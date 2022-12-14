PHOTOS: Junior Parada Rodeo takes off in Florence

The 90th annual Junior Parada Rodeo took off in Florence from Nov. 25 to 27 at the Charles Whitlow Rodeo Arena.

The oldest junior rodeo in the U.S. has taken place in Florence for 30 years. The Florence Junior Parada featured classic events such as barrel racing, calf roping, chute dogging and more. A country concert on Saturday night also paid tribute to singers Eric Church, Luke Bryan and Kenny Chesney.

Proceeds from the event go to fund youth programs across Pinal County.