FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prizeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Katy teacher decorates the White House for ChristmasCovering KatyKaty, TX
fox26houston.com
Celebrity designer Jimmy the Jeweler gave away more that $10K in toys, gifts to Houston families
HOUSTON - Hundreds of Houston families got to enjoy Christmas early, and it's all thanks to the iceman! No, not Frosty the Snowman. It was thanks to Jimmy Phan, also known as, Celebrity Designer, Jimmy the Jeweler!. It was an iced-out Christmas as Phan gave out more than $10,000 worth...
houstonisd.org
Wish for Wheels spreads holiday cheer with 600 new bikes for HISD students
Christmas arrived a bit early for students at Martinez Elementary School after they received new bikes from HISD community partners Wish for Wheels and Oxy. Since 2004, Wish for Wheels has worked effortlessly to provide more than 75,000 bikes to students in economically disadvantaged communities across America. Oxy has donated...
thekatynews.com
Northwest Assistance Ministries Is Giving Holiday Blessings
On Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17, 2022, Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) is spreading holiday cheer by distributing supplies to prepare entire holiday meals to 400 pre-registered local families, and providing gifts for nearly 5,000 children. Throughout the past few months, NAM has been collecting donations of new, unwrapped...
fox26houston.com
More than 130 students show off drone flying skills during competition
HOUSTON - Harmony Public Schools (HPS) Houston North District hosted a drone competition in early December and more than 130 students ranging from elementary and high school, came from cities across Texas and New Mexico, and Mississippi. As part of its annual REC Aerial Drone Competition, HPS said it looked...
fox26houston.com
Color Factory Houston brings visually stunning experience with Winter Colorland exhibit
HOUSTON - The powerful expression colors have can often go overlooked and yet, Color Factory Houston managed to bring beauty in a seemingly simple way with its Winter Colorland exhibit. 2022 Holiday Season: Houston-area charities you can donate to | When should you buy online orders, and send gifts in...
houstonisd.org
HISD Student Support Services gets festive with holiday giving events for Houston families
HISD’s Student Support Services Department is dedicated to connecting students and their families with non-instructional community resources. Students face many obstacles during the school year, and for many families, no time of year is as challenging as the holiday season. The various departments under Student Support services have organized a series of events and worked with community partners to aid students and their families this December.
fox26houston.com
Celebrating Chanukah in Houston
Chanukah begins on Sunday. Here's a closer look at the significance of the holiday and how it is celebrated.
Houston Man Wins ‘Survivor,’ Will Donate Entire Massive Prize to Charity
The 43rd season of "Survivor" has ended and a Texas man is the winner of the million-dollar prize, but he says he will be donating it all to charity. According to KHOU-TV, Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist, becomes the second oldest winner of "Survivor" on Wednesday night. Gabler says...
fox26houston.com
12 Days of Christmas Day 6: The Phoenix Family
FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 6, we're giving holiday cheer to the Phoenix family.
fox26houston.com
11-year-old Houston girl with big personality looking for forever home
HOUSTON - The holidays can be tough for kids in foster care, but FOX 26 wants to help make them brighter. Farrah, 11, is looking for her forever, adoptive home. "Are you excited to get out of school for the holidays," FOX 26’s Sally MacDonald asked. "Oh I’m very...
Houston-area resident wins 'Survivor,' pledges prize money to veterans
HOUSTON — A Kingwood, Texas, man won Season 43 of the CBS show "Survivor" Wednesday. Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist, is the second-oldest winner in the history of "Survivor." His family cheered him on during a watch party in The Woodlands. He announced during Wednesday's show that he...
FBI Houston asks public for help finding missing Spring girl last seen nearly three years ago
SPRING, Texas — FBI Houston is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Spring teen who went missing nearly three years ago. Kristen Galvan was just 15 years old when she went missing from her home in Spring, Texas back in January 2020. Her mom said that...
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked among the most popular cities in the world for Christmas lights: survey
HOUSTON - Christmas lights are certainly a sight to behold, and a recent survey found Houston to have some of the best light displays in the world!. According to hotel chain Premier Inn, which looked to create an index by examining Google search data and Instagram hashtags to see which cities around the world "we are looking to visit for Christmas light displays." Its findings resulted in three cities in Texas ranked among the top five most popular global Christmas light hotspots.
houstoncitybook.com
Grand Stairway over Memorial Drive Is One Family's Amazing Holiday Gift to Houston
ONE FAMILY HAS made a unique gift to the city this holiday season — a fabulous new feature of Memorial Park sure to thrill children and challenge fitness-minded adults for years to come. The new “scramble,” created with a $3.5 million gift from Emily Clay and family, will open...
papercitymag.com
Historic Houston Home Hosts a Super Stylish Holiday Schmooze — This Legacy Endures
Dr. Robert Hilliard Jr., Chree Boydstun, Mary Patton, Milton Townsend at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze at Townsend's Montrose home. (Photo by Killy Chavez) Since its founding by acclaimed caterer Jackson Hicks a few decades ago, Legacy Community Health’s Holiday Schmooze has been one of the season’s most anticipated charitable fundraisers. Each year a Houston home of grandeur is opened for the supportive throng that on occasion numbered more than 300. This year’s event was held in the historic home that the late caterer extraordinaire had shared with his partner Milton Townsend.
METRO launches special homeless team to tackle rising issues along routes
An extensive report on this year's METRO crime report found that the majority of incidents happen at bus stops. Here's why.
Woman in SUV accelerates by mistake into southwest Houston animal hospital, witnesses say
Employees and customers at the Wilcrest Animal Hospital are feeling lucky they weren't seriously hurt.
