FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Manchin says Biden should ask for extension of Trump-era border policy
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday that President Joe Biden should ask for an extension of Title 42, a public health authority that was invoked under former President Donald Trump and allows officials to expel migrants encountered at the US-Mexico border. "I understand that the president needs to use every...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden to name former Rep. Joe Kennedy III as Northern Ireland envoy Monday morning
President Joe Biden will announce Monday morning that former Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III will serve as the US envoy to Northern Ireland, according to a source with knowledge. CNN reported last week that Kennedy would be named to the post, which was has been vacant since former Trump White...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown this week
President Joe Biden signed a one-week stopgap funding bill on Friday to avert a government shutdown, extending the deadline until December 23 to allow congressional negotiators more time to finalize a full-year funding deal. The House approved the measure on Wednesday, and the Senate voted on Thursday evening to pass...
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Officials: Expect an influx of migrants into NYC once Title 42 expires
Title 42 is the public health order issued under the Trump administration that prohibited migrants from entering U.S.-Mexican border.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US State Department opens 'China House' to coordinate policy toward Beijing
The US State Department announced it is opening a "China House" on Friday which will serve as the convening point for US policy toward Beijing and boost the number of diplomats focused on the country. "China House will ensure the US government is able to responsibly manage our competition with...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GOP congressman signals confidence in McCarthy capturing speakership: 'We will get there'
A Republican lawmaker on Sunday signaled confidence in House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's ability to capture the speakership and move forward even as a number of conservative hard-liners are threatening to upend his bid. Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" that Republicans...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Arkansas GOP governor will make 2024 presidential decision 'the first part of next year'
Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he will decide in "the first part of next year" if he wants to mount a campaign for president in 2024. "The fact that President [Donald] Trump has already announced accelerates everyone's time frame," Hutchinson told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "So the first quarter of next year, you either need to be in or out. And, of course, an important factor is not what President Trump is doing necessarily, but what's the level of support out there, and that's important to know."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Georgia grand jury investigating Trump election interference is winding down and has begun writing final report
A special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia is winding down its work, according to sources familiar with the matter. The Atlanta-area special grand jury has largely finished hearing witness testimony and has already begun writing its...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Retiring GOP senator says Trump's influence on party is 'waning'
Retiring Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey offered a pointed closing message for his fellow Republican colleagues on Sunday, saying that former President Donald Trump's hold on the party is "waning." "I have heard from many, many formerly very pro-Trump voters that they think it's time for our party to move on,"...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
January 6 committee expected to announce referral of multiple criminal charges against Trump to DOJ
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, is expected to announce it will refer at least three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department, including insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the federal government. The committee's final recommendations could include additional...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Appeals court rejects bid by GOP-led states to keep Title 42 border policy in force
A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a bid by several Republican-led states to keep the so-called Title 42 rule in force, after a district court struck the controversial Trump-era border policy down. The new ruling from the DC Circuit US Court of Appeals sets the stage for the case...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Black voter turnout was down in 2022. Democratic operatives are panicking about what it could mean for 2024
An informal group of Black elected officials has lit up over phone calls and texts since Election Day. They're worried about Black turnout that continues to underperform and talking ideas about how to turn it around before the next presidential election. Black voters didn't go for Republicans in significant numbers,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Here's what to know about criminal referrals the January 6 committee may make
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is set to make announcements at its final public meeting on Monday about criminal referrals to the Justice Department. So what is a criminal referral?. A referral represents a recommendation that the Justice Department investigate and look at charging the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New Hampshire Gov. Sununu says Trump is 'not the influence he thinks he is'
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said there's an argument to be made that former President Donald Trump is "not the influence he thinks he is" -- or even the frontrunner of the Republican party in 2024. "When the former president announced that he's running for president a week after the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Jeff Sessions Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of Jeff Sessions, former US attorney general and former Republican senator of Alabama. Father: Jefferson Beauregard Sessions Jr., business owner. Marriage: Mary Blackshear Sessions (1969-present) Children: Mary Abigail, Ruth and Samuel. Education: Huntingdon College, B.A., 1969; University of Alabama, J.D., 1973. Military service: US...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delisting risks for China tech stocks averted as US gets 'historic' access to audit data
US regulators have gained full access to the audits of Chinese companies for the first time, reducing the threat that tech giants such as Alibaba and JD.com could be kicked off US stock exchanges. The announcement marks a major breakthrough in a yearslong standoff over how Chinese companies listed on...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pittsburgh bridge to reopen less than one year after collapse with help from Biden's infrastructure law
A bridge in Pittsburgh that collapsed in January, hours before President Joe Biden was scheduled to visit the city to tout his landmark infrastructure funding law, is expected to reopen by the end of December. The Fern Hollow Bridge may reopen to traffic before Christmas if installation of railings, lighting...
