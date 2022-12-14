Read full article on original website
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prizeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
New principals at Schmalz and Stephens elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
HCSO: Investigation underway after body found on North Freeway feeder
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports that a pedestrian was hit by traffic. It happened on the southbound feeder of the North Freeway just south of Richey Road before 11 p.m. Saturday. Details are limited at this time,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Several Members Of Sauce Walka’s Crew Arrested On RICO Charges
The FBI and local law enforcement arrested 14 individuals in Houston, Texas. After recent updates on YSL’s RICO case have rocked this week, the FBI found another rap-related collective to behave criminally. Federal and local authorities arrested several members of Sauce Walka’s crew in Houston, Texas. Over 200 officials contributed to the apprehension and are on the case.
Houston business suspected of leaking hazardous chemicals into storm drains
HPD says a local manufacturing facility may be leaking chemicals into the stormwater system.
bayoubeatnews.com
Underweight Macaw among 13 animals found in horrid conditions at Baytown home; 2 dead puppies recovered
The Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office rescued 13 animals who were living in deplorable conditions with no food, water or veterinary care near the 11,000 block of FM 2354 in Baytown. Officials found two deceased puppies on the property and a severely...
fox26houston.com
Houston Fire Chief shares tips on staying safe this holidays
A local Houston woman was recognized after saving her family and neighbors from a bad apartment fire back in November. FOX 26's Sherman Desselle reports on how to stay safe during the holidays.
cw39.com
Why is Texas’ water brown?
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Whether it be along the coast of Galveston, Brazosport, or even out to Corpus Christi, Texas waters have what many have described as an unsettling, murky tint. Why is that?. Historic testing and reporting show there is some pollution, and some bacteria along the southeastern coast,...
Houston-area hardware stores look to keep up with demand as freezing temperatures move to city
Officials with the NWS say that it is important to begin the preparation to protect the four P's: people, pets, plants, and pipes.
fox26houston.com
Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County
HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
fox26houston.com
14 alleged members of Sauce Walka's 'The Sauce Factory' arrested in Houston on drug, firearm charges
HOUSTON - A day after Atlanta rapper Gunna pleaded guilty to one charge of racketeering in the watched YSL RICO case, another label group is said to allegedly have several members arrested for similar charges. On Thursday, an investigation conducted by the FBI and Houston Police Department led to several...
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injured
December 17, 2022 - A quadruple shooting at a Houston club left one dead and three others injured Saturday morning after an argument of some sort broke out inside the club between a man and a woman.
Woman in SUV accelerates by mistake into southwest Houston animal hospital, witnesses say
Employees and customers at the Wilcrest Animal Hospital are feeling lucky they weren't seriously hurt.
METRO launches special homeless team to tackle rising issues along routes
An extensive report on this year's METRO crime report found that the majority of incidents happen at bus stops. Here's why.
FBI Houston asks public for help finding missing Spring girl last seen nearly three years ago
SPRING, Texas — FBI Houston is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Spring teen who went missing nearly three years ago. Kristen Galvan was just 15 years old when she went missing from her home in Spring, Texas back in January 2020. Her mom said that...
fox26houston.com
1 killed, 2 Friendswood PD officers injured in fiery car crash
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A fiery crash in Friendswood Sunday morning claimed the life of one driver and sent two officers to the hospital. Details were not shared on what led up to the crash, but police had FM 528 closed from Moore Rd. to Canal Dr. It appears only one person was involved in the car crash before it caught flames, killing the driver.
Click2Houston.com
Coyote caught on camera roaming neighborhood in the Washington Corridor
Residents in a popular Houston community are on alert after several coyote sightings this week. It’s unclear how many coyotes are in the area or where they’re coming from, but several people caught a glimpse of one early Friday morning near the intersection of Maxie and Utah in the Washington Corridor area.
fox26houston.com
Man arrested after jumping fences in north Houston, had warrant out for manslaughter
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A call about a suspicious man jumping fences in a north Houston area led to the arrest of a man wanted for manslaughter. On Friday, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Blvd after calls of a suspicious man, now known to be Ashton Walker, jumping fences in the area who had already received a criminal trespassing warning.
fox26houston.com
Woman stabs boyfriend to death in east Harris County: Sheriff
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly stabbing in east Harris County Sunday morning. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Heather St. Based on preliminary details, Sheriff Gonzalez said...
Silver Alert canceled for missing man last seen in Tomball area
TOMBALL, Texas — A Silver Alert has been canceled for an 83-year-old man last seen near Tomball. Precinct 4 confirmed the man was located safely early Sunday morning. He is now at home with his family, according to deputies. We've removed his name and image from the article for...
fox26houston.com
ERCOT "monitoring the forecast closely"; Arctic blast of cold air expected in Houston
HOUSTON - Many people across the Houston area are already starting to prepare for a deep winter freeze expected late next week. Although it’s still about a week away, forecasters predict an Arctic blast of cold air to surge into Texas. Temperatures in the Houston area could hover around 20-25 degrees.
1 person shot during altercation with officers on METRORail light train near Midtown, HPD says
According to preliminary info by police, two officers initially stopped the suspect for unknown reasons before a fight broke out that spilled onto the train.
