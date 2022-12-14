Read full article on original website
Steam Deck 2.0 could focus on battery life over better performance
Now that Valve's Steam Deck has been technically available for about 10 months (and widely available for about two months), customers are increasingly wondering what Valve might have in store for an inevitable "version 2.0" of the handy PC gaming portable. While some players might be looking for a more powerful "Steam Deck Pro," hardware designers Lawrence Yang and Pierre-Loup Griffais say that battery life and screen quality are the more likely "pain points" they'd like to address in a new version.
PineTab 2 is another try at a Linux-based tablet, without the 2020 supply crunch
Pine64, makers of ARM-based, tinker-friendly gadgets, is making the PineTab 2, a sequel to its Linux-powered tablet that mostly got swallowed up by the pandemic and its dire global manufacturing shortages. The PineTab 2, as described in Pine64's "December Update," is based around the RK3566, made by RockChip. Pine64 based...
Review: HP’s Dragonfly Folio G3 stays cool and quiet in faux leather
Screen 13.5-inch 1920×1280 IPS touchscreen 13.5-inch 1920× 1280 IPS touchscreen with HP Sure View Reflect Privacy 13.5-inch 1920×1280 IPS touchscreen. CPU Intel Core i7-1255U vPro Intel Core i7-1265U vPro. RAM 16GB LPDDR5-6400 32GB LPDDR5-6400 16GB LPDDR5-6400. Storage 512GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0...
A new name and improved efficiency—we drive the 2023 Audi Q8 e-tron
LANZAROTE, SPAIN—The electric vehicle market is still nascent enough that most models are in their first flush of youth. But prevailing wisdom in the industry is that a model should live for about eight years, with a midlife spruce-up or refresh scheduled around year four. Not coincidentally, it's been about four years since Audi started the production of its first electric SUV, the e-tron, and since then, it has gone on to sell more than 160,000. Now the German automaker has a growing range of EVs, and "e-tron" has been converted from a proper noun to an adjective in its corporate lexicon in the same way "quattro" did several decades before. So this midlife refresh includes a name change—e-tron becomes Q8 e-tron, making plain the rather obvious similarities between this EV SUV and the gas-burning Q8.
Bio-based plastics aim to capture carbon… but at what cost?
It’s the year 2050, and humanity has made huge progress in decarbonizing. That’s thanks in large part to the negligible price of solar and wind power, which was cratering even back in 2022. Yet the fossil fuel industry hasn’t just doubled down on making plastics from oil and gas—instead, as the World Economic Forum warned would happen, it has tripled production from 2016 levels. In 2050, humans are churning out trillions of pounds of plastic a year, and in the process emitting the greenhouse gas equivalent of over 600 coal-fired power plants. Three decades from now, we’ve stopped using so much oil and gas as fuel, yet way more of them as plastic.
Once a VR true believer, a “wearied” John Carmack leaves Meta
After nearly ten years, John Carmack's time helping to guide VR hardware efforts at Meta (and at Facebook/Oculus before that) have come to a close. The id Software co-founder and Doom co-creator officially left Meta on Friday night, according to an internal company memo obtained by Insider and confirmed by the New York Times.
I am Superman: The Trek EXe mountain e-bike, reviewed
I rediscovered my bike after a few weeks in lockdown. At first, I just pedaled my cheap, steel-framed bike around the neighborhood. After a few rides, It dawned on me that this was a mountain bike! So I took it to my closest trail. That first exhilarating ride is forever...
