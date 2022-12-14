ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Santa Arrives At Tulsa Air & Space Museum In Helicopter

Santa showed up to the Tulsa Air and Space Museum in style on Saturday. Saint Nick ditched his sleigh for a helicopter as he flew in for some holiday cheer. Once he landed, kids got to take pictures with him and Mrs. Claus as they handed in their last-minute with lists.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Memorial Held In Tulsa For Victim Of Club Q Mass Shooting

Family and friends of Daniel Aston gathered in Tulsa for his memorial service at All Souls Unitarian Church. Daniel was from the Tulsa area and one of the five people murdered in the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Daniel was the entertainer and loved friends, family, acting,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Dream Center & Food On The Move Host Toy, Food Giveaway Event

The Tulsa Dream Center gave away more than 6,000 toys to hundreds of families in need on Saturday. The center says this is one of its most monumental giveaways ever. Food on the Move was also there, making sure families have enough to eat this holiday season. "Families get to...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Girls' Home Brings Holiday Cheer For Foster Children

This time next weekend, many families will be heading home for the holidays, but some people don't have that luxury. Thousands of foster children will wake up on Christmas morning in a temporary home. The Christmas tree at the Tulsa Girls' Home is up and stockings are hung. The kitchen...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Pond At Veteran's Park In Jenks Stocked With Trout Thanks To Donation

A pond in Jenks is now stocked with trout and ready for fishermen thanks to a donation by a professional bass fisherman. The Ike Foundation paid to stock the pond at Veterans Park, located near South elms Street and West Beaver Street. It's all part of an Oklahoma Wildlife Department...
JENKS, OK
marketplace.org

A sneakers store builds a bridge where Black Wall Street once stood

For Venita Cooper, the idea to open a limited-edition sneaker store came from a friend. “I moved to Tulsa about five and a half years ago,” Cooper said. “A friend of mine who saw me shopping for sneakers on my phone was like, ‘You know, you should just open a sneaker store.’ I was like, ‘You can’t just open a sneaker store because I want sneakers.’ It turns out you can.”
TULSA, OK
Z94

This Oklahoma Town is the Pipeline Crossroads of the World

Aside from its origin in Indian Territory and the seven different land runs, oil has been at the heart of Oklahoma's short and storied history. The once richest tribe of people in the world found their fortune in the ground. Oklahoma's most notorious serial killer committed his crimes for oil. The majority of Oklahoma's elite billionaires now owe their wealth to the state's oil industry.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Arizona man charged for string of shooting threats, including Oklahoma school

An Arizona man was charged this week in federal court after authorities say he called in threats to schools and police departments in several states, including Oklahoma. James Thomas Andrew McCarty, faces several counts of making a false statement, stalking and identity theft, according to court records. Arizona prosecutors allege...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Large police presence at south Tulsa home after calls of a shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is responding to a call for a shooting near 61st and Memorial. There is a large police presence on scene, but no current information on possible victims or injuries. FOX23 currently has a crew on scene. This is a developing story. ©2022...
TULSA, OK

