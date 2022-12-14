ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideTheRangers

Is Rangers' Bruce Bochy Best MLB Manager?

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 3 days ago

In a survey of Major League managers, at least one named the new Rangers skipper as the game's best.

At least one current Major League skipper believes that Bruce Bochy — despite being out of the Major Leagues for three seasons — is the best manager in the game.

ESPN.com surveyed Major League managers on a variety of topics at the recent Winter Meetings in San Diego. One was who was the best manager in the game.

Several names came up. Former Rangers manager in Buck Showalter, who is now in Baltimore, was named. Another was Dusty Baker, who just claimed his first World Series ring as a manager with the Houston Astros. Another was Cleveland skipper Terry Francona, who won rings with the Boston Red Sox.

Managers were not allowed to choose themselves. Toronto manager John Schneider selected Bochy.

“Bruce Bochy, who just got back in,” Schneider told ESPN. “I remember admiring him as he did his thing in San Francisco.”

Schneider, 42, was recently named the full-time manager of the Blue Jays after taking over on an interim basis last season and leading them to the playoffs.

Scroll to Continue

Schneider has spent his entire playing and coaching career in the Blue Jays’ organization, but didn’t ascend to a Major League coaching stop with Toronto until 2019, which was Bochy’s final season in San Francisco.

The Rangers hired Bochy in October as the replacement for Chris Woodward, who was fired in August.

Bochy was one of the best-credentialed hires on the open market. He has a record of 2,003-2,029 as a manager with the San Diego Padres (1995-2006) and San Francisco Giants (2007-19). He was the National League manager of the year in 1996.

He had his most significant success with the Giants, leading the team to World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. The 2010 title came at the expense of the Rangers, who were making their first World Series appearance.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!

Comments / 0

Related
InsideTheRangers

Rangers SS Corey Seager Benefits Most from Shift Ban

The Texas Rangers' biggest acquisition in history could see a huge uptick at the plate now that the shift is history. With the defensive shift now outlawed for the 2023 season, many pull hitters will likely benefit from the rules change. But at least one site believes that Texas Rangers...
InsideTheRangers

Rangers See 'Strong Market' for Reliever Matt Moore

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young isn't ruling out re-signing Matt Moore, but he knows there will competition. If the Texas Rangers are turning their attention to the bullpen, could that include a pursuit of veteran left-hander Matt Moore, one of five free agents that hit the market after the season?
InsideTheRangers

Report: Rangers Interested in Michael Conforto

The Texas Rangers, along with other teams, appear to be pursuing the New York Mets veteran as an outfield answer. The Texas Rangers are among the clubs believed to be pursuing outfielder Michael Conforto, according to The Athletic. The New York Mets, Houston Astros and the Miami Marlins also appear...
NEW YORK STATE
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Add Pitching in 2023 MLB Mock Draft

The Texas Rangers have the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, thanks to some luck in the Draft Lottery. The Texas Rangers benefited from the MLB Draft Lottery earlier this month moving up to the No. 4 selection overall. With the lottery done, what could the Rangers...
InsideTheRangers

Would Rangers Pursue Former Cy Young Winner?

Speculation lists the Texas Rangers as a potential landing spot for Trevor Bauer if the suspended pitcher becomes a free agent. Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young said on Thursday that the Rangers’ top priority was no longer starting pitching, after the signings of Jacob deGrom and Andrew Heaney, along with the trade for Jake Odorizzi.
TEXAS STATE
InsideTheRangers

Bruce Bochy on New MLB Postseason Format

The expanded format adopted last season could benefit the Texas Rangers if they're able to contend in 2023. If Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was skeptical of the new expanded postseason, he doesn’t appear to be now. ESPN.com surveyed Major League managers on a variety of topics at the...
WASHINGTON STATE
InsideTheRangers

Last Offseason Impressed New Rangers Pitchers

Andrew Heaney and Jacob deGrom both saw Rangers' free-agent signings last offseason as a commitment to getting better. New Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney, like Jacob deGrom, took note of what the Rangers did last offseason as part of his decision to sign a deal with Texas this offseason.
NBC Sports

Oettinger, Stars snap Capitals’ 5-game winning streak

WASHINGTON — The Capitals entered the third period holding a one-goal lead over the Stars on Thursday night but they couldn’t hold onto it as Dallas pulled out a 2-1 win to snap Washington’s winning streak at five games. All eyes were on Alex Ovechkin with him...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hockey Writers

Kraken 3 Up, 3 Down: Gourde, Robertson, Goaltending & More

Welcome to this edition of our Seattle Kraken 3 Ups, 3 Downs column. In this series, we look at some of the highs and lows of Seattle’s recent play. From the play of prospects to storylines surrounding the NHL franchise, The Hockey Writers is your go-to place for all things Kraken.
SEATTLE, WA
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy