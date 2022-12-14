Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa dance instructor mourns the loss of his friend, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
TULSA, Okla. — The entertainment world was hit with the shocking and tragic news of dancer and producer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death Wednesday. A Tulsa-area professional dancer and dance studio owner, Emmanuel “Cross” Hurd was close friends with Boss. He said their friendship started over a decade ago.
news9.com
Watch: Greenwood Rising Museum's New Executive Director Discusses His New Role
Tulsa's Greenwood Rising Museum has a new leader. Dr. Raymond Doswell from Kansas City has been named the the new executive director . Dr. Doswell joined the News On 6 team on Friday to discuss the new role and what he plans to bring to Tulsa.
news9.com
Santa Arrives At Tulsa Air & Space Museum In Helicopter
Santa showed up to the Tulsa Air and Space Museum in style on Saturday. Saint Nick ditched his sleigh for a helicopter as he flew in for some holiday cheer. Once he landed, kids got to take pictures with him and Mrs. Claus as they handed in their last-minute with lists.
news9.com
Memorial Held In Tulsa For Victim Of Club Q Mass Shooting
Family and friends of Daniel Aston gathered in Tulsa for his memorial service at All Souls Unitarian Church. Daniel was from the Tulsa area and one of the five people murdered in the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Daniel was the entertainer and loved friends, family, acting,...
publicradiotulsa.org
Empire Bar a World Cup destination in Tulsa; draws international crowd
Stephen Brocks says Empire Bar knows what it means to be a "soccer bar." When the World Cup is on, it’s playing on every TV in the bar, with the sound up. Scores of fans — oftentimes, from the countries playing — crowd the floor to watch.
news9.com
Families Gather To Remember Fallen Service Members With Holiday Wreath Laying Ceremony
Families gathered Saturday morning all over the country to remember their loved ones and other servicemen and women by placing a holiday wreath at their headstone. News On 6's Ryan GIllin reports from Fort Gibson and shares how the memorial began.
news9.com
Tulsa Dream Center & Food On The Move Host Toy, Food Giveaway Event
The Tulsa Dream Center gave away more than 6,000 toys to hundreds of families in need on Saturday. The center says this is one of its most monumental giveaways ever. Food on the Move was also there, making sure families have enough to eat this holiday season. "Families get to...
news9.com
Woman Earns High School Diploma Through New Program At Tulsa City-County Library
A Tulsa woman now has her high school diploma after years of trying, thanks to a free program through the Tulsa City-County Library. Jasmine Edmundson said she wanted to get her high school diploma because she wanted to show her children anything is possible. She said she was having trouble...
news9.com
Tulsa Girls' Home Brings Holiday Cheer For Foster Children
This time next weekend, many families will be heading home for the holidays, but some people don't have that luxury. Thousands of foster children will wake up on Christmas morning in a temporary home. The Christmas tree at the Tulsa Girls' Home is up and stockings are hung. The kitchen...
news9.com
Pond At Veteran's Park In Jenks Stocked With Trout Thanks To Donation
A pond in Jenks is now stocked with trout and ready for fishermen thanks to a donation by a professional bass fisherman. The Ike Foundation paid to stock the pond at Veterans Park, located near South elms Street and West Beaver Street. It's all part of an Oklahoma Wildlife Department...
news9.com
Rogers County Clerk's Office Accepting Donations For Food Pantry This Holiday Season
During the holiday season, people get into the rush of planning and shopping for the holidays, but some are focused on how they can give back to their community. News On 6’s Ryan Gillin shares how a clerk's office in Rogers County is trying to help families in need during this holiday season with a food pantry.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt under investigation for “illegal” ad – Newstalk KZRG
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor confirmed Thursday he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater said he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the 30-second ad, titled “...
marketplace.org
A sneakers store builds a bridge where Black Wall Street once stood
For Venita Cooper, the idea to open a limited-edition sneaker store came from a friend. “I moved to Tulsa about five and a half years ago,” Cooper said. “A friend of mine who saw me shopping for sneakers on my phone was like, ‘You know, you should just open a sneaker store.’ I was like, ‘You can’t just open a sneaker store because I want sneakers.’ It turns out you can.”
This Oklahoma Town is the Pipeline Crossroads of the World
Aside from its origin in Indian Territory and the seven different land runs, oil has been at the heart of Oklahoma's short and storied history. The once richest tribe of people in the world found their fortune in the ground. Oklahoma's most notorious serial killer committed his crimes for oil. The majority of Oklahoma's elite billionaires now owe their wealth to the state's oil industry.
Mother Thankful To Tulsa Doctors For Saving Her Baby's Life
A pregnant woman was told her daughter she was carrying would likely die, but she defied the odds. She is now spending Christmas with the best gift of all; a healthy and happy baby girl. Casey Chitwood came to Hillcrest hoping doctors could save her baby's life. She didn't know...
KOKI FOX 23
Arizona man charged for string of shooting threats, including Oklahoma school
An Arizona man was charged this week in federal court after authorities say he called in threats to schools and police departments in several states, including Oklahoma. James Thomas Andrew McCarty, faces several counts of making a false statement, stalking and identity theft, according to court records. Arizona prosecutors allege...
KOKI FOX 23
OMMA: 709 commercial marijuana licenses no longer active since 2021 after administrative actions
TULSA, Okla. — More than 700 commercial marijuana licenses have become inactive due to administrative actions, according to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA). It comes as the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) stated they believe a quarter of all legal grows in Green Country may be operating illegally.
Tulsa Man Working To Build Tiny Home Neighborhood For People Who Have Been Homeless
A Tulsa man is the driving force behind what will be a new neighborhood of tiny homes. It's going to be called Eden Village and it's housing for people who have been homeless. The neighborhood is planned for land near 61st West Avenue, off Charles Page Boulevard, near the Sandy Park Apartments.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Saint Francis asks patients to carefully choose treatment locations due to packed clinics, ER rooms
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis is asking patients to carefully choose which health resource they seek for help as emergency rooms and urgent care centers across Green Country continue to be packed with people. Dr. Scott Felten, medical director of the Saint Francis Warren Clinic on Kenosha in Broken...
KOKI FOX 23
Large police presence at south Tulsa home after calls of a shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is responding to a call for a shooting near 61st and Memorial. There is a large police presence on scene, but no current information on possible victims or injuries. FOX23 currently has a crew on scene. This is a developing story. ©2022...
Comments / 0