Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he will decide in "the first part of next year" if he wants to mount a campaign for president in 2024. "The fact that President [Donald] Trump has already announced accelerates everyone's time frame," Hutchinson told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "So the first quarter of next year, you either need to be in or out. And, of course, an important factor is not what President Trump is doing necessarily, but what's the level of support out there, and that's important to know."

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO