KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multi-platinum band Fitz and the Tantrums will headline the halftime show at the Orange Bowl, bowl representatives announced Friday. Fitz and the Tantrums is known for hits like Pickin’ up the Pieces, More Than Just A Dream, All the Feels and their brand-new album Let Yourself Free. Arguably their most well-known song is “Handclap.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO