from headphones to remote-controlled cars.

Officials are trying to fulfill parents’ special requests this holiday season.

“We will do the best we can to accommodate that request,” Taylor said.

Officials request all donated items be new and in their original packaging. Items cannot be wrapped.

“This partnership with Phoenix Children’s Foundation is near and dear to Amazon,” said John Pombier, Amazon senior manager of community engagement. “Each September ‘Amazon Goes Gold’ to raise awareness around childhood cancer. Sponsoring Toyland is a continuation of our company’s commitment.”

For information or to make a donation, please visit https://bit.ly/3FUhuZG and https://bit.ly/3j5CgMZ