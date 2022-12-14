ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

hotnewhiphop.com

Several Members Of Sauce Walka’s Crew Arrested On RICO Charges

The FBI and local law enforcement arrested 14 individuals in Houston, Texas. After recent updates on YSL’s RICO case have rocked this week, the FBI found another rap-related collective to behave criminally. Federal and local authorities arrested several members of Sauce Walka’s crew in Houston, Texas. Over 200 officials contributed to the apprehension and are on the case.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Why is Texas’ water brown?

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Whether it be along the coast of Galveston, Brazosport, or even out to Corpus Christi, Texas waters have what many have described as an unsettling, murky tint. Why is that?. Historic testing and reporting show there is some pollution, and some bacteria along the southeastern coast,...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
fox26houston.com

Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

1 killed, 2 Friendswood PD officers injured in fiery car crash

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A fiery crash in Friendswood Sunday morning claimed the life of one driver and sent two officers to the hospital. Details were not shared on what led up to the crash, but police had FM 528 closed from Moore Rd. to Canal Dr. It appears only one person was involved in the car crash before it caught flames, killing the driver.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Click2Houston.com

Coyote caught on camera roaming neighborhood in the Washington Corridor

Residents in a popular Houston community are on alert after several coyote sightings this week. It’s unclear how many coyotes are in the area or where they’re coming from, but several people caught a glimpse of one early Friday morning near the intersection of Maxie and Utah in the Washington Corridor area.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man arrested after jumping fences in north Houston, had warrant out for manslaughter

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A call about a suspicious man jumping fences in a north Houston area led to the arrest of a man wanted for manslaughter. On Friday, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Blvd after calls of a suspicious man, now known to be Ashton Walker, jumping fences in the area who had already received a criminal trespassing warning.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman stabs boyfriend to death in east Harris County: Sheriff

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly stabbing in east Harris County Sunday morning. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Heather St. Based on preliminary details, Sheriff Gonzalez said...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

