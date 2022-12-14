ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt share center stage on WWE SmackDown

Are Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy the same person? This question has been bothering more than a few WWE fans since “The Fiendish One” and his metal-masked uncle started appearing on the promotion’s television back in October and has remained a mystery ever since… until now? That’s right, after taking his weekly lumps from Wyatt […] The post Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt share center stage on WWE SmackDown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
