Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Rescue Mission Prepares Over 4,000 Free Meals For Christmas Carry-Out
FORT WAYNE — The Rescue Mission will serve its second largest holiday meal from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at the 404 E. Washington Blvd. location. The meal is free and open to all members of the community. Last Christmas, more than 3,000 meals were served to...
inkfreenews.com
Santa Claus Makes An Appearance In Milford
MILFORD — The third annual Christmas parade, featuring emergency responders and led by Santa Claus, took place Saturday night, Dec. 17, in Milford. Santa Claus came to Milford in the town’s Humvee. He led the parade around Milford, which ended at the Milford Fire Station. Police, fire, EMS and town vehicles also took part in the festive parade. The parade make its way from downtown east on Catherine Street to Shafer Street and North Park. From there it moved from east to west running north and south. Some families even braved the cold, snowy weather outdoors to wave to Santa and his entourage.
inkfreenews.com
Participants Enjoy ‘Christmas With A Cop’
WARSAW — Andrew Pearson had no qualms about piping up in the middle of an interview with Kosciusko County Sheriff-Elect Jim Smith regarding his opinion of the Kosciusko County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 149’s “Christmas With a Cop.”. “It’s funner for me,” he said of the...
inkfreenews.com
Breakfast with Santa Takes Place in North Webster This Morning
NORTH WEBSTER — Santa made his list and checked it twice before appearing at the North Webster Community Center Saturday, Dec. 17. Breakfast with Santa was a hit this morning with about 175 people attending the holiday event. Children from baby and toddler age to pre-teens had a chance to tell Santa himself what they wanted for Christmas. Santa was pleasantly surprised to discover all the children were nice. They told him what they wanted for Christmas. Requests ranged from books to toys and dolls.
inkfreenews.com
Milford Public Library — Accepting Donations For Van Buren Township Food Pantry
MILFORD — Milford Public Library is accepting donations for the Van Buren Township Food Pantry until Dec. 30. The library has a list of most requested or needed items. There are donation boxes in the adult and children’s area of the library. The Van Buren Township Food Pantry...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Essay Contest Accepting Applications
WARSAW — The annual Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Essay Contest is an opportunity for K-12 students to be rewarded for insightful written essays. This year’s essay topic is, “Who is an every day hero that brings out the optimist in you?”. The contest began Oct. 1 and will...
inkfreenews.com
Winona Lake Fireman Of The Year Named At Annual Dinner
WINONA LAKE — Winona Lake Fire Department recently presented two awards to firefighters at its annual dinner held at The Boat House. Brad Bulter received the Fireman of the Year Award and Mike Cox received the Fireman Service Award. Both awards were presented by Fire Chief Kevin Gelbaugh. Cox...
inkfreenews.com
North Webster Community Center Celebrates Opening Of Culver Family Wellness Center
NORTH WEBSTER — “Candy Canes and Cocktails” was the theme of The Culver Family Wellness Center’s grand opening Friday night, Dec. 16. The new wing is located at The North Webster Community Center. The “Candy Canes and Cocktails” reception was the official ribbon cutting for the...
inkfreenews.com
Lillian Dunbar Wins VFW Writing Contest
WARSAW — Edgewood Middle School teacher Abbi Richcreek announced that her eighth-grade student Lillian Dunbar won a $500 award contest held by the Veterans of Foreign Wars local Post 1126. This is the fourth year Richcreek’s students entered the writing contest. Last year’s winner was Gwen Bowman. 2020’s winner...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw FFA Competes In Career Development Events
WARSAW — Warsaw FFA recently competed in the Indiana 4-H/FFA State Career Development Events for the FFA Crops Judging CDE, FFA Forestry Judging CDE, and FFA Entomology Judging CDE. Students who participated in the Crops Judging CDE had to identify seeds and plants from crops and weeds, identify plant...
inkfreenews.com
Mary Ann Freed
Mary Ann Freed, 76, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Jan. 14, 1946, in Plymouth, to Lottie Mirriam (Stutsman) Cripe and Harry Wyatt Cripe. Mary Ann grew up in Plymouth where she was a 1964 graduate of Plymouth High School. She had always wanted to be a nurse and graduated from nursing school in 1967 from South Bend Memorial. At the young age of 21, she married Paul Dean Freed on Dec. 3, 1967, in Plymouth. They eventually moved to Warsaw, where she practiced nursing and shared the next 55 years of marriage, doing everything together with Paul. Always wanting to help others, she found her calling as a nurse. Mary Ann worked for a number of years for Dr. Moser, Dr. Galbreath as well as for the Convenience Clinic and U.S. Healthworks.
inkfreenews.com
Millersburg Elementary School Team Named Finalist In Robotics Championship
INDIANAPOLIS — A team from Millersburg Elementary School was recently a finalist in the 2022 FIRST LEGO® League Challenge State Championship. The team, 4641 MEMs Robotics, was named the Breakthrough Award Finalist in the state championship competition. Hosted by FIRST Indiana Robotics, the championship was held Saturday, Dec....
inkfreenews.com
Terry Weiss — UPDATED
Terry W. Weiss, 80, Rochester, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Norton-Brownsboro Hospital, Louisville, Ky. On Nov. 30, 1942, Terry William Weiss was born. On Dec. 7, 1963, Terry and Peggy Jean Stoner were married; she preceded him in death. Left to cherish Terry’s memory are two daughters, Jacki...
inkfreenews.com
Brookins-Bibler Files For Leesburg Council Vacancy
LEESBURG — Another candidate has filed to fill a vacancy on the Leesburg Town Council. Amanda Brookins-Bibler has announced she’s trying to fill the seat being vacated by Republican Doug Jones. His resignation is effective on Saturday, Dec. 31. She joins Darrin Lincoln in trying to be appointed...
inkfreenews.com
Syracuse Board Of Zoning Appeals Amends Polywood Case
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Board of Zoning Appeals approved two residential cases and made an amendment to the already approved Polywood case at their meeting Thursday, Dec. 15. In November, Polywood requested an exemption to construct a parking lot in a residential district located on the east side of...
inkfreenews.com
County Parks Board Narrows Down Priorities For Master Plan
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Over 160 people have filled out the survey for the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board’s master plan, but they’re hoping for a lot more responses, especially from outside of Warsaw. The survey is open for submissions until January. Sofia Gladun, Michiana Area Council...
inkfreenews.com
Gary R. Ritz
Gary R. Ritz, 61, South Bend, died at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Gary was born Aug. 26, 1961. Gary is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Randy (Dawn) Ritz, Argos; stepchildren, Zachary (Julia) Goad and Cherri Smith; two stepgrandchildren; and his stepmother, Mary “Dolly” Ritz, Houston, Texas.
inkfreenews.com
South Bend Becomes State’s 75th ‘Broadband Ready’ Community
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Broadband Office has designated the city of South Bend as an official Broadband Ready Community. South Bend is the state’s 75th community to earn the broadband ready status, which signals to the telecommunication industry that the community is reducing barriers to broadband infrastructure investment.
inkfreenews.com
Kathryn Elaine Troxel
Kathryn Elaine Troxel, 76, Nappanee, died at 3 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at her home in Nappanee. She was born Oct. 14, 1946. On Nov. 7, 1964, she married Bob D. Troxel, and he preceded her in death. Surviving are daughters, Amy (Jeff) Brinkerhoff, Goshen and Kimberly Goorhouse, Nappanee;...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:18 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 100 block of EMS C31 Lane, Warsaw. Fraud occurred. 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 100 block of EMS W29b Lane, North Webster. A boat battery, tools and a kayak were stolen from a shed. Value of $850.
Comments / 0