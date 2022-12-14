SAN ANTONIO — The McNay Art Museum has selected its next leader. Matthew McLendon will take the reins at the north-side modern art museum when Richard Aste, the current director and CEO, leaves in February. According to a press release from the museum, McLendon comes from the University of Virgina's Fralin Museum of Art and has fostered a reputation "for his emphasis on community engagement and education, advocacy of cross-disciplinary programming and amplifying underrepresented and marginalized voices in the museum setting."

