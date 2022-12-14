ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula Police Investigate Incident at the Johnson Shelter

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 15, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a violent offense at 1919 North Avenue West, which is the location of the Emergency Winter Shelter. According to Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold, the suspects involved in the incident fled the scene and...
Missoula Jail Staff Catch Man Hiding Methamphetamine

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 13, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a verbal disturbance between a male and female on Montana Avenue. Officers determined the parties were dating and spoke with them separately. The male was identified as 29-year-old Steven McIntire. According...
2 women sentenced to prison for armed robbery of Billings casino

MISSOULA, Mont. — Two women who admitted to an armed robbery of a Billings casino, firing a warning shot while fleeing and leaving two loaded firearms on elementary school grounds were sentenced to prison this week. Makyla Shayd Fetter, 28, of Harlem was sentenced to 10 years in prison,...
Missoula Police K-9 Zip to get protective vest

MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department announced K-9 officer Zip is getting a bullet and stab-protective vest after a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. on Thursday. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that has provided nearly 5,000 vests to K-9 officers across the...
Woman faces multiple charges after back-to-back hit-and-run crashes

MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman is facing multiple charges following reports of two back-to-back hit-and-run crashes Saturday evening in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department responded to a call of a hit-and-run in the 3200 block of Clark Street around 6:48 p.m. According to public information officer Lydia Arnold, the...
ATF, Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement offer reward for firearms theft suspect

MISSOULA, MT — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a monetary reward for information leading to the rest and conviction of suspects for the theft of firearms from Bob Ward's Sports and Outdoors in Butte.
Man Drops Meth Inside a Missoula Casino, Gets Arrested

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, at approximately 11:45 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a person to be removed from a casino on West Broadway. The complainant was an employee who said that a male inside had dropped a bag of suspected methamphetamine on the ground, picked it back up, and then was acting suspiciously.
Missoula Woman Sentenced for Meth Charges in Federal Court

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Missoula woman, 42-year-old Deva Crystal Hartsoe, was sentenced in Missoula Federal District Court on Thursday to four years in prison, after admitting to the distribution of methamphetamine in the Missoula area. According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Montana, Jesse Laslovich, Hartsoe...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,094 Cases, Four New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,634,328 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 562,931 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 230,050 doses have been administered and 76,584 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Missoula Could Have ‘Potentially Dangerous Cold’ Soon

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is calling for bitter cold below zero temperatures to arrive in west central and southwest Montana by Sunday, and may continue through Christmas Day. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Brian Conlin who described the forecast. “We have moderate...
More Snow Coming for Missoula on Top of 48 Inches Now

Winter isn't even officially here yet, and already Missoula the most snow since Bill Clinton was re-elected, the Nintendo 64 was brand new, and there was the first outbreak of Mad Cow Disease. And anyone who survived one of the worst winters in the recent history of the Pacific Northwest,...
Huge New Missoula Warehouse Will be For Amazon Delivery

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte broke the news for Missoulians on Friday as he welcomed Amazon to Montana with a huge new warehouse near the Missoula International Airport that will be used as a delivery station. If you Guessed that new Warehouse was for Amazon, you...
Public Law 280 reaches "a breaking point"

Public Law 280, a unique agreement that has shaped law enforcement in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation for nearly 60 years, has reached “a breaking point,” according to county officials. The agreement’s future may be dictated by a tangled web of legal and legislative actions, brought...
32 Suicides in Missoula County in 2022, Most in Five Years

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With 32 suicides reported in Missoula County before the end of November, the Missoula City-County Health Department is offering services and programs to help prevent more suicides. November's Suicide Rate Topped Five Previous Months. KGVO News spoke to Elissa White, Suicide Prevention Coordinator for Missoula...
