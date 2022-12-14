Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs4indy.com
Police investigating multiple overnight shootings in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating multiple shootings from overnight. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of N. Rural Street for a reported shooting. Officers located a person at the location. Aggravated Assault detectives responded to the scene. The victim was in stable condition, police said.
Police say person injured by pellet gun on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after a person was injured Sunday morning on the east side in an incident involving a pellet gun. Officers responded to the 2100 block of N. Shadeland around 7 a.m., where they found a person had been shot with a pellet gun. Investigators believe the incident happened in […]
WTHR
Mother seeks closure in son's 2018 shooting death
LAWRENCE, Ind — "I've been wishing for four years. Hopefully I can get it this year. That will be my Christmas present," said Mary Love. Aaron Grice's family said the Lawrence Police have had little to no leads about who killed him the day after Christmas in 2018. Love,...
Woman sentenced in drive-by shootings linked to Dreasjon Reed
A month before police shot Dreasjon Reed to death, investigators say he committed two drive-by shootings on the northwest side. Details of the crime were revealed in court Friday.
Former MCSO jail deputy showed fake badge to get out of traffic stop, court docs say
MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Investigators are accusing a former Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy of impersonating a police officer during a traffic stop in November. A driver on I-465 called 911 to report a gray Dodge Charger flashing red and blue lights at him before pulling off onto the Emerson Avenue exit just before 3 […]
Hendricks Co. police searching for missing Avon man
AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an Avon man has been reported missing. Sheriff’s deputies have opened a missing person case into the disappearance of 56-year-old Donald K. Miller of Avon. Miller’s disappearance, authorities said, was reported on Thursday. Police provided a photo of Miller and his car, shown below. […]
WISH-TV
6 shot in overnight shootings throughout Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigation six different shootings that happened early Sunday morning. 1 shot at Marathon Gas, found at different location. IMPD officers responded to 2100 North Shadeland for a report of a person shot. Officers located a victim found with injuries consistent...
WTHR
IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings early Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives from the IMPD Aggravated Assault division are working three shooting cases in the early morning hours of Saturday that sent three men to the hospital. Police have not shared the names of the victims. None of their wounds appear to be life-threatening. The first call came...
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of West Side murder bragged about it to 2 others who he later tried killing, prosecutors say
CHICAGO - Martae Logan fatally shot a man who stood on a sidewalk in Austin last month, then showed crime alerts of the fatal attack to two others who he tried killing days later, according to prosecutors. Logan, 20, is accused of getting out of the backseat of a car...
WISH-TV
Docs: Girlfriend, grandmother receive texts showing man held hostage before murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people have been arrested for the murder of a man who was kidnapped, beaten and killed on the city’s east side. Court documents indicate he was killed in a dispute over a missing vehicle. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrests of 35-year-old...
2 teens killed in Tipton County crash 1 week before Christmas
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two central Indiana teenagers were killed in a crash Sunday morning, just one week before Christmas. Connor Gavin Petro, 18, of Sheridan, and Adam Michael Gordon Johnson, 17, of Kokomo, died in the crash, according to Tipton County Coroner Robert Nichols. Petro was driving his...
‘What did you do daddy?’: Honduran man shot girlfriend in front of their child in Indy apartment
INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Honduras has been sentenced to over 50 years behind bars after he shot the mother of his child through her apartment door, all in front of their 7-year-old son. Marco Pachecho-Aleman, a 30-year-old man listed as a Honduran citizen, was found guilty of one count of murder in November after […]
IMPD arrests 3 people following alleged kidnapping, assault, ransom, murder on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS– Police believe a missing car led to a kidnapping and murder plot on Indy’s east side. Three people have been accused of murder and police say more arrests may be coming. Police were first called to a report of a burglary in the 100 block of North Euclid last week. Maintenance men told officers […]
Indianapolis woman sentenced for driving Dreasjon Reed to shoot at home with people inside
An Indianapolis woman will spend three years on probation after she pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness.
Muncie man who strangled child sentenced to 6 years in prison, 1 year of probation
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County man who was previously found guilty of strangling a 5-year-old boy to the point where he bled has been sentenced to 6 years in prison, ordered 1 year of probation and fined $185. Dana L. Love, 58, of Muncie was convicted by a jury last month on two felony […]
‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
New Castle woman faces 6 charges after hitting pedestrian
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle woman is expected in court Thursday afternoon after hitting and seriously injuring a pedestrian in November. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 25 in the 1000 block of South 14th Street, near South Main Street, in New Castle. Court...
Police find woman suspected of deadly drug deal
Police are looking for a woman they suspect dealt controlled substances to another woman that ended up dying.
County coroner asks for help identifying dead male found in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the body of a person found dead under an Indianapolis bridge. Officials said the body of a person, described as a young white male with blond hair and brown eyes, was found on Thursday in a creek under a bridge […]
cbs4indy.com
Man found shot to death in truck crashed into 2 cars before striking home
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are continuing to investigate after a man was found shot to death in a truck that crashed into a near northside home. Around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, police were called to the 2300 block of Guilford Avenue for a truck that crashed into a home. Inside...
Comments / 1