San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

McNay announces new director; taking over in February 2023

SAN ANTONIO — The McNay Art Museum has selected its next leader. Matthew McLendon will take the reins at the north-side modern art museum when Richard Aste, the current director and CEO, leaves in February. According to a press release from the museum, McLendon comes from the University of Virgina's Fralin Museum of Art and has fostered a reputation "for his emphasis on community engagement and education, advocacy of cross-disciplinary programming and amplifying underrepresented and marginalized voices in the museum setting."
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Wedding makeup and hairstyling business under fire for allegations of ghosting brides, not paying workers

SAN ANTONIO — Dozens of brides and bridesmaids say they were ghosted on or before the wedding day. Cosmetologists and hairdressers claim they didn't get paid. Those are the allegations being made by brides and freelance hair and makeup artists against the owner of local business Love Lipstick & Lashes. The company specializes in bridal and formal event makeup and hairstyling.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Christmas drag show controversy: armed protesters, supporters gather outside Aztec Theatre

SAN ANTONIO — Tuesday night, “A Drag Queen Christmas” show attracted a large crowd outside of the Aztec Theatre in downtown San Antonio. On one side of St. Mary’s Street, a few dozen people gathered to protest the all-ages performance. Some prayed into a microphone, others held signs that read “marriage equals a husband and wife” and “no kids allowed” – referring to drag shows. Organizers of the protest accuse the show of "grooming children."
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Local teenager explains the importance of blood and plasma donation

SAN ANTONIO — A seven-year-old should not be getting sick with a new virus every three weeks. Yet, eight years ago, Isabella Robinson was going though exactly that. She suffered from strep throat, influenza, Rotavirus, and other illnesses constantly. Her Mother, Jennifer Robinson, said she saw few improvements from medications and said doctors started questioning if she gave her daughter medication at all.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

