Lady Vols fall short against No. 2 Stanford
PALO ALTO, Calif. (WVLT) - Tennessee dropped a hard-fought contest at No. 2 Stanford on Sunday, falling 77-70 in Maples Pavilion. The contest that 15 lead changes and seven ties. The game was knotted up at 35 a piece heading into the break. Tennessee held its own in the third...
Tennessee narrowly falls to Arizona
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 6 Tennessee men’s basketball team journeyed west Saturday for a top-10 matchup against No. 9 Arizona. The Vols fell narrowly to Arizona, 75-70. Tennessee shot 42 percent from the field and was eight of 27 from beyond the arc. A key difference in...
UT hoops hopeful Paul McNeil featured in 5Star Preps HoopJam
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The inaugural 5StarPreps HoopJam is underway from the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and has already seen tons of talent take the floor. That includes 2024 shooting guard Paul McNeil, of Richmond, North Carolina. McNeil, a four-star prospect who stands at 6′6″ tall has been on Tennessee basketball’s...
Webb senior Lukas Walls wins 5Star Preps HoopJam Dunk Contest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Samford basketball signee Lukas Walls, of Webb School, took home the first-ever dunk contest title at the inaugural 5Star Preps HoomJam on Friday evening. Walls beat out Lebanon senior Jarred Hall, who’s committed to Tulsa, in the championship finals. Walls takes home the championship belt,...
Vols prep for Orange Bowl
McNeil is the No. 4 recruit from the Tar Heel State in the 2024 class and has 13 offers from Power Five schools. Noah Vaughn, Cal Grubbs and Calab Graham take part in a Maryville signing ceremony. Oak Ridge parts ways with football coach Scott Cummings. Updated: 23 hours ago.
WATCH: No. 6 Vols prep for Orange Bowl vs. Clemson
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After wrapping up the regular season with its 10th win, the Tennessee football team took some time off and was back on the practice field Saturday to prepare for the Orange Bowl at the end of the month. Head coach Josh Heupel was excited to be...
Tennessee Safety Teasing Return for One More Year on Rocky Top
Tennessee senior safety Jaylen “Tank” McCollough is hinting at a major announcement regarding the 2023 football season. After spending four years in Knoxville, McCollough looks to be set to return to the Tennessee football team for one final season in 2023. McCollough made the announcement via a long Instagram post on Friday.
Trio of Red Rebels make it official
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Congratulations are in order for a trio of Maryville High School football standouts. The players took part in a signing ceremony Friday at the school gymnasium making official their commitment to the college institution of their choice. Standout running back Noah Vaughn is headed to the...
‘I come from nothing’: UT football player gives back to community
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Vols offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins is giving back to the East Tennessee community. Spraggins spent the day helping Childhelp, an advocacy agency, give Christmas presents to foster children and foster families in East Tennessee. As a protector on the field, Spraggins said it was...
Former Tennessee Volunteer and Elizabethton native Mills dead at 77
Elizabethton, TN — Now before Hyatt the electrifying wide receiver in Knoxville was Elizabethton native Johnny Mills who died from an extended illness Thursday morning at the age of 77 with family and friends by his sideMills played wide receiver and tight end at the University of Tennessee (1964-66) where he lettered for 3 years.He […]
Oak Ridge parts ways with football coach Scott Cummings
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After just one season at Oak Ridge, Scott Cummings is out as the Wildcats’ head football coach. Cummings came to Oak Ridge from Halls High School to replace legendary head coach Joe Gaddis, who retired after the 2021 season. Gaddis led the Wildcats to...
Fitz and the Tantrums to headline Orange Bowl halftime show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multi-platinum band Fitz and the Tantrums will headline the halftime show at the Orange Bowl, bowl representatives announced Friday. Fitz and the Tantrums is known for hits like Pickin’ up the Pieces, More Than Just A Dream, All the Feels and their brand-new album Let Yourself Free. Arguably their most well-known song is “Handclap.”
Thousands of wreaths to be placed on veteran graves in East Tennessee
WVLT News at 6:00am - VOD - clipped version
Colder for Sunday with plenty of sunshine
Gabriel Bolas, CEO at Knoxville Utilities Board, visits a customer to get feedback about its new fiber high-speed internet service on Friday. Edward Kelley and Austin Carter reportedly planned attacks on law enforcement who participated in the investigation in the Jan. 6 riots. KPD searches for fugitive considered armed and...
Tennessee Lottery Player 'Slept Like A Baby' After Scoring $1 Million Prize
The lucky winner scored a huge prize in a recent Powerball drawing.
Wreaths Across America happening tomorrow
Your headlines from 12/16 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: State economic report released, Apartment fire in West Knoxville, Vols begin Orange Bowl practice. Family celebrates new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Updated: 13 hours ago. Lillian and Rodney Whittington are looking forward to the future in a new...
This Is The Coldest City In Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in Tennessee.
Ben tracks two big rounds of cold - and perhaps some snow falling
Edward Kelley and Austin Carter reportedly planned attacks on law enforcement who participated in the investigation in the Jan. 6 riots. Knoxville Police Department officers are searching for Jomo Berry, who is wanted for several attempted murder charges. ‘Deeply a part of Zoo Knoxville’ | Iconic rhino euthanized after health...
