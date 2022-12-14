Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Wreaths Across America Ceremony
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott spoke at the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony in Austin with his wife and First Lady Cecilia Abbott. This national volunteer organization honors brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives for the U.S. They are celebrated with wreaths every December. Other...
State of Texas: Sounds of Uvalde gunfire, screams drive DC hearing on gun violence
In some of the most excruciating accounts to date of the horrors that unfolded when a gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers in a small Texas town, family of a victim in the Uvalde massacre and community members shared gut-wrenching remarks to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee Tuesday morning.
FOX 28 Spokane
Texas mayor declares state of emergency over migrant swell
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The mayor of a Texas border city has declared a state of emergency over concerns about the community’s ability to handle an anticipated influx of migrants across the Southern border. The El Paso Times reports Mayor Oscar Leeser issued the state of emergency declaration Saturday to allow the city on the U.S. border with Mexico to tap into additional resources expected to become necessary after Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21. Leeser has previously resisted issuing an emergency declaration, but says he was moved to action by the sight of people on downtown streets with temperatures dipping below freezing.
everythinglubbock.com
El Paso mayor to continue working with immigration nonprofits despite state probe
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The mayor of El Paso says he will continue to work with local immigrant advocacy nonprofits despite allegations from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that some may be assisting migrants illegally cross into the United States. Earlier this week, Abbott sent a letter to...
'Election marshals' and runoff rules: States eye a new round of voting changes ahead of 2024
Two years after the 2020 election and the pandemic put a spotlight on how elections are run, legislators around the country are signaling they aren't finished yet with big changes to election administration and could implement new rules ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
KRGV
After a Texas National Guard member died, his family got no financial payment. Lawmakers want to change that.
"After a Texas National Guard member died, his family got no financial payment. Lawmakers want to change that." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
fox7austin.com
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into immigration groups
Thousands of illegal border crossings have taken place in El Paso since the weekend. More migrants are staying in camps on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande. In anticipation of a coming surge, Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday, steps were being done to prepare. "We're involved in strategies as...
Abbott promises to build Trump's wall
"More border wall is going up next month. It took months to negotiate with private property owners on the border for the right to build on their property. We now should be building more border wall all of next year." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Governor Abbott Goes After NGOs Who Helped Illegal Aliens
Governor Abbott thanked a National Guard memberPhoto byTwitter. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote a letter to Texas Attorney Ken Paxton about the migrants illegally crossing the border and getting assistance from non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Abbott likely saw reports that thousands of migrants were illegally crossing the Texas-Mexican border in El Paso.
Paxton launches border crisis probe into Texas Bar Foundation fund recipients
(The Center Square ) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday launched an investigation into three Texas Bar Foundation fund recipients to determine if the money was used to facilitate the border crisis. The foundation, a separate entity from the State Bar of Texas, is governed by its own board and solicits donations to provide a range of services. The investigation expands on one his office launched in May,...
KSAT 12
Texas state senator blasts Uvalde police response in congressional hearing: “It was cowardice”
WASHINGTON — Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, lambasted the emergency response to the Robb Elementary School shooting as “the worst response to a mass shooting in our nation’s history” during a congressional hearing Thursday. “It was system failure, it was cowardice,” Gutierrez said....
everythinglubbock.com
Talking Points with Jen Phillips (12/18/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. A college football legend and Texas Tech football giant was honored on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. It goes to show just how far Mike Leach’s reach was in not only football but politics.
everythinglubbock.com
Unemployment rate in Texas held steady in November 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) indicated the state’s unemployment rate held steady during the month November 2022. According to a press release from the TWC, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was reported at 4.0 percent, unchanged from October’s report.
Gizmodo
Texas Republicans Want Even More Fossil Fuels on the Grid
Texas Republicans are messing with the state’s grid to fulfill their political ambitions. Again. Ahead of the 2023 legislative session, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has made it clear that one of his priorities for the upcoming year is increasing natural gas production to, supposedly, stabilize the grid. Patrick has told multiple media outlets in recent weeks that he will push this spring for the legislature to form a plan to build more natural gas plants—potentially forcing renewables providers to help foot the bill.
everythinglubbock.com
QAnon follower who chased officer on Jan. 6 gets 5 years
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iowa construction worker and QAnon follower was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when he led a crowd chasing a police officer who diverted rioters away from lawmakers. Wearing a T-shirt...
Texas officials act to restrict movement at the southern border
In April this year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shut down a major international bridge in the city of Pharr, causing severe traffic jams that interrupted the flow of goods into the United States and led to a blockade by Mexican truck drivers.
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
Texas fights federal rule that would outlaw LGBTQ discrimination in state adoptions and foster care
AUSTIN, Texas – Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the federal government to preserve Texas’ ability to include religious groups that won’t place kids with same-sex couples in the state’s adoption process without losing federal funding. With his lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Galveston, Paxton continued a yearslong, cross-country legal fight over anti-discrimination […] The post Texas fights federal rule that would outlaw LGBTQ discrimination in state adoptions and foster care appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
El Paso Mayor May Finally Declare a State of Emergency
Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas flew into El Paso to see the border crisisPhoto byTwitter. Evening temperatures have been in the 20s this week in the sun city of El Paso, Texas. The below-freezing temperatures are cold for anyone who is used to the warm sunny weather of the city and other warm climates.
