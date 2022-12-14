Read full article on original website
What Time Will The ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Be on Paramount+?
Experiences the next chapter of the Dutton family origin story with the series premiere of the hotly anticipated new Yellowstone prequel 1923. Debuting Sunday, December 18 on Paramount+, 1923 stars Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award-nominee Harrison Ford as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the family. Per Paramount, the show explores “the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock and more (Dec. 6-12)
The 7 biggest new movies to watch online this week includes George & Julia going streaming in Bali.
Viewers are calling new mystery thriller the 'best series' on Netflix 'hands down'
Netflix has a pretty good reputation for giving us shows that keep us on the edge of our seats, and its latest offering is no exception. Released on 17 November, 1899 is a historical thriller that's now being praised by viewers as the 'best series' on the streaming platform 'hands down'.
17 new Netflix movies and shows are out today – here’s the full list
Thursday kicked off the final month of what’s been another jam-packed year for Netflix, full of streaming hits that have ranged from the Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday to dark titles like Dahmer, the return of Netflix shows like Stranger Things and The Crown — plus so much more.
Netflix cancels another highly-rated series after just one season
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself was hailed by viewers as an 'X-rated Harry Potter'
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Clint Eastwood Once Saved a Humiliated Ron Howard From Being Booed at a Film Festival for ‘Willow’
Although Clint Eastwood barely knew the director, he still went to support Ron Howard during an embarrassing moment earlier in Howard’s career.
It's not just you. Disney's CEO reportedly thinks its theme parks have gotten too expensive.
Bob Iger is back as Disney's CEO. He thinks his predecessor was too eager to raise prices at Disney's parks, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
Emancipation’s Will Smith Responds To Critics Who Think The Movie Is Being Released Too Soon After The Oscars Slap
Emancipation marks Will Smith's first movie since The Slap.
5 New Netflix movies and shows you need to watch this December
Here's what to look out for on Netflix this December
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
Netflix's record-breaking new series smashes past 411 million hours viewed
Netflix‘s new series Wednesday has now beaten its own impressive record with a massive 411 million hours watched for this morbid comedy show following the adolescent Addams at Nevermore Academy. Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, she is sent to the school after she defends her brother from...
Kit Harington says that Jon Snow is 'not okay' after the events of 'Game of Thrones' as he seemingly teases sequel show
Kit Harington spoke about the mindset of Jon Snow at the end of the series at the Los Angeles "Game of Thrones" convention on Sunday.
People are saying 'work of art' Netflix series is so good they've watched it four times
Christmas is the perfect time to snuggle up and binge-watch plenty of TV shows and movies. And some viewers have said that they’ve found one Netflix series that’s so binge-worthy that they’ve already watched it four times. Calling the series a ‘work of art’, one Netflix viewer...
The Jewish Press
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10
Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
Netflix's most-watched series is being removed, leaving fans livid
One of Netflix’s most watched TV series is being removed from the platform soon, and fans aren't particularly thrilled that they've only got a few weeks left to enjoy it. As far as streaming services go, Netflix is particularly notorious when it comes to shows coming and going. On more than one occasion I've logged on to watch a series only to discover it's been gone for some time. A lesson that you should never take things for granted? Maybe.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
Upworthy
Henry Cavill reveals his nephew tried and failed to convince teacher that his uncle is 'Superman'
Being related to a superstar sounds like something out of a dream. However, it can come up with its own challenges as it did for Henry Cavill's nephew. The actor who is popular for his role in "Superman" recently revealed that Thomas, his nephew, got into trouble at school because he is related to him. Henry Cavill opened up about his family on the LIVE Kelly and Ryan talk show in 2018. When asked about his nephews and nieces, Cavill shared a hilarious story about Thomas.
