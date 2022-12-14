ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PointsBet ad starring Shaquille O'Neal is named the 'most offensive' of 2022 because it 'discriminates against Australians' - as UberEats campaign with the Irwins and Paris Hilton draws complaints for 'animal violence'

An advert for online gambling company PointsBet received the most complaints from the public out of any TV commercial that aired in 2022.

The ad, starring NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and comedy duo the Inspired Unemployed, angered viewers because it seemingly made fun of Australians.

Richard Bean, the executive director of industry watchdog Ad Standards, said the complaints focused on the use of exaggerated Aussie accents and local slang.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EvRQ9_0jisS4ZH00
An advert for online gambling company PointsBet starring NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal received the most complaints from the public out of any TV commercial that aired in 2022 

'This particular ad elicited a strong response from some viewers who were concerned it was offensive and insulting to Australians, particularly young men,' Bean told The Herald Sun.

In the advert, O'Neal asks comedians Jack Steele and Matt Ford questions about horse racing and AFL, with their responses sending up both Aussies and Americans.

The Ad Standards Community Panel found the PointsBet commercial was not discriminatory and not in breach of advertising industry codes.

Responding to the enquiry, PointsBet said it 'unquestionably believes the advertisement is wholly compliant with all applicable codes and legislative or regulatory regimes'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15wDxj_0jisS4ZH00
In the advert, O'Neal asks comedy duo the Inspired Unemployed questions about horse racing and AFL, with their responses sending up both Aussies and Americans 

Bean said the panel found the ad featured 'self-deprecating humour' that most Australians would see as celebrating their culture, not ridiculing it.

Ad Standards investigated more than 250 commercials in the past year and found 50 were in breach of industry standards.

Most viewers were concerned about discrimination, violence and sexual content in advertising campaigns, Bean revealed.

An advert for loan provider Nimble received the second highest number of complaints this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28P78x_0jisS4ZH00
The Uber Eats advert starring Paris Hilton and the Irwin family at Australia Zoo received the third most complaints in 2022

Ad Standards agreed the ad, which featured a character with his mouth permanently open, was discriminatory after viewers complained it made fun of disabled people.

The Uber Eats advert starring Paris Hilton and the Irwin family at Australia Zoo received the third most complaints in 2022.

Some viewers found the humorous TV spot 'violent' because it implied a snake had eaten Hilton's pet chihuahua.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZkP6_0jisS4ZH00
Some viewers found the humorous TV spot 'violent' because it implied a snake had eaten Hilton's pet chihuahua 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Krzco_0jisS4ZH00

Melbourne brothel Gotham City House of Sin also came under fire from the public.

Its billboard advert, featuring a woman in black lingerie, was deemed exploitative and degrading, and ended the year as the fourth most complained about ad.

A TV commercial for horror film The Black Phone, starring Ethan Hawke, was deemed too violent and was the fifth most complained about ad of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431OTG_0jisS4ZH00
An advert for loan provider Nimble received the second highest number of complaints this year. Ad Standards agreed the ad, which featured a character with his mouth permanently open, was discriminatory after viewers complained it made fun of disabled people

Allen Talley
3d ago

get real. Shaq is the face of discrimination against Australians now? funny they put his face on that and NOT the people that took the Australians land....food for thought. IJS.

jason turner
3d ago

Ridiculous. Australia has reaped the rewards of exploiting their stereotypes for decades. If they have issue take it up with Paul Hogan.

Nathan Jones
3d ago

"......some viewers who thought it could be offensive to Australians." So just to be clear, it wasn't Australians who were offended, ot was these woke degenerates who feel the need to be offended on everyone's behalf. Even though the people they believe could be offended never said they were.

