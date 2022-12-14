ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Previously, on ‘Avatar’: Everything You Need to Remember Before Watching ‘The Way of Water’

By Adam B. Vary
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ddlDC_0jisNnGC00

It’s been 13 years since James Cameron introduced the world of Pandora to the audiences of Earth with “ Avatar .” With its sequel, “ Avatar: The Way of Water ,” finally set to debut on Dec. 16, it’s understandable that some people may not quite remember some, or maybe all, of the details from the first film.

For the record, “Avatar” is available to stream on Disney+, but if you don’t have the time (or, perhaps, the patience) to watch it again, Variety is here to fill in all the gaps before you return to Pandora, starting with its lead character, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3glJhf_0jisNnGC00

Who is Jake Sully?

He’s an ex-Marine who lost the use of his legs in combat on Earth. When his twin brother, Tommy, a scientist, dies unexpectedly, Jake is recruited by the Resources Development Administration (or RDA) to take Tommy’s place on Pandora, a lush alien moon in the Alpha Centauri system inhabited by the Na’vi: Those are the 10-foot tall, blue aliens with cat-like ears and tails.

Jake is needed on Pandora because he’s a DNA match for Tommy’s avatar, a human-Na’vi hybrid that only Jake can inhabit remotely. The experience of using his legs again is exhilarating, but on Jake’s first mission in his Na’vi body, he gets separated from his group, and that’s when he meets his first actual Na’vi, Neytiri.

Neytiri’s the Zoe Saldaña character, right?

Yup. She’s the daughter of the heads of the Omaticaya tribe of Na’vi, and an agile hunter and warrior. Her first instinct is to kill Jake when she sees him, but a sign from Eywa leads her instead to bring Jake to her people, where she’s instructed to teach him their ways. Inevitably, they fall in love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lcSm2_0jisNnGC00

Wait, who is Eywa again?

Eywa is the name for the Na’vi deity, the spirit of all life on Pandora — quite literally, as the entire moon has developed a biological capacity to connect with all other life. For the Na’vi, this is done through a special braid with nerve-like tendrils that allow them to bond with similar tendrils on other animals and even plants. The Na’vi/animal bond is best represented by their link to the banshees, a flying species that live in the floating mountains of Pandora.

Meanwhile, all of the plants, especially the trees, appear to be interconnected, almost like synapses in a giant brain — at least, that’s the hypothesis posited by one of Jake’s superiors on Pandora, Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQsfr_0jisNnGC00

And Grace dies, right? I remember her dying?

Yes, the film’s third act starts after Grace is shot trying to escape the RDA. In desperation, Jake takes Grace to the Omaticaya for help. Neytiri’s mother, Mo’at (CCH Pounder), takes them to the Home Tree, the spiritual center for the tribe and the main access point to Eywa. They lay both Grace’s human body and her Na’vi avatar at the base of the tree, and attempt to use its ability for profound biological connection to download Grace’s mind and soul into her avatar.

The effort fails — Mo’at says Grace’s human body is too weak — but before she dies, Grace tells Jake that she’s with Eywa.

Why are you dwelling on this point so much?

Listen, James Cameron loves a gonzo sci-fi big swing, and in “The Way of Water,” Weaver plays Grace’s teenage Na’vi daughter.

Wait, what?

Re-reading that sentence won’t allow it to make any more sense, but please trust that you’ll just go with it in “The Way of Water.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44aY2M_0jisNnGC00

OK! Isn’t there also a big villain in the first “Avatar”?

Indeed! Col. Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) hates Pandora and the Na’vi, and uses Jake to infiltrate them to gather intel on their home. When Jake switches sides and joins the Na’vi, Quaritch destroys their home. (It’s on top of a giant deposit of an outrageously valuable mineral called Unobtanium, which is the whole reason why the RDA is on Pandora in the first place, and what allows some of Pandora’s mountains to float in the air.)

Quaritch dies too, though?

Yes, in the final battle, Quaritch tries to bomb home tree. But Jake tames the mighty flying animal the Toruk and becomes the Toruk Makto — effectively, a legendary warrior — which allows him to rally all the local Na’vi clans together and even convince Eywa to allow all the animals of Pandora to fight back as well. Jake succeeds, and the RDA is defeated. In a last-ditch effort, Quaritch — wearing a giant mechanical suit — attempts to destroy the trailer that’s housing Jake’s human body. But Neytiri kills him with her bow and arrow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10eLX3_0jisNnGC00

Is Jake still human in “The Way of Water”?

Nope. In the final scene of “Avatar” — after the RDA has been ordered to leave, save for a few of the human scientists who worked with Grace — Mo’at leads the Omaticaya at Home Tree in the same ritual they used to try to save Grace, this time to put Jake’s mind and soul inside his Na’vi body. They succeed!

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Korea Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Delivers Second Biggest Weekend of 2022

The release of “Avatar: The Way of Water” in South Korea largely lived up to expectations and delivered a major boost to the final quarter’s flagging box office. Its gross revenues between Friday and Sunday represented the second biggest opening of the year. They lifted the nationwide total to the country’s second largest weekend of 2022. “Avatar 2” earned $19.0 million between Friday and Sunday from 2,809 screens, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). That represented a hefty 84% market share. Over the full five days since its Wednesday debut, the film earned...
Variety

Helen Mirren Signed on to Star in ‘1923’ With Harrison Ford Before Reading Scripts: I ‘Took a Leap of Faith’

It’s a big week for Dame Helen Mirren. Not only is “1923,” her upcoming Paramount+ series debuting on Sunday, but she is also the narrator in the “Barbie” trailer that just dropped and plays the therapist in Kendrick Lamar’s “Count Me Out” video — two things she can’t help but laugh at during our interview. “I do love to mix it up,” she told Variety on Friday morning. “I love to do whatever is quite different from the last thing I’ve done, and I’m very, very fortunate that I’m sort of being allowed to do that. I’m having an enormous amount...
MONTANA STATE
Variety

Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Dominates With $134 Million Domestic Debut, $435 Million Globally

James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” collected $134 million in its North American box office debut, affirming the public’s interest in Pandora and providing a needed boost to beleaguered movie theaters. Overseas, the sci-fi epic brought in $301 million, bringing its global tally to a sizable $435 million. Those ticket sales mark the third-biggest global opening weekend in pandemic times, following “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($442 million globally) and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($600 million globally). At the domestic box office, “Avatar 2” tied with “The Batman” to land the fifth-biggest opening of the year....
Variety

Henry Cavill to Star in and Executive Produce ‘Warhammer 40,000’ Franchise for Amazon

After losing DC’s Superman and Netflix’s “The Witcher,” Henry Cavill is plunging right back into the world of genre entertainment, attaching himself to an adaptation of the popular tabletop game “Warhammer 40,000.” Cavill will star in and executive produce the franchise for Amazon Prime Video, which acquired the global rights to the IP from Games Workshop. The agreement includes the “Warhammer 40,000” rights across film, TV and more, making it the first major acquisition of its kind for Amazon Studios. Games Workshop will continue making the popular mini-figures for the tabletop game. “‘Warhammer 40,000’ is set in the far future, where humanity...
Variety

Guillermo del Toro Agrees With Miyazaki: Animation Created by AI and Machines Is an ‘Insult to Life Itself’

Guillermo del Toro echoed the words of Hayao Miyazaki when recently asked by Decider about animation created from artificial intelligence sources and machines: “It’s an insult to life itself.” Del Toro has been making the press rounds in support of his Netflix film “Pinocchio,” a hand-crafted stop-motion movie that stands in direct opposition to machine-generated animation. “I consume and love art made by humans,” del Toro said. “I am completely moved by that. And I am not interested in illustrations made by machines and the extrapolation of information. I talked to Dave McKean, a great artist. He told me his...
Variety

Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Over the Monster

Before Attempting Suicide, French Astronaut Cries ‘EARTH MUST BE WARNED!’

Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
Variety

Sharon Osbourne Discharged From Hospital After Medical Emergency, Jack Osbourne Shares

Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized on Friday evening after suffering a medical emergency in Santa Paula, Calif. Osbourne had been filming on her son’s TV special, “Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror.” Jack Osbourne shared a statement regarding the incident through his Instagram story. “She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support,” Jack Osbourne wrote. “As to what happened to my mum — I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready. Santa Paula police chief Don Aguilar confirmed the name of...
SANTA PAULA, CA
Variety

‘Emily in Paris’ Cast Talks Love Triangles and Indecisiveness in Third Installment: ‘It’s a Coming-of-Age Season’

“Not choosing is still choosing?” That’s the question Emily (Lily Collins) asks herself in the third season of “Emily in Paris,” premiering on Netflix on Dec. 21. After a year of looming decisions, Emily will have to make some major choices in her personal and professional life. At the series’ New York premiere on Thursday night, the cast of “Emily in Paris” spoke to Variety about the indecisive nature of human behavior and the juicy love triangles that will unfold in Season 3. “[Emily] is indecisive and yet weirdly decisive. But then the second she picks a lane, it all gets messed up,”...
Variety

Kelsey Harris Continues to Backtrack in Testimony for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez’s criminal trial for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion continued in court today with Megan’s former friend Kelsey Harris back on the stand and cross-examination underway. Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta continued her questioning of Harris, whose first-person account had been long-awaited, as Lanez has repeatedly denied shooting Megan — whose real name is Megan Pete — during a roadside assault in July 2020. Harris had not made any comments in the two years following the incident. According to Law & Crime’s Meghann Cuniff, Ta asked Harris at the top of questioning: “What happened between September and today that...
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Casts ‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Joseph Mawle (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923” at Paramount+ has cast Joseph Mawle, Variety has learned exclusively. Mawle joins a stacked cast that includes Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Ehle, Jerome Flynn, James Badge Dale, Sebastian Roché, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, and Aminah Nieves. Like “1883” before it, “1923” tells the story of a previous generation of the Dutton family as they work to establish the ranching empire featured in “Yellowstone.” Mawle will star as Captain Shipley, described as “the captain of a British cargo ship, who has seen a lot during his years at sea.” Mawle is...
Variety

‘Oppenheimer’ Trailer Unveils Christopher Nolan’s Atomic Bomb Thriller

The trailer for Christopher Nolan’s latest film, “Oppenheimer” has been released by Universal Pictures. “Oppenheimer” documents the life and ethically questionable accolades of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is credited with inventing the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer was one of the primary contributors to the Manhattan Project, a government research effort centered around the creation of nuclear weapons that took place from 1942-1946, and he was director of Los Alamos Laboratory, where the bombs were physically assembled. Cillian Murphy stars as Oppenheimer, marking his first time securing a lead part in one of Nolan’s films. Murphy has been a staple in many of...
Variety

Mary J. Blige’s Blue Butterfly Productions Signs First and Second Look Deals with BET

Mary J. Blige has entered into an agreement with BET to create unscripted and scripted content through her company, Blue Butterfly Productions. The network will have first looks at Blige’s unscripted works and second looks at scripted projects as part of the deal. The first project being developed under the pact is “The Wine Down.” Hosted by Blige, the unscripted talk show is expected to connect some of Hollywood’s most popular and outspoken people in entertainment, sports, social media, and politics to have unfiltered and controversial conversations over an uncorked bottle of wine. Taraji P. Henson and Yung Miami of...
Variety

Maria Menounos Manifested Her First Leading Movie Role — and She’s Just Getting Started

For more than two decades, Maria Menounos has been on TV. Whether it was interviewing celebrities on “Access Hollywood,” hosting a WWE special or a “Challenge” reunion or doing an arc on “One Tree Hill,” she’s been a staple on television. However, it wasn’t until this year that she landed the lead in her first film — and a TV Christmas movie was the ideal situation. “I’ve never had to carry anything on my own,” says Menounos, who notes that both she and her husband, AfterBuzz TV creator Keven Undergaro, are “obsessed” with Christmas. “I have always wanted to be a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Variety

Is James Cameron’s Vision for the ‘Avatar’ Franchise a Dream or a Delusion?

Unless you want to bury your head in an underwater sand dune, it’s clear that “Avatar: The Way of Water” underperformed at the box office this weekend — a fact that shouldn’t change anyone’s experience of the movie. The critics, or at least a whole lot of them, were rapturous (though not this one; I thought “The Way of Water” had the same blend of wowza visuals and just-okay story that made the first “Avatar” a movie I enjoyed but was never remotely tempted to visit again). And audiences, who gave the film a Cinemascore grade of A, may sustain...
Variety

James Cameron Conducted Scientific Study to Prove Jack’s ‘Titanic’ Death: ‘Only One Person Could Survive,’ Says Forensic Analysis

Any fan of James Cameron’s “Titanic” has surely debated many times whether or not Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) had to die. Many viewers claim there was enough room for both Jack and Rose (Kate Winslet) on the floating door turned makeshift raft, but Cameron himself is here to prove everyone wrong. Speaking to The Toronto Sun to promote “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron revealed he has documented a “scientific study” that proves two people could not have survived on the floating door at the end of “Titanic.” “We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to...
Variety

‘Pokémon’ Says Goodbye to Ash Ketchum With 2023 Series Featuring Two New Trainers

After Ash Ketchum finally achieved his 25-year goal of becoming World Champion, the “Pokémon” anime will bid farewell to him and his Pikachu and launch an upcoming animated series featuring a new storyline and characters. The new show, which will premiere worldwide in 2023 after “Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series” ends, will follow dual protagonists Liko and Roy, and also feature the Paldea region’s starter Pokémon Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly from the recent video games “Pokémon Scarlet” and “Violet.” “Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series” will wrap up with 11 special episodes, beginning on Jan. 13, that celebrate Ash’s long journey to become...
Variety

Variety

94K+
Followers
65K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy