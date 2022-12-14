The Minnesota Vikings currently carry an 11-3 win-loss slate, which is good enough for first place in the NFC North. The Vikings have, in fact, officially clinched their division and a playoff berth. They still have a shot at stealing the NFC’s top seed from the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Vikings will have to run the table and hope the Eagles lose all their remaining games. Here, we’ll look at the Vikings and their dream scenario in terms of NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO