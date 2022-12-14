ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Fox11online.com

Trial for woman accused of shooting Oconto Falls police officer postponed

OCONTO (WLUK) – The trial for a woman accused of taking the gun from an Oconto Falls police officer and shooting the officer has been postponed from Jan. 6 to March 8. Alisha Kocken, 28, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other eight counts for the Aug. 6, 2021, confrontation with Officer Nicole Blaskowski.
OCONTO FALLS, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Patrice Marie Dreikosen, 31, Fond du Lac, Possess/Illegally Obtained Prescription on 4/6/22, Guilty plea, $100 fine plus costs, total $579.00 to be paid by 02-14-23 or 11 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Kayla Jo Marie Brice, 26, Two Rivers, resisting or...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man arrested for arson following fire at Van’s Bar property in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old was arrested for Arson following a fire on the property of Van’s Bar in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on December 12 authorities were sent to a reported fire to a detached structure on the property of Van’s Bar. Crews were able to put out the fire and stop the fire from causing significant damage to adjacent properties.
MANITOWOC, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - December 16, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, December 16, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay standoff suspect avoided arrest in home two weeks earlier

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspect in the standoff on S. Ridge Road on Green Bay’s west side made his first court appearance on new charges Friday afternoon, and court papers revealed Wednesday’s standoff wasn’t the first time police went to arrest Michael Destaercke or drew their guns at that home.
GREEN BAY, WI
wwisradio.com

Life in Prison for Manitowoc Man Who Killed His Kids in 2020

(Manitowoc, WI) — It’s life in prison for a Manitowoc man who killed his kids back in 2020. A jury yesterday convicted 38-year-old Matthew Beyer for the deaths of his son and daughter. Prosecutors say he stabbed the two to death just before a court hearing that could have given his ex-wife full custody. The judge sentences Beyer to life without the possibility of parole.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
MENASHA, WI
wapl.com

Suspect in lengthy Green Bay standoff identified

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police release the name of a man involved in a lengthy standoff on the city’s west side. Michael Destaercke was arrested following a more than 7-hour standoff in the 700 block of S. Ridge Road on Wednesday. Destaercke was wanted on a...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Cecil woman killed in crash

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 81-year-old Cecil woman was killed in a crash Wednesday night. At about 10:05 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash on Townline Rd east of State Highway 117 in the Township of Hartland. Deputies arrived to find the victim...
CECIL, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Kewaunee manufacturer cited after June accident

An accident in June that ended in an employee being sent to the hospital could cost a manufacturer in Kewaunee County over $250,000. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced earlier this week it was citing Kewaunee Fabrications for 12 violations and proposing over $250,000 in fines after an investigation spurred by an employee getting his leg crushed by a falling load from a below-the-hook magnet. Kewaunee Fabrications worked with OSHA investigators to find that workers were exposed to an unguarded machine point of operation that did not prevent workers from having their hands in the danger zone while straightening parts. OSHA Area Director Robert Bonack commended Kewaunee Fabrications for taking the incident seriously, noting that the safety representatives walking with inspectors “documented the issues to improve their procedures and ensure compliance.” Kewaunee Fabrications was given 15 days to comply, request an informal conference with Bonack, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Commission.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Santa’s reindeer travel Wisconsin

TITLETOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News offers a nightly series through December 25. We’re calling it “Countdown to Christmas,” and each night on Action 2 News at 10 our reporters will share a story of inspiration and holiday spirit. Emily Roberts introduces us to Santa’s Crew... a handful of reindeer spreading cheer across Northeast Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Break-Ins Spike In Green Bay Neighborhood

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay Police Lieutenant Jason Allen is asking for anyone to come forward with information relating to break-ins in the northwest area of the city. “If they see something that doesn’t look right or looks out of place to call us at the police...
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sturgeon Bay's second Kwik Trip gets hearing

You will learn more about Sturgeon Bay's long-rumored second Kwik Trip location at the Aesthetic Design and Site Plan Review Board meeting. Located near the intersection of Green Bay Road (State Highway 42/57) and Duluth Avenue, the proposed Kwik Trip will occupy much more space than the recently opened location along Egg Harbor Road. The 20.7-acre development will include gas station pumps, a convenience mart, a car wash, and an area for diesel trucks to fill up and rest. To make room for the development, a commercial building and a home with its outbuildings would have to be demolished.
STURGEON BAY, WI

