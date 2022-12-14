Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kalamazoo bilingual school set to expand into new building
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo bilingual school is gearing up to expand in 2023. La Escuelita, a bilingual pre-school for 3-year-old children, runs out of El Concilio, a nonprofit supporting the local Latinx community in West Michigan. In 2023, the school plans to expand into a new building where...
Grand Rapids family-owned ornament business goes viral
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family business out of Grand Rapids received new attention, after a TikTok post went viral. The horror-themed ornament company was struggling, until the owner's daughter recruited the internet for support. Makayla Burns, 24, told the internet that her dad was worried about business last...
JBS USA contributes $1 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo capital campaign
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As part of their JBS Hometown Strong program, JBS USA gifted $1 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo's "Their Future Is In Your Hands" capital campaign, the company announced Thursday. The campaign, which was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, aims to raise $9...
Inflation leads Coldwater's 'The Patio' to close up shop
COLDWATER, Mich. — Over the last six years, residents who stopped at The Patio in Coldwater, Mich. enjoyed the multitude of flavors and options. Sadly, this small-business less than a mile from downtown Coldwater, is closing their doors for good on Sunday, due to inflation and other challenges. The...
Close to 500 wreaths laid on graves of veterans at Arlington Hill Cemetery
BANGOR, Mich. — Around 500 wreaths were laid on graves of veterans at the Arlington Hill Cemetery in Bangor Saturday afternoon. The wreaths were laid on the graves as a thank you for their service, according to organizers. The ceremony held was called the 'Official National Wreaths Across America...
Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity awarded $720,000 for 12 housing projects
LANSING, Mich. — Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity was among seven groups who received funding to build or upgrade homes or rentals through Michigan's Missing Middle Program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Friday. "Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in their communities,” Gov. Whitmer...
Outlook for Christmas Day: Cold, likely white
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather forecast models suggest Christmas Day in West Michigan will be very cold, and possibly snowy. A large bend in the jet stream is projected to allow Arctic air to spill all the way to the Deep South. Some of the coldest air may be parked over our part of the country just a couple of days before Christmas Day.
New restaurant set to open, a high-speed chase, flying to NY, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. New restaurant to open in vacant Arcadia Brewing company location. Three years after Arcadia Ales closed in downtown Kalamazoo, it appears a new restaurant will soon take over the space. Now hiring signs are posted...
Cadets in Kellogg Community College's Regional Police Academy to graduate
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Cadets in Kellogg Community College's Regional Police Academy are expected to graduate Friday. There are 20 cadets in the current semester-long program and 16 of them were sponsored by the Battle Creek Police Department who are to join the department following the ceremony. Although they...
Infant's death considered suspicious, Portage Department of Public Safety say
PORTAGE, Mich. — Police responded to a report Thursday at 5:50 p.m. of an unresponsive 18-month-old baby boy at Anna's Vineyard Apartments, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Police and Fire Division personnel assessed the baby who was unresponsive but had a pulse, according to investigators. The...
"It's hit or miss right now," Bronson Healthcare officials address Ozempic shortage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo healthcare officials said they're dealing with a shortage of Ozempic, a drug to treat type 2 diabetes. “We see it in our own Bronson outpatient pharmacies, and I know there's problems that exist in other pharmacies within the community. It's really hit or miss right now,” said Dr. Troy Shirley, system director of pharmacy for Bronson Healthcare.
Gerald R. Ford International Airport expansion set to be largest in America
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is expected to show off its new $110 million dollar expansion project in the coming years. An expansion of Concourse A, is a part of the capital expansion program called Elevate, according to airport officials. Proposals: Artists invited to...
Delta flight experiences engine problem departing Grand Rapids airport
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Delta Airlines fight experienced issues with its engine shortly after departing from Gerald R. Ford International Airport Friday, according to Alex Peric, the airport's chief operating officer. Flying in West Michigan: Non-Stop Flights from Kalamazoo to Orlando started in October. The airport received an...
Video captures racist taunt during West Michigan high school basketball game
JENISON, Mich. — Racist taunts coming from Jenison High School's student section has sparked an investigation, according to Brandon Graham, Jenison Public Schools superintendent. A video circulating on social media shows a group of Jenison students in the stands making monkey noises and gestures to a black Wyoming basketball...
Forum against gun violence takes place in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 'Forum against Gun Violence in the Community' took place Saturday at the Washington Heights United Methodist Church in Battle Creek. The forum was hosted by activist Asia Graham who wants to bring an end to gun violence. Growing up in Battle Creek, Graham said...
Gunshot fired outside roller rink, child taken into custody
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An argument outside a roller rink escalated to the point of a gunshot being fired Friday night, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. A group of kids were arguing in the parking lot of Rollxscape on James Street when deputies responded around 9:15 p.m., the sheriff's office said.
Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
Teenager suffers with life-threatening injuries in Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teenager was taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after a shooting on Interfaith Boulevard, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. near Woodward Avenue in Kalamazoo, police said. Kalamazoo violence: Suspended WMU football player allegedly punched, stomped on...
Man arrested after holding family member hostage at a motel
GRAND HAVEN TWP, Mich. — A man is in custody after holding a family member hostage with a knife at a motel in Grand Haven Township Friday evening. The Ottawa County Sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation at the Courtesy Motel in West Olive around 5:30 p.m. The...
Kalamazoo teen dies day after being shot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 17-year-old died at the hospital Saturday, a day after being shot in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Police are not identifying the victim until all family is notified. The shooting happened at Interfaith Homes around 4 p.m. on...
