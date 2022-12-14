ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Lafayette Duplex Fire on Saturday Afternoon Leaves Two Families Out of Home

The Lafayette Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 300 block of South Pierce Street on Saturday afternoon at 5:12 pm. Thankfully, everyone exited safely. The home, which was converted into a duplex, was occupied by two families -- a family of five on one side and one person on the other. The fire was reported by an occupant in the family of five side.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Man Arrested in Lafayette Neighborhood Shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - One man is behind bars and a victim is recovering from apparent gunshot wounds after a shooting happened in the 200 block of Martin Oaks Drive in Lafayette on Thursday. Lafayette Police say they were called to a local hospital around 1:30 p.m. then were...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Severe Damage Caused by Tornadoes in New Iberia

Earlier today a large tornado was spotted in New Iberia. The New Iberia Police Department has confirmed that two tornados did touch down in New Iberia in the 11 am hour today. They are asking residents to stay in place as search and rescue efforts are underway at this time. The New Iberia Police Department is also asking the general public to please stay away from the area so as to not disrupt the search and rescue efforts.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Victim Attacked While Answering the Door, New Iberia Police Looking For Suspect

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - New Iberia Police are looking for the man accused of attacking someone after they answered a knock at the door. According to the victim, the incident happened on December 1st. The victim told police officers that an unknown male knocked on their door that day. When the victim answered the door, the suspect is accused of grabbing the victim by the shirt, pulling the victim out of the home, and kicking and punching the victim in the face after the victim fell.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open Location in Opelousas

We've heard the rumblings for a while now, and it appears that the noise is getting louder. Chick-fil-A is eyeing a location in Opelousas near I-49. According to The Acadiana Advocate, the property being looked at is located at the southwest corner at the intersection of Landry and Wallior streets next to the RaceTrac gas station.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Louisiana Dept. of Health Releases Inspection Report After Photos from Youngsville Sonic Drive-In Go Viral

After a viral Facebook post accused a Youngsville Sonic Drive-In of numerous violations, the Louisiana Department of Health has now released an official inspection report. On Wednesday, December 7, Mitzi Vincent posted photos that were allegedly taken at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant located at 3016 E Milton Ave in Youngsville, LA. Among the numerous health violations that Vincent, a former employee of that store location, accused the fast food restaurant of was food being left out, thawed, then refrozen.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
Lafayette High Student Recognized Nationally for Creating App to Send Out School Alerts Easily

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's more important now more than ever that school administrators can send out alerts to large groups of people as easy as possible. From bomb threats to school shootings, it's imperative that those leading our schools can communicate efficiently and effectively to teachers, students, and parents who are under stress during anxiety-filled moments.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Fontana Center Announced it is Closing After 25 Years

Lafayette is losing another local business. It was announced at the beginning of the month that the Fontana Center will be closing its doors for good on December 31, 2022. The Facebook post stated, It is with heavy hearts and tears to have to say farewell to our fitness center members who have become such dear friends that we all consider like family. We will be closing our doors at the end of this year.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lafayette Parish School System Names Principals of the Year

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Three Lafayette Parish principals have earned top marks for their roles as leaders of their schools. The Lafayette Parish School System announced earlier this week that Alex Melton, Tia Trahan, and Christy Hayes are the district's Principals of the Year. All three principals have overseen tremendous growth at the schools they've led.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
New Discount Store is Opening Today in Lafayette

Lafayette is getting a new discount store. Today's Big Deals is opening up at 9 am on Friday, December 19, 2022. This new store is being described as a "retail store for treasure hunters." Imagine black Friday not only better but EVERY week with Amazing merchandise, they stated on their...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

