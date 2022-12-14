Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating homicide on Johnson St
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson St. on reports of a shooting Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
WNDU
1 dead after early morning shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in South Bend. South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson Street just after 3 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a...
95.3 MNC
South Bend councilmember filing resolution for reparations
A South Bend councilman is filing a resolution for reparations. Councilmember Henry Davis Jr began developing the resolution in early April Part of the plan includes a formal apology and asks that money is invested into minority communities. Davis says that the resolution is not legally binding, but it could...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Nike
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with Nike, a 5-year-old Shepherd mix that is looking for a new home. For more information on Nike check out the video above!. If you want to adopt...
WNDU
Crews respond to fire at Mishawaka home
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say nobody was hurt after a fire broke out in their home on Saturday. Emergency crews were called just after 12 p.m. to the 2500 block of W. Ewing Avenue on reports of a fire in the back of a house. Fortunately, officials say the residents of the house were able to get out before the fire spread.
WNDU
Memorial service for former Riley HS student hopes to raise suicide awareness prevention
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A memorial service for a former Riley High School student is raising awareness for suicide prevention. Savanna Heard, 21, took her own life on Dec. 2. On Saturday, friends and family gathered at Sweet Home Ministries in South Bend to remember Savanna and raise awareness...
WNDU
New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City
Woman hospitalized after Cass County crash
A woman was injured when two vehicles collided Saturday in Milton Township. A woman was injured when two vehicles collided Saturday in Milton Township.
WNDU
Mother-daughter donation drive helps bring clothing to women in need.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Taylor Kinkade, a Mishawaka high school student and goalie on the Adams hockey team. Set up a donation event for St. Margaret’s house, a shelter that helps improve the lives of women and children in the area. The idea for the event came from an...
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for December 16, 2022
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Dwight Caradine, Sr., Winstin Cartright, Allesha Carter, and Robert Harris III. Dwight Caradine, Sr. is wanted for aggravated battery. Winstin Cartright is wanted for probation violation for the original conviction of battery to a minor. Allesha Carter is wanted for probation violation for the...
abc57.com
South Bend Chick-fil-A reopens
South Bend, Ind. - The Chick-fil-A off Michigan St & Ireland Rd in South Bend is back open. The restaurant shut down over the Summer for renovations, welcoming back customers for the first time in months, Thursday. The indoor playground for kids has been removed to make room for an...
WNDU
Mindful mental health tips for the holidays
A Benton Harbor business that's making sure its neighbors don't go cold this holiday season with a heartwarming giveaway!. Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families. Updated: 42 minutes ago. The store will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 3 p.m. to 8...
hometownnewsnow.com
Michigan City Cold Case Reopened
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police have reopened a 15-year-old cold case in the hopes of cracking an unsolved murder. On April 1, 2007, Robert “RJ” Winters was found in the 200 block of Michigan City’s E. Fulton St. dead from a gunshot wound. Winters’ death...
WNDU
Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood announces reelection campaign
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Could it be “four more years” as Mishawaka’s mayor for Dave Wood?. That’s his hope as he launched his campaign for reelection on Thursday night!. Wood has served as Mishawaka’s mayor for the last 12 years. He told 16 News Now...
WNDU
Super Saturday shoppers pack University Park Mall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - With the holidays right around the corner, Michiana residents are checking some things off their lists with some last-minute shopping. The University Park Mall parking lot was bustling as Super Saturday is one of the year’s busiest shopping days. Whether it was last-minute gifts or...
abc57.com
Michigan City conducting investigation, need help identifying woman
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in connection with an ongoing investigation officers are conducting. If you have any information, please contact police via Facebook Messenger or by calling Det. Lt. Painter at 219-874-3221 ext. 1077. You...
WNDU
Boss Services gifts a new furnace to single-mother in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Let’s take a look at what’s good here in Michiana. How about this Benton Harbor business that’s making sure their neighbors don’t go cold this holiday season with a heartwarming giveaway?. Boss Services gives out free furnaces every holiday season to...
WNDU
City of South Bend hopes to raise funds from bond issues, leases
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Dec. 16, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Dec. 16, 2022. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Dwight Caradine, Sr. is wanted for Aggravated Battery. Winstin Cartright is wanted for a Probation Violation for the original conviction of...
WNDU
Pet Vet: Separation Anxiety
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sometimes pets have an odd way of telling us that they miss us when we go away. Chewing on things and acting anxious are some common signs, and it got even more complicated as newly adopted pets experienced the return to the workforce of their pet parents.
