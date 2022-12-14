Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pottawattamie County invests in Mount Crescent snow making, lodge
December snow means good news for some! Mount Crescent Ski Area kicks off its season on Dec. 21. It's the park's first ski season under Pottawattamie County ownership and they've made major investments in snow-making, adding to the number of trails open. Pottawattamie County says they're committed to investing in...
Couple honors son with donations to nonprofit
OMAHA, Neb. — Beth Steinmeyer and Michael Cloonan continue to honor their late son, Christian, with another year of donating baby products to the Child Saving Institute in Omaha. Steinmeyer and Cloonan's son died at 7 weeks old in 2020 due to bacterial meningitis. Since then, the couple has...
Dangerous cold, snow move into Omaha for the holidays
OMAHA, Neb. — Snow chances and arctic air move into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa just in time for holiday travel. Confidence is increasing in timing for dangerous travel conditions beginning on Monday. The Omaha metro could see 1 to 2 inches of snow between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. The greatest impact to those traveling will be along and south of Interstate 80.
Omaha group hoping to deter gun violence with firearm safety, usage seminar
OMAHA, Neb. — With the recent gun violence in Omaha, one organization is hoping to deter that through education with its first firearm safety and usage seminar in the heart of north Omaha. "A lot want to carry and don't know how," Qasim Shabazz said. Shabazz would know —...
KETV's Giving Wednesday raises $164,656 for Food Bank for the Heartland
OMAHA, Neb. — It was truly a Giving Wednesday at KETV as viewers donated $164,656 to help Food Bank for the Heartland on Dec. 14 — the most money raised on a Giving Wednesday in 2022. The fundraiser is part of KETV’s support of the Holiday Lights Festival...
Omaha's Salvation Army Toyland opens doors for holiday season
OMAHA, Neb. — The Salvation Army Toyland opened up shop to help local families this holiday season. They want to help people impacted by inflation, and provide gifts for their children. "The wonderful thing about this particular project is that we encourage parents to shop, and nobody knows their...
New Omaha nonprofit group aiming to help migrants seeking asylum
OMAHA, Neb. — One Omaha couple said a Texas shelter housing migrants reached out to them, saying they were overwhelmed. That led Tom Hoarty and Margaret Hoarty to start a nonprofit group giving migrants a safe stop in Omaha as they travel to different destinations. "In 2019, Margaret and...
Nebraska State Patrol sees new troopers sworn in during Capitol ceremony
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bagpipes echoed through the Capitol rotunda Friday morning as 16 new state troopers were sworn in. Camp 66 featured four females and graduates from six different states. Gov. Pete Ricketts congratulated the new troopers, saying they had chosen a noble career. "This week, we were reminded...
Nebraska Department of Corrections reports inmate missing Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections reported a missing inmate Friday night. Officials said 26-year-old Keith Duckett didn't return to a community correctional facility in Lincoln after finishing his job in the community. He is a Black male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds,...
Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson becoming police chief in Shaker Heights, Ohio
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson announced on Friday night he will retire from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. A statement from Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the mayor of Shaker Heights, Ohio, announced Hudson as the town's next chief of police. Hudson is retiring from the...
Reckless semitruck driver arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol on Thursday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A reckless semitruck driver hit a Nebraska State Patrol vehicle and then led troopers on a chase Thursday, which ended after an hourlong standoff on Interstate 80. Around 5:10 p.m., the Nebraska State Patrol said they received a call about a semi that was driving...
Minor traffic offenders in Fremont get Christmas cash surprise from police
FREMONT, Neb. — Minor traffic offenders found a pleasant surprise from Fremont police. Instead of issuing tickets, officers handed out Christmas cards filled with cash. For the past nine holiday seasons, the Fremont Police Department has traded in its traffic tickets for cash cards. "It's a great interaction between...
Mickey Joseph 'no longer part of' the Nebraska football program
LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Nebraska interim football coach Mickey Joseph is no longer employed by the university, officials confirmed to KETV NewsWatch 7 on Friday. Joseph was arrested in November and is charged with strangulation. "Coach Joseph is no longer part of the University of Nebraska football program or...
18-year-old man dies in crash involving semitruck Friday morning near Waverly
WAVERLY, Neb. — An 18-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a semitruck Friday morning near Waverly, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Around 10:48 a.m., the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the crash on Highway 6 near N 162nd Street. Investigation showed that...
Douglas County prosecutors reveal new details about Omaha woman's disappearance
OMAHA, Neb. — A kidnapping suspect faced a judge for the first time Friday in Douglas County court. Aldrick Scott, 47, is charged with felony kidnapping and accessory to a felony in connection with Cari Allen's disappearance. Prosecutors said Friday that when deputies entered Allen's home on the night...
'We want them to feel hope': Heartland Hope Mission helps families this holiday season
OMAHA, Neb. — For the last two years, Wendy Lisen has met her fair share of struggles. "I can't work because I have to take care of an elderly uncle, I have to work from home. It all started when I was in a car accident two years ago and I came back down with cancer," she said.
Westside's Jaylen Lloyd commits to Nebraska for football and track
OMAHA, Neb. — Matt Rhule landed another top in-state recruit on Saturday. 2023 Westside ATH Jaylen Lloyd committed to Nebraska in front of friends and family at the Boys and Girls Club in Omaha. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
Omaha fire investigators make arrest in apartment arson investigation
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha fire responded to an apartment fire around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night, near 108th and Fort streets. Officials said the fire at a 24-unit apartment was started by an occupant's boyfriend. Fire investigators said they located the suspect, who's facing multiple charges: first-degree arson, theft, domestic...
Douglas County Health Department reports first pediatric flu-related death this season
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Douglas County Health Department announced this season's first pediatric flu-related death Friday. Health officials defined a pediatric death as the deceased being younger than 18 years old. "This is a tragic loss of life, and we urge all parents to vaccinate their children against...
Iowa Western football blanks Hutchinson 31-0 to claim NJCAA National Championship
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Iowa Western football is bringing home a second national championship. The Reivers dominated Hutchinson in Wednesday's NJCAA National Championship, shutting out the Dragons 31-0 to claim the program's first title since 2012. IWCC fell to Hutchinson 29-28 last month at home but won the matchup...
