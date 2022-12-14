ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local radio station Kool 108 bringing the holiday spirit

By Derek James
 4 days ago

Which songs are the most popular this holiday season 03:31

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- Need a little Christmas spirit in your life? Local radio stations including 98.5 KTIS, Love 105 and Kool 108 are at your service.

Your favorite Christmas songs and a friendly, familiar voice on the radio. It's the recipe for success at Kool 108 from early November through Christmas.

"Sometimes it comes way too early for people. But there's a lot of people out there It's 50/50," said Lee Valsvik, Kool 108's 9 a.m. to noon personality.

Valsvik looks forward to the yearly holiday transformation.

"For me it's really kind of fun because you know you do a job the same every day. You go to work and do the same job but for a couple of times a year, I get to switch it up. Christmas music and the state fair," said Valsvik.

Valsvik says the two formats go together like hot chocolate & marshmallows.

"Everybody loves to sing along with something in the car. You know what I mean? Classic hits, 80s and 90s, we know the lyrics to every song. That's kind of like Christmas music too. I like listening to stuff I know. Except that Linus and Lucy thing. Then I just bop," explained Valsvik.

The Christmas Kool 108 playlist includes the timeless classics from Andy Williams, Frank Sinatra & Bing Crosby, but she also adds in some contemporary songs from artists like Taylor Swift as well as her own special flavor.

"That's porky pig's 'Blue Christmas.' That's Frank Vascellaro's favorite song, 'Blue Christmas.' He's requested that many times. I can't get him to stop calling," joked Valsvik.

Valsvik also gave WCCO's Derek James a chance to relive my own radio past, which included stops in Green Bay, Charlotte & Atlanta. James chose to play his favorite Christmas song: The Barenaked Ladies and Sarah McLachlan's "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen/We Three Kings."

"My favorite song probably, and we play it all the time, well Rudolph," said Valsvik.

Kool 108's most played tune will come as no surprise.

"Mariah Carey. Even though people will admit 'Oh my gosh it's over played'. But it's still the most requested song. It's number one on the Billboard chart again this week. It's crazy," said Valsvik.

You'd think someone who plays Christmas music for hours every day for two months would have a few that she's not a fan of but says she loves them all.

"There's not one Christmas song that I dislike. I'm not going there," laughed Valsvik.

