Thousands of graduates received their diplomas at UTSA graduation
SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of UTSA graduates took the stage Tuesday to receive their diplomas at the Alamodome. The university recognized 2,912 undergraduate, masters and doctoral students in two ceremonies. The ceremonies were divided by college. Graduates from the College for Health, Community and Policy, the College of Liberal...
Carrie Hoffpauir wins KENS 5 EXCEL Award for Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD
SAN ANTONIO — Hoffpauir received $1,000 from our KENS 5 partner Credit Human as part of the EXCEL Award. Geckos and tortoises "take care of my lovely animals,” said Carrie Hoffpauir as she unlocked one of her four terrariums in a small corner of her classroom. It’s not...
Thousands of wreaths laid to honor fallen heroes at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery
SAN ANTONIO — "We will always remember." It's a solemn promise that is made every year by volunteers who lay wreaths at the headstones of fallen heroes. Wreaths Across America organizers said it is their mission to honor every veteran who gave their life in service. "God needed the...
Edgewood ISD teacher arrested following allegations of misconduct with student
SAN ANTONIO — Edgewood ISD police are investigating following reports that a teacher was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student. District officials said once they were made aware of the allegations of misconduct, immediate action was taken and the teacher is no longer employed by the district.
McNay announces new director; taking over in February 2023
SAN ANTONIO — The McNay Art Museum has selected its next leader. Matthew McLendon will take the reins at the north-side modern art museum when Richard Aste, the current director and CEO, leaves in February. According to a press release from the museum, McLendon comes from the University of Virgina's Fralin Museum of Art and has fostered a reputation "for his emphasis on community engagement and education, advocacy of cross-disciplinary programming and amplifying underrepresented and marginalized voices in the museum setting."
CineFestival now accepting film submissions for 2023
SAN ANTONIO — CineFestival – the west-side-based film festival that touts itself as the longest-running showcase of Latino movies in the country – is now accepting film submissions for its 2023 event, scheduled for mid-July. It will be the 44th edition of the festival, which happens every...
San Antonio home to Cajun Instagram-viral catering business
SAN ANTONIO — Bubbling. Bubbles. Bubbly. Those are some of the things being offered to guests at Eyes of Cresta Bella where a local caterer was satisfying the taste buds of many. Tanya Manuel, a former nutritionist and the current owner of a local catering company is using her...
Bexar County commissioners approve some funding for new arboretum on southeast side
SAN ANTONIO — A new arboretum is coming to San Antonio’s southeast side, and will get a kickstart thanks to some funding for the project. Bexar County Commissioners approved $7.3 million to buy additional land for this botanical garden the size of nearly 200 acres. The vision for...
Pedro Rodriguez leaves behind legacy as Chicano warrior
SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center has become part of the fabric of San Antonio, and no one had more to do with that, than the former director of the organization, Pedro Rodriguez. Rodriguez passed away December 1 and will be laid to rest Tuesday, December 13.
'Cold Days, Warm Hearts' winter coat drive helps keep the homeless warm this winter
SAN ANTONIO — Winter is upon us in San Antonio, and the need for new or gently used coats is on the rise for the less fortunate. Five Star Cleaners is working with KENS 5 and Santikos Theaters to assure that San Antonio stays warm this winter through their annual winter coat drive: Cold Days, Warm Hearts.
Elementary student found in possession of gun, two knives on campus
SCHERTZ, Texas — A student was found with a gun after showing it to another student during lunch Tuesday morning, officials said. Around 11:40 a.m., Schertz Police responded to the elementary school after receiving reports that an 8-year-old had a gun on campus. Police took the gun and found two knives.
It's finally happening: Voodoo Doughnut opening San Antonio location
SAN ANTONIO — Calling all doughnut lovers! A Portland original is coming to the Alamo City. Voodoo Doughnut is opening its San Antonio location on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 8 a.m. It'll be located downtown at 400 East Houston Street. The shop will be open 24 hours a day,...
Former SAPD officer at center of feces sandwich controversy let go from reserve role in Floresville
SAN ANTONIO — The ex-SAPD officer who was fired for allegedly making a sandwich with feces and giving it to homeless person in 2016 has now been terminated from his position with Floresville Police Department. Floresville officials said Matthew Luckhurst had been working as a reserve officer for the...
PROGRAMMING NOTE: KENS 5 will broadcast Spurs vs. Heat from Mexico City; NCAA basketball games to appear on Channel 5.3
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 will broadcast the San Antonio Spurs' special regular-season match-up with the Miami Heat in Mexico City on Saturday. Game coverage will begin at 4 p.m. with the tip-off happening shortly afterward. The game also can be seen on the KENS 5 app. Due to...
Wedding makeup and hairstyling business under fire for allegations of ghosting brides, not paying workers
SAN ANTONIO — Dozens of brides and bridesmaids say they were ghosted on or before the wedding day. Cosmetologists and hairdressers claim they didn't get paid. Those are the allegations being made by brides and freelance hair and makeup artists against the owner of local business Love Lipstick & Lashes. The company specializes in bridal and formal event makeup and hairstyling.
'We're not going anywhere': Atascosa County couple describes their underground home
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — When a 4,000 square foot underground home blew up in southeast San Antonio Friday night, an Atascosa County couple who've been living in an underground house for 37 years watched and listened to all the details of the explosion with rapt attention. Danny Brown, who...
Brittney Griner departs medical military facility in Texas after release from Russian detention in prisoner swap
SAN ANTONIO — Brittney Griner departed a medical military facility in San Antonio on Friday, according to her Instagram feed, after arriving there one week ago following 10 months in Russian custody. For the two-time Olympic gold medalist, who was released last week in a prisoner swap after nearly...
Christmas drag show controversy: armed protesters, supporters gather outside Aztec Theatre
SAN ANTONIO — Tuesday night, “A Drag Queen Christmas” show attracted a large crowd outside of the Aztec Theatre in downtown San Antonio. On one side of St. Mary’s Street, a few dozen people gathered to protest the all-ages performance. Some prayed into a microphone, others held signs that read “marriage equals a husband and wife” and “no kids allowed” – referring to drag shows. Organizers of the protest accuse the show of "grooming children."
Local teenager explains the importance of blood and plasma donation
SAN ANTONIO — A seven-year-old should not be getting sick with a new virus every three weeks. Yet, eight years ago, Isabella Robinson was going though exactly that. She suffered from strep throat, influenza, Rotavirus, and other illnesses constantly. Her Mother, Jennifer Robinson, said she saw few improvements from medications and said doctors started questioning if she gave her daughter medication at all.
Owner of property and site of deadly San Antonio explosion never obtained proper building permits, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — The owner of the underground structure that was the site of a deadly southeast-San Antonio explosion last week never obtained the proper permits to build such a property despite aerial images identifying potential construction as early as 2016, local officials tell KENS 5. The explosion rattled...
