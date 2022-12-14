Read full article on original website
Related
Dak Prescott drops truth bomb on Eagles rematch after early-season loss
The last time that the Dallas Cowboys took on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, they finished on the losing side. During the Week 7 contest, with Dak Prescott out of the lineup, the Cowboys fell 26-17. Now with the Cowboys set to take on the Eagles in a Christmas...
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Cowboys’ chances of signing Odell Beckham Jr. hit with harsh reality by Jerry Jones
The Dallas Cowboys were seen as the favorite to sign star free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. But as Jerry Jones pointed out on Tuesday, time is running out to do so, saying every day that passes “diminishes” their chances of actually bringing in the veteran WR. Via Ralph Vacchiano: “The reality is time is […] The post Cowboys’ chances of signing Odell Beckham Jr. hit with harsh reality by Jerry Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on Davante Adams’ Packers exit
Aaron Rodgers admitted that his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers may have played a role in Davante Adams’ decision to leave the team during the 2022 offseason. To recall, the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last March in exchange for the nos. 22 and 53 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The veteran wideout then quickly signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders as he reunites with his college QB Derek Carr.
Vikings dream scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Minnesota Vikings currently carry an 11-3 win-loss slate, which is good enough for first place in the NFC North. The Vikings have, in fact, officially clinched their division and a playoff berth. They still have a shot at stealing the NFC’s top seed from the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Vikings will have to run the table and hope the Eagles lose all their remaining games. Here, we’ll look at the Vikings and their dream scenario in terms of NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.
Demeco Ryans’ scary playoff take to strike fear in Cowboys, Eagles hearts
Nearing the endpoint of the 2022 regular season, it has long been established that the DeMeco Ryans’ led San Francisco 49ers defense is among the best in the NFL. They have limited even the best offenses in the NFL. But according to Ryans’, there is still room for improvement in this group.
Jets Pro Bowl snubs: D.J. Reed, 1 other who could have made the roster
The New York Jets had four players selected to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday, their most since 2008. But there were two Jets players who could stake a claim to being snubbed. Cornerback Sauce Gardner, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, linebacker C.J. Mosley and special teams ace Justin Hardee were each selected to the Pro Bowl. The Jets did not have a single player voted to the Pro Bowl the past two seasons. Safety Jamal Adams was the last player selected back in 2019.
Saints down bad with Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave Week 16 injury updates
The New Orleans Saints have ruled out wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave from their Week 16 road game against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced on Thursday. Olave has been dealing with a hamstring injury as of late, which comes after he featured in a mere 49 percent of snaps on offense in […] The post Saints down bad with Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave Week 16 injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs injury updates for Eagles showdown
Heading into Week 16, the Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they may be without two of their foundational pieces on the defensive side of the ball in Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. Both Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs...
Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s epic gesture to fan heckled in viral video from Raiders game
Sometimes, fans get carried away while watching their teams play. This was exactly the case for a random Las Vegas Raider supporter on Sunday as she watched her team defeat the New England Patriots, 30-24, in their Week 15 matchup. The Raiders fan started berating an innocent Pats supporter in the stands right after Las […] The post Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s epic gesture to fan heckled in viral video from Raiders game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ron Rivera’s Pro Bowl announcement prank leaves one player in tears
Four Washington Commanders players have just gotten terrific news — but not before getting taken on a short emotional rollercoaster ride by head coach Ron Rivera. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, and special teams player Jeremy Reaves have all made the Pro Bowl this season, with Rivera breaking the news to them one by one.
49ers Trent Williams’ car wreck analogy on facing former team, Commanders
Before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, offensive lineman Trent Williams spent the first nine years of his career with the now-named Washington Commanders. The 49ers and Commanders play each other in Week 16, but Williams isn’t letting his past Washington ties get in the way of helping San Francisco reach their […] The post 49ers Trent Williams’ car wreck analogy on facing former team, Commanders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Detroit Lions: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Panthers
After stringing together a three-game winning streak, the Detroit Lions now have a crucial road matchup coming up against the Carolina Panthers. It seems as if in every season, one team manages to shock the NFL world by turning it around in the second half of the year and emerging as a dark horse playoff […] The post Detroit Lions: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kansas City Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Seahawks
With the weekend getting closer and closer, it’s time for some Kansas City Chiefs Week 16 bold predictions. They will return home to Arrowhead Stadium in order to play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday for a Christmas Eve spectacle. The Chiefs are currently 11-3 and second in...
Diontae Johnson reveals status for Week 16 vs. Raiders amid toe injury
Heading into Week 16, there was doubt about whether Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson would be able to take the field. It now appears that an answer has been given. During Thursday’s practice, Diontae Johnson appeared on the injury report. Due to a toe injury, he was limited on...
Washington Commanders: 4 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. 49ers
The Washington Commanders Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers is very intriguing. The Commanders are likely still feeling a certain kind of way after their heartbreaking loss to the New York Giants last weekend. The controversial penalty on Terry McLaurin and then non-pass interference calls at the goal line raised eye brows around the league. Regardless of how everyone feels, the loss dropped Washington to the seventh seed in the NFC playoff picture.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley keeps it real on being on the doorstep of finally making the playoffs
The New York Giants could secure a spot in the playoffs as soon as Week 16. The Giants have three different playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16, and in all of them, they would at the least need to pick up a road win against the Minnesota Vikings. For one, a victory for the Giants over […] The post Giants RB Saquon Barkley keeps it real on being on the doorstep of finally making the playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The shocking injury Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson will play through vs. Patriots
The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to add some cushion to their AFC North lead and clinch a playoff berth with a Week 16 win over the New England Patriots. There may be no one in the Cincy locker room more determined to pull out a big win than star EDGE rusher Trey Hendrickson. According to head coach Zac Taylor, via Ian Rapoport, Hendrickson plans to play on Saturday, Christmas Eve, against the Patriots, despite nursing a broken wrist.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett breaks silence on concussion
The Pittsburgh Steelers had quite an injury scare during the early stages of their Week 14 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Kenny Pickett suffered a concussion in the Steelers’ first drive of the divisional showdown. The rookie quarterback was brought down hard by Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith, and he was slow to get up […] The post Steelers QB Kenny Pickett breaks silence on concussion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
127K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0