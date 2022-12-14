ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Daily Iowan

Gov. Kim Reynolds awards University of Iowa with $8.2 million grant

Gov. Kim Reynolds awarded the University of Iowa $8.2 million for bioscience research and economic development on Wednesday. The UI plans to renovate space in the south tower of the College of Pharmacy building and build a new top-floor in the same building with the grant. The money will be used once it is approved by the state Board of Regents, a UI news release said.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Hill

Ukraine ambassador says Kyiv not concerned about GOP spending scrutiny

Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said on Sunday that her government is not concerned about increasing GOP scrutiny of spending on Ukraine as Republicans prepare to take the House majority. During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” co-anchor Martha Raddatz asked Markarova whether she was worried about the new balance of power in…
The Hill

Trump calls Jan. 6 panel members ‘Thugs and Scoundrels’ ahead of Monday hearing

Former President Trump on Sunday slammed lawmakers on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, calling them “thugs and scoundrels” as the panel prepares for a final public hearing and report this week. The panel has also expected to issue symbolic criminal referrals on Monday, with multiple members…

