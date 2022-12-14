Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
What Happens After a Drug Bust? Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department Explains
Often, when a law enforcement agency makes a drug bust, a large amount of cash is seized along with the drugs and any weapons. But what happens to that money after the case is closed?. That is a question that was posed to Major Todd Cummings with the Manitowoc County...
Fox11online.com
Trial for woman accused of shooting Oconto Falls police officer postponed
OCONTO (WLUK) – The trial for a woman accused of taking the gun from an Oconto Falls police officer and shooting the officer has been postponed from Jan. 6 to March 8. Alisha Kocken, 28, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other eight counts for the Aug. 6, 2021, confrontation with Officer Nicole Blaskowski.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Patrice Marie Dreikosen, 31, Fond du Lac, Possess/Illegally Obtained Prescription on 4/6/22, Guilty plea, $100 fine plus costs, total $579.00 to be paid by 02-14-23 or 11 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Kayla Jo Marie Brice, 26, Two Rivers, resisting or...
Wesley Brice sentenced in deadly stabbing attack
In Brown County Court on Friday, a sentence was handed down for Wesley Brice following a horrifying night of violence that left one dead and another wounded.
wearegreenbay.com
Man arrested for arson following fire at Van’s Bar property in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old was arrested for Arson following a fire on the property of Van’s Bar in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on December 12 authorities were sent to a reported fire to a detached structure on the property of Van’s Bar. Crews were able to put out the fire and stop the fire from causing significant damage to adjacent properties.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman accused in gruesome Green Bay murder gets another competency hearing
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another competency hearing is being planned for Taylor Schabusiness ahead of her scheduled murder trial in March. Schabusiness is accused of murdering and dismembering a man after having sex with him at his mother’s house in Green Bay last February. During a status conference...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 16, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, December 16, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay standoff suspect avoided arrest in home two weeks earlier
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspect in the standoff on S. Ridge Road on Green Bay’s west side made his first court appearance on new charges Friday afternoon, and court papers revealed Wednesday’s standoff wasn’t the first time police went to arrest Michael Destaercke or drew their guns at that home.
Fox11online.com
Man charged in Green Bay homicide remains without an attorney 6 months after shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Nearly six months after he was charged in connection with a west-side murder, Jacob Ventura still does not have an attorney and a preliminary hearing has not been held -- something usually required within 10 days. Ventura, 35, is charged with being party to the...
wwisradio.com
Life in Prison for Manitowoc Man Who Killed His Kids in 2020
(Manitowoc, WI) — It’s life in prison for a Manitowoc man who killed his kids back in 2020. A jury yesterday convicted 38-year-old Matthew Beyer for the deaths of his son and daughter. Prosecutors say he stabbed the two to death just before a court hearing that could have given his ex-wife full custody. The judge sentences Beyer to life without the possibility of parole.
WBAY Green Bay
Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Teen Involved in an Automobile Accident Last Week
A 16-year-old Manitowoc teen is free on a $2000 recognizance bond on drug charges following a two-vehicle accident last Friday morning. Court records show that Aviyn R. Walters is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver and Felony Bail Jumping and is being charged as an adult. Police...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Authorities state area is clear after active situation in Pulaski
PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Pulaski provided an update on the ‘active situation’ in the area of Cedar and Washington Street earlier on Saturday. According to the Pulaski Police Department, the scene and area is clear and opened back up for travel. No information about the...
wapl.com
Suspect in lengthy Green Bay standoff identified
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police release the name of a man involved in a lengthy standoff on the city’s west side. Michael Destaercke was arrested following a more than 7-hour standoff in the 700 block of S. Ridge Road on Wednesday. Destaercke was wanted on a...
WBAY Green Bay
Cecil woman killed in crash
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 81-year-old Cecil woman was killed in a crash Wednesday night. At about 10:05 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash on Townline Rd east of State Highway 117 in the Township of Hartland. Deputies arrived to find the victim...
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee manufacturer cited after June accident
An accident in June that ended in an employee being sent to the hospital could cost a manufacturer in Kewaunee County over $250,000. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced earlier this week it was citing Kewaunee Fabrications for 12 violations and proposing over $250,000 in fines after an investigation spurred by an employee getting his leg crushed by a falling load from a below-the-hook magnet. Kewaunee Fabrications worked with OSHA investigators to find that workers were exposed to an unguarded machine point of operation that did not prevent workers from having their hands in the danger zone while straightening parts. OSHA Area Director Robert Bonack commended Kewaunee Fabrications for taking the incident seriously, noting that the safety representatives walking with inspectors “documented the issues to improve their procedures and ensure compliance.” Kewaunee Fabrications was given 15 days to comply, request an informal conference with Bonack, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Commission.
WBAY Green Bay
COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Santa’s reindeer travel Wisconsin
TITLETOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News offers a nightly series through December 25. We’re calling it “Countdown to Christmas,” and each night on Action 2 News at 10 our reporters will share a story of inspiration and holiday spirit. Emily Roberts introduces us to Santa’s Crew... a handful of reindeer spreading cheer across Northeast Wisconsin.
Green Bay firefighters go shopping for Brown County teenagers in need
Green Bay firefighters and some volunteer helpers are shopping for Brown County teenagers in need at Meijer in Howard.
94.3 Jack FM
Break-Ins Spike In Green Bay Neighborhood
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay Police Lieutenant Jason Allen is asking for anyone to come forward with information relating to break-ins in the northwest area of the city. “If they see something that doesn’t look right or looks out of place to call us at the police...
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay's second Kwik Trip gets hearing
You will learn more about Sturgeon Bay's long-rumored second Kwik Trip location at the Aesthetic Design and Site Plan Review Board meeting. Located near the intersection of Green Bay Road (State Highway 42/57) and Duluth Avenue, the proposed Kwik Trip will occupy much more space than the recently opened location along Egg Harbor Road. The 20.7-acre development will include gas station pumps, a convenience mart, a car wash, and an area for diesel trucks to fill up and rest. To make room for the development, a commercial building and a home with its outbuildings would have to be demolished.
Comments / 0