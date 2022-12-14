ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Manchin says Biden should ask for extension of Trump-era border policy

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday that President Joe Biden should ask for an extension of Title 42, a public health authority that was invoked under former President Donald Trump and allows officials to expel migrants encountered at the US-Mexico border. "I understand that the president needs to use every...
TEXAS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown this week

President Joe Biden signed a one-week stopgap funding bill on Friday to avert a government shutdown, extending the deadline until December 23 to allow congressional negotiators more time to finalize a full-year funding deal. The House approved the measure on Wednesday, and the Senate voted on Thursday evening to pass...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US State Department opens 'China House' to coordinate policy toward Beijing

The US State Department announced it is opening a "China House" on Friday which will serve as the convening point for US policy toward Beijing and boost the number of diplomats focused on the country. "China House will ensure the US government is able to responsibly manage our competition with...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Arkansas GOP governor will make 2024 presidential decision 'the first part of next year'

Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he will decide in "the first part of next year" if he wants to mount a campaign for president in 2024. "The fact that President [Donald] Trump has already announced accelerates everyone's time frame," Hutchinson told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "So the first quarter of next year, you either need to be in or out. And, of course, an important factor is not what President Trump is doing necessarily, but what's the level of support out there, and that's important to know."
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Retiring GOP senator says Trump's influence on party is 'waning'

Retiring Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey offered a pointed closing message for his fellow Republican colleagues on Sunday, saying that former President Donald Trump's hold on the party is "waning." "I have heard from many, many formerly very pro-Trump voters that they think it's time for our party to move on,"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

January 6 committee expected to announce referral of multiple criminal charges against Trump to DOJ

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, is expected to announce it will refer at least three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department, including insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the federal government. The committee's final recommendations could include additional...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Here's what to know about criminal referrals the January 6 committee may make

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is set to make announcements at its final public meeting on Monday about criminal referrals to the Justice Department. So what is a criminal referral?. A referral represents a recommendation that the Justice Department investigate and look at charging the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Jeff Sessions Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Jeff Sessions, former US attorney general and former Republican senator of Alabama. Father: Jefferson Beauregard Sessions Jr., business owner. Marriage: Mary Blackshear Sessions (1969-present) Children: Mary Abigail, Ruth and Samuel. Education: Huntingdon College, B.A., 1969; University of Alabama, J.D., 1973. Military service: US...
ALABAMA STATE

