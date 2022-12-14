Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Wednesday/Thursday Snow
Between both Wednesday and Thursday, we have another slow-moving snow system passing through. It is too early to tell any expected snowfall totals, but the system is looking to feature a similar setup to what we saw Thursday and Friday. This is where the second day is more impactful due to more of the snow falling as well as gusty winds creating blowing snow. Although, temperatures will be cold to the point where ice spots will freeze quickly. Depending on what totals can be expected, an Alert Day could be added due to snow. One is already in place in this timeframe due to the cold early in the day that is expected.
KAAL-TV
Congress OKs new law on tourist boats after Missouri tragedy
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A bill requiring stricter safety rules in response to the 2018 deadly sinking of a tourist boat in Missouri is headed to President Joe Biden for his signature. The legislation, which passed the Senate on Thursday, directs the U.S. Coast Guard to draft new...
