Between both Wednesday and Thursday, we have another slow-moving snow system passing through. It is too early to tell any expected snowfall totals, but the system is looking to feature a similar setup to what we saw Thursday and Friday. This is where the second day is more impactful due to more of the snow falling as well as gusty winds creating blowing snow. Although, temperatures will be cold to the point where ice spots will freeze quickly. Depending on what totals can be expected, an Alert Day could be added due to snow. One is already in place in this timeframe due to the cold early in the day that is expected.

21 HOURS AGO