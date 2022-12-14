ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How cannabis could be legalised in Victoria within four years if two of the state's newly-elected politicians get their way

By Jesse Hyland
 4 days ago

Marijuana could be legalised in Victoria within four years as two members from the Legalise Cannabis Party enter the state's upper house and the majority of crossbenchers back legalising the drug.

The Legalise Cannabis Party will form part of a progressive crossbench which Labor leader Daniel Andrews will have to negotiate with to pass legislation contested by the Liberal/National coalition.

Eleven crossbenchers now hold the balance of power in the upper house, with eight of those MPs supporting the decriminalisation of cannabis.

Newly elected Legalise Cannabis Victoria MPs Rachel Payne and David Ettershank told reporters they believed decriminalising the drug for personal use was realistic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mtblx_0jisRqNL00
Recreational cannabis could be legalised in Victoria within the next four years as the majority of crossbenchers in the upper house back legalisation (stock image)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TmEQH_0jisRqNL00
Legalise Cannabis Victoria MPs Rachel Payne and David Ettershank told reporters they believed decriminalising the drug for personal use was realistic

'It's something to be worked through with the government in a logical and sensible way,' Mr Ettershank said.

'We will also seek to engage with other members of both houses to try and get as broad a consensus as possible around this really important and really obvious change.'

He added that the party was 'looking forward to working with the government'.

Ms Payne said: 'The Victorian voters have spoken and we're very excited to see that Cannabis has two people elected now.'

Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell said her party 'does have a position to legalise cannabis'.

Liberal MLC for Western Victoria Bev McArthur commented that she was 'open to new ideas' when asked where she stood on the issue.

Drug reform lobby group Unharm said the government needed to 'get with the times'.

'For many people a cannabis conviction is a pathway into the criminal justice system that ends up defining their life,' Unharm chief executive Dr Will Tregoning said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WKE9R_0jisRqNL00
There were calls to look into a similar model to the ACT, where individuals are allowed to possess, use and supply small quantities of cannabis and cultivate two plants per person (stock image)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b5knx_0jisRqNL00
Premier Daniel Andrews (pictured) emerged victorious after the state election and secured a bigger majority in the lower house compared to his previous term

There were calls to look into a similar model to the ACT, where individuals are allowed to possess, use and supply small quantities of cannabis as well as cultivate two plants per person at home.

A spokesperson for the Victorian government said it currently had no plans to legalise or decriminalise recreational cannabis.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed Labor secured 15 seats and the coalition won 14 in the upper house.

The cross bench is made up of four Greens, two from Legalise Cannabis Victoria and one member each from the Liberal Democrats, Animal Justice Party, Democratic Labor Party, One Nation and the Shooters, Farmers and Fishers.

Premier Daniel Andrews led Labor to a sweeping victory to secure a third term in power at the election on November 26, winning 56 out of 88 seats in the Victorian lower house - a bigger majority than it had in its last term.

