ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

What Time Will The ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Be on Paramount+?

Experiences the next chapter of the Dutton family origin story with the series premiere of the hotly anticipated new Yellowstone prequel 1923. Debuting Sunday, December 18 on Paramount+, 1923 stars Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award-nominee Harrison Ford as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the family. Per Paramount, the show explores “the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”
BGR.com

17 new Netflix movies and shows are out today – here’s the full list

Thursday kicked off the final month of what’s been another jam-packed year for Netflix, full of streaming hits that have ranged from the Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday to dark titles like Dahmer, the return of Netflix shows like Stranger Things and The Crown — plus so much more.
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
The Jewish Press

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe

On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
Looper

The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10

Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series is being removed, leaving fans livid

One of Netflix’s most watched TV series is being removed from the platform soon, and fans aren't particularly thrilled that they've only got a few weeks left to enjoy it. As far as streaming services go, Netflix is particularly notorious when it comes to shows coming and going. On more than one occasion I've logged on to watch a series only to discover it's been gone for some time. A lesson that you should never take things for granted? Maybe.
Upworthy

Henry Cavill reveals his nephew tried and failed to convince teacher that his uncle is 'Superman'

Being related to a superstar sounds like something out of a dream. However, it can come up with its own challenges as it did for Henry Cavill's nephew. The actor who is popular for his role in "Superman" recently revealed that Thomas, his nephew, got into trouble at school because he is related to him. Henry Cavill opened up about his family on the LIVE Kelly and Ryan talk show in 2018. When asked about his nephews and nieces, Cavill shared a hilarious story about Thomas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy