Lafayette Duplex Fire on Saturday Afternoon Leaves Two Families Out of Home
The Lafayette Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 300 block of South Pierce Street on Saturday afternoon at 5:12 pm. Thankfully, everyone exited safely. The home, which was converted into a duplex, was occupied by two families -- a family of five on one side and one person on the other. The fire was reported by an occupant in the family of five side.
Man Arrested in Lafayette Neighborhood Shooting
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - One man is behind bars and a victim is recovering from apparent gunshot wounds after a shooting happened in the 200 block of Martin Oaks Drive in Lafayette on Thursday. Lafayette Police say they were called to a local hospital around 1:30 p.m. then were...
Severe Damage Caused by Tornadoes in New Iberia
Earlier today a large tornado was spotted in New Iberia. The New Iberia Police Department has confirmed that two tornados did touch down in New Iberia in the 11 am hour today. They are asking residents to stay in place as search and rescue efforts are underway at this time. The New Iberia Police Department is also asking the general public to please stay away from the area so as to not disrupt the search and rescue efforts.
New Iberia Police, Other Agencies Set Up Emergency Center at NISH
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - Law enforcement in New Iberia have discontinued the use of New Iberia Senior High as a command center in dealing with storm response. See original story below. ORIGINAL STORY. Multiple law enforcement agencies are coming together to help those displaced by the destructive storms...
New Iberia Police Department Releases Important Message to Citizens After Tornadoes
We are continuing to follow what is going on in New Iberia after a large tornado hit parts of the city. The New Iberia has released this important message to all citizens in the area. Again, we ask that you avoid the areas hit or impacted and continue to check...
Victim Attacked While Answering the Door, New Iberia Police Looking For Suspect
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - New Iberia Police are looking for the man accused of attacking someone after they answered a knock at the door. According to the victim, the incident happened on December 1st. The victim told police officers that an unknown male knocked on their door that day. When the victim answered the door, the suspect is accused of grabbing the victim by the shirt, pulling the victim out of the home, and kicking and punching the victim in the face after the victim fell.
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open Location in Opelousas
We've heard the rumblings for a while now, and it appears that the noise is getting louder. Chick-fil-A is eyeing a location in Opelousas near I-49. According to The Acadiana Advocate, the property being looked at is located at the southwest corner at the intersection of Landry and Wallior streets next to the RaceTrac gas station.
Louisiana Dept. of Health Releases Inspection Report After Photos from Youngsville Sonic Drive-In Go Viral
After a viral Facebook post accused a Youngsville Sonic Drive-In of numerous violations, the Louisiana Department of Health has now released an official inspection report. On Wednesday, December 7, Mitzi Vincent posted photos that were allegedly taken at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant located at 3016 E Milton Ave in Youngsville, LA. Among the numerous health violations that Vincent, a former employee of that store location, accused the fast food restaurant of was food being left out, thawed, then refrozen.
New Iberia Police Department Sends Sharp Message to ‘Social Media Experts’ After School Lockdowns
The New Iberia Police Department has a message for all the "social media experts" out there. After school was disrupted at NISH earlier this week due to potential threats and lockdowns, the New Iberia Police Department posted a very direct message to the "social media experts" on their official Facebook Page.
Governor Edwards Declares State of Emergency Following Devastating Storms
After tornadoes hit New Iberia today and a round of deadly storms in the northeast part of Louisiana last night, Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a State of Emergency. As a result of this declaration, the Governor's office is also urging residents who sustained storm damage to report the damage along with any related information to damage.la.gov.
Twin Tornados Seem to Come Together Near New Iberia [WATCH]
Watch as two tornados appear to come together near the Port of Iberia. KLFY-TV 10 had this video submitted to them and as you will see here, it appears that two tornados come together to form one huge one. An extensive amount of damage was done in the city of...
Lafayette High Student Recognized Nationally for Creating App to Send Out School Alerts Easily
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's more important now more than ever that school administrators can send out alerts to large groups of people as easy as possible. From bomb threats to school shootings, it's imperative that those leading our schools can communicate efficiently and effectively to teachers, students, and parents who are under stress during anxiety-filled moments.
The Fontana Center Announced it is Closing After 25 Years
Lafayette is losing another local business. It was announced at the beginning of the month that the Fontana Center will be closing its doors for good on December 31, 2022. The Facebook post stated, It is with heavy hearts and tears to have to say farewell to our fitness center members who have become such dear friends that we all consider like family. We will be closing our doors at the end of this year.
Lafayette Parish School System Names Principals of the Year
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Three Lafayette Parish principals have earned top marks for their roles as leaders of their schools. The Lafayette Parish School System announced earlier this week that Alex Melton, Tia Trahan, and Christy Hayes are the district's Principals of the Year. All three principals have overseen tremendous growth at the schools they've led.
New Discount Store is Opening Today in Lafayette
Lafayette is getting a new discount store. Today's Big Deals is opening up at 9 am on Friday, December 19, 2022. This new store is being described as a "retail store for treasure hunters." Imagine black Friday not only better but EVERY week with Amazing merchandise, they stated on their...
Opelousas – $15,000 in Free Scholarships for High School Students
If you have a high school-aged child and you need help with their college fund, listen up. This weekend, Evangeline Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel is partnering with Louisiana Quarter Horse Breeders Association (LQHBA) to wind down the 2022 Quarter Horse Season with a weekend of fun for the family, including LQHBA awarding $15,000 in scholarships.
Lafayette Therapist Shares Insight on Dealing With the Holiday Stress
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Christmas time is here and even the weather is starting to cooperate!. What's known as "the most wonderful time of the year" can also be the most stressful. From the pressures that come with gift-giving to hosting holiday parties to dealing with the loss of a loved one, the holidays can certainly bring on the blues for many people.
Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is Looking for Fosters This Holiday Season
Are you looking to add to your family but aren't sure if you can fully commit to having a pet?. You may want to consider fostering an animal or two in the meantime. The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) is asking the community to consider taking in a cat or dog this holiday season.
Who’s In and Who’s Out? Number of UL Players Missing Independence Bowl
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football (6-6) plays the Houston Cougars (7-5) in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, on Friday, December 23rd at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. A chance to end the season with a winning record, become Independence Bowl champions, and send the senior class out on a winning note...
Ragin’ Cajun Zi’Yon Hill Green to Enter NFL Draft, Will Still Play in Independence Bowl
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun defensive tackle Zi'Yon Hill Green has been a staple of the UL culture over the last five seasons. The New Iberia native has accumulated 21 sacks during his career, putting him in a three-way tie for the school record with former Cajun greats Jeff Mitchell and Christian Ringo.
