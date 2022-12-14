Read full article on original website
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Indiana
There are many great restaurants in Indiana but depending on your mood, sometimes, you want an experience that will leave you with a cool story that touches on more than just the food.
abc57.com
Coolest thing made in Indiana contest announces winner
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. --Maple Leaf Farms in Leesburg wins the second coolest thing made in Indiana contest. Maple Leaf says, the roast half duck, which won over voters, is its flagship product, as well as a Hoosier item through and through. With its 12-piece pit sectional, Polywood in Syracuse took...
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
cbs4indy.com
‘This Must Be the Place’; Indy woman named Indiana’s top new Airbnb host
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman’s cozy near east side rental has earned her Airbnb bragging rights. Thanks to her 1-bedroom 1-bath home in the Cottage Home neighborhood, Amy Lapka has been named the 2022 top new Airbnb host for the entire state of Indiana. “Welcome to our quirky...
inkfreenews.com
Indiana’s November Jobless Rate Remains At 3%
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s unemployment rate in November remains at 3.0%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate in November remains at 3.7%. In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate is 63.2% for November, remaining above the national rate of 62.1%. Indiana’s...
inkfreenews.com
On Land and Sea: Goshen Native Takes Lead Aboard Mercy Ships
CEDARVILLE, OHIO — After graduation, many college friends get jobs close to each other or even share an apartment. But it’s not every day that two Cedarville University graduates join forces to board a ship to teach missionary kids for two years. Grace Flint and Kayla Casaletto, both...
WISH-TV
Indiana sees much-needed rainfall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana finally saw some much-needed rainfall during the last 48 hours. Some areas picked up a little more than others but most locations saw at least some precipitation. Southern Indiana picked up a little more rainfall than the rest of the state. Evansville saw almost two...
WANE-TV
$2 million Powerball ticket from Indiana expires
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Time has run out for whoever bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in Indiana. The ticket, purchased at a gas station in Russiaville, expired at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Hoosier Lottery did not have a listing for a winner claiming the ticket as of 5:00 p.m.
WISH-TV
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
WISH-TV
Three-peat La Niña winters and their history in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in mid-October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center stated that there was a good chance for a third straight La Niña winter in Indiana. The official 2022-23 winter forecast called for above-average precipitation and an equal chance for above or...
wbiw.com
INDOT opens I-69 between Martinsville and State Road 144
INDIANA— The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by state and local officials and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team Friday afternoon to mark the shielding and official opening of twelve additional miles of Interstate 69 north of Martinsville. “This milestone brings us yet another step closer...
abc57.com
South Bend Chick-fil-A reopens
South Bend, Ind. - The Chick-fil-A off Michigan St & Ireland Rd in South Bend is back open. The restaurant shut down over the Summer for renovations, welcoming back customers for the first time in months, Thursday. The indoor playground for kids has been removed to make room for an...
readthereporter.com
Every therapy dog has its day!
Five K9 therapy dogs and their handlers gathered for the Public Safety Therapy K9 Expo on Thursday morning at the IMPD FOP Lodge #86, 1525 Shelby St., Indianapolis. Ultimate Canine training academy of Westfield was also present at the event. The purpose of this event is to highlight and advocate...
Carmel Christkindlmarkt named best holiday market in US for third time
For a third time, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt has been named the best holiday market in the country by the USA Today.
Indiana Server Dishes on Why Cash is King in the Service Industry
It's rare that I have cash in my wallet. For almost every purchase I make, regardless of the amount, I use my debit or credit card. When I make the weekly grocery run, I use my debit card. When I'm out running errands and stop to grab a bottled soft drink at a convenience store for $1.75, I use my debit card. And, when my family and I go to a restaurant for lunch or dinner, or when I'm at a bar with my wife or some friends having a few beers, I pay the tab and leave the server a tip with, you guessed it, my debit card. But, the server has a very good reason why they would prefer you and I plan ahead and swing by an ATM to grab some cash before stopping into their place.
WTHR
Operation Basketball scores - Dec. 16, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school basketball scores from around Indiana on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 71, Hammond Science and Tech 33. Vincennes (South Knox— 70, Washington Catholic 26. Vincennes 56, Princeton 50. W. Noble 58, Central Noble 54. Wabash 79, Northfield 46. Wapahani 80, Wes-Del 47.
Samuels leads Mad Ants over Wisconsin
OSHKOSH, Wisc. (WANE) – Jermaine Samuels Jr. almost racked up a triple-double as the Mad Ants beat the Wisconsin Herd for the second time in three nights. Samuels tallied 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists in the win. The next scheduled game for the Mad Ants is Tuesday, December 27 at 12:30 p.m. at […]
