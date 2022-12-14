ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

cbs4indy.com

Police investigating multiple overnight shootings in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating multiple shootings from overnight. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of N. Rural Street for a reported shooting. Officers located a person at the location. Aggravated Assault detectives responded to the scene. The victim was in stable condition, police said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police say person injured by pellet gun on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after a person was injured Sunday morning on the east side in an incident involving a pellet gun. Officers responded to the 2100 block of N. Shadeland around 7 a.m., where they found a person had been shot with a pellet gun. Investigators believe the incident happened in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Mother seeks closure in son's 2018 shooting death

LAWRENCE, Ind — "I've been wishing for four years. Hopefully I can get it this year. That will be my Christmas present," said Mary Love. Aaron Grice's family said the Lawrence Police have had little to no leads about who killed him the day after Christmas in 2018. Love,...
LAWRENCE, IN
FOX59

Hendricks Co. police searching for missing Avon man

AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an Avon man has been reported missing. Sheriff’s deputies have opened a missing person case into the disappearance of 56-year-old Donald K. Miller of Avon. Miller’s disappearance, authorities said, was reported on Thursday. Police provided a photo of Miller and his car, shown below. […]
AVON, IN
WISH-TV

6 shot in overnight shootings throughout Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigation six different shootings that happened early Sunday morning. 1 shot at Marathon Gas, found at different location. IMPD officers responded to 2100 North Shadeland for a report of a person shot. Officers located a victim found with injuries consistent...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings early Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives from the IMPD Aggravated Assault division are working three shooting cases in the early morning hours of Saturday that sent three men to the hospital. Police have not shared the names of the victims. None of their wounds appear to be life-threatening. The first call came...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
PENDLETON, IN
WTHR

New Castle woman faces 6 charges after hitting pedestrian

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle woman is expected in court Thursday afternoon after hitting and seriously injuring a pedestrian in November. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 25 in the 1000 block of South 14th Street, near South Main Street, in New Castle. Court...
NEW CASTLE, IN

