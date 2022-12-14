Read full article on original website
Harrison County commissioners seek ways to improve retention of 911 telecommunicators
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County commissioners suggested they will look at ways to improve staffing at Harrison-Taylor E911 in the coming budget season. On Wednesday, commissioners unanimously agreed to establish and fill a new telecommunicator position at the public safety answering point.
Marion Co., West Virginia, DHSEM, Sheriff's Dept. continue school safety assessments
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — A partnership led by the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department is close to finishing its safety assessment of every school in the county, collecting data in order to make the schools safer for students, teachers and staff.
Property transfers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County property transfers:. — Stanley L. Wolfe and Tressa M. Wolfe to Victor J. Shaffer and Anastasia D. Shaffer, parcel in Simpson District, $98,000.
Backpacks for the Homeless initiative kicks off in Upshur County, West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A new initiative to help individuals experiencing homelessness in Upshur County, “Presby Backpacks for the Homeless,” is underway at the First Presbyterian Church of Buckhannon. The church was awarded a New Life Congregational Covenant Grant from the Presbytery of West Virginia in...
Gene Arvin Currence
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gene Arvin Currence, age 81, of Buckhannon, WV, died Friday, December 16, 2022, at WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon. He was born January 6, 1941, in Hemlock, WV, a son of the late Elza and Freda Mazie Tenney Currence.
Marriage licenses
— Patrick Antonio Buffey, 29, Clarksburg, and Tyler Alexis Jordan, 28, Clarksburg. — Theodore Anthony Lopez, 60, Bridgeport, and Crystal Renee Rollins, 56, Clarksburg.
Starting 11: Bridgeport dominates All-Harrison County football 1st team
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Yet another winning season, yet another playoff win, yet another pile of Bridgeport Indians on the All-Harrison County football team. The Tribe placed 11 on the first team and six more on the second team in balloting of Harrison County football coaches and members of the Exponent Telegram sports staff.
Birth announcements
JUSTICE — A daughter, Georgia Kay Justice, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, was born Dec. 6, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Hannah Aretta Kay Justice (Profitt) and Gabriel Sean Justice, Shinnston. Maternal grandparents are Dewayne and Angie Profitt. Paternal grandparents are Laura and Bobby Justice. RODEHEAVER — A...
My friend Pete
My friend Pat Kelly (aka the “World’s greatest Irish bartender”) and I had lunch a few weeks ago with our old friend Pete Kaites. And when I say “old,” I don’t mean “ole.” I mean “old”! Pete is 99, steaming along towards his 100th birthday on December 21. For perspective, he graduated from high school (Washington Irving in Clarksburg) in 1940.
Last-minute shoppers take over Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia residents flocked to Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport during the final shopping weekend before Christmas. "As it has gotten closer and closer to Christmas, you could feel (shopping habits) intensify," Chad Delloma, a part-time sales associate at Buckle, said. "There are a lot of last-minute shoppers — I do the same thing.
Bearcat-a-pult challenge expands minds at GHS
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton High School (GHS) students put their minds to the test in a fun experiment that helped build a variety of skillsets that will prove useful to them in the future. The students recently competed in a STEM challenge in which they were tasked...
Grafton, W.Va. man arrested on multiple burglary, theft warrants
OAKLAND — According to a report from Garrett County Sheriff Bryson Meyers, a Grafton, W.Va. man was arrested for multiple counts of burglary and theft in Garrett County. On Dec. 9, Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, was arrested on the strength of multiple arrest warrants charging him with multiple counts of burglary and theft.
Perez waiver denied by NCAA
The waiver for immediate eligibility for West Virginia University men’s basketball student-athlete Jose Perez has been denied by the NCAA, coach Bob Huggins announced Friday evening. Perez, a 6-foot-5 guard from the Bronx, New York, transferred from Manhattan and enrolled at WVU in November for the spring semester.
