Houston, TX

houstonisd.org

Wish for Wheels spreads holiday cheer with 600 new bikes for HISD students

Christmas arrived a bit early for students at Martinez Elementary School after they received new bikes from HISD community partners Wish for Wheels and Oxy. Since 2004, Wish for Wheels has worked effortlessly to provide more than 75,000 bikes to students in economically disadvantaged communities across America. Oxy has donated...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Northwest Assistance Ministries Is Giving Holiday Blessings

On Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17, 2022, Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) is spreading holiday cheer by distributing supplies to prepare entire holiday meals to 400 pre-registered local families, and providing gifts for nearly 5,000 children. Throughout the past few months, NAM has been collecting donations of new, unwrapped...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

More than 130 students show off drone flying skills during competition

HOUSTON - Harmony Public Schools (HPS) Houston North District hosted a drone competition in early December and more than 130 students ranging from elementary and high school, came from cities across Texas and New Mexico, and Mississippi. As part of its annual REC Aerial Drone Competition, HPS said it looked...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonisd.org

HISD Student Support Services gets festive with holiday giving events for Houston families

HISD’s Student Support Services Department is dedicated to connecting students and their families with non-instructional community resources. Students face many obstacles during the school year, and for many families, no time of year is as challenging as the holiday season. The various departments under Student Support services have organized a series of events and worked with community partners to aid students and their families this December.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

12 Days of Christmas Day 6: The Phoenix Family

FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 6, we're giving holiday cheer to the Phoenix family.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked among the most popular cities in the world for Christmas lights: survey

HOUSTON - Christmas lights are certainly a sight to behold, and a recent survey found Houston to have some of the best light displays in the world!. According to hotel chain Premier Inn, which looked to create an index by examining Google search data and Instagram hashtags to see which cities around the world "we are looking to visit for Christmas light displays." Its findings resulted in three cities in Texas ranked among the top five most popular global Christmas light hotspots.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Historic Houston Home Hosts a Super Stylish Holiday Schmooze — This Legacy Endures

Dr. Robert Hilliard Jr., Chree Boydstun, Mary Patton, Milton Townsend at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze at Townsend's Montrose home. (Photo by Killy Chavez) Since its founding by acclaimed caterer Jackson Hicks a few decades ago, Legacy Community Health’s Holiday Schmooze has been one of the season’s most anticipated charitable fundraisers. Each year a Houston home of grandeur is opened for the supportive throng that on occasion numbered more than 300. This year’s event was held in the historic home that the late caterer extraordinaire had shared with his partner Milton Townsend.
HOUSTON, TX

