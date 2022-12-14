Read full article on original website
Myrtle Beach hosts 2022’s biggest shopping event at Christmas Village Market
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Christmas Village Market on Carver Street, the biggest shopping event of the year, was held Saturday in Myrtle Beach. The event was from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Charlie’s Place, located at 1420 Carver Street. It was a free event for all to enjoy. Several vendors attended the […]
Happy Hanukkah! Myrtle Beach to continue annual menorah lighting tradition
My — Sunday, the city of Myrtle Beach will celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah in the Market Common. The Temple of Shalom will hold its annual Menorah Lighting ceremony in The Market Common's Valor Memorial Garden. The ceremony will be at 5:00 p.m. The menorah will remain in the...
Grand Strand Humane Society hosting free cat adoptions this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A week after offering free dog adoptions, the Grand Strand Humane Society will now give feline friends the chance to find forever homes ahead of Christmas. The GSHS will hold free adoption events Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the GSHS...
Santa Paws is comin' town : Horry Co. animal shelter free foster, adoptions for Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is hoping some elves living along the Grand Strand will bring some cats and dogs home for the 'paw'lidays this season. In part of their new two part program, HCACC is looking to place as many shelter pets...
'Who dunnit?' Enjoy a Christmas murder mystery dinner show in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Are you looking for something to do with your family this holiday season?. RigaTony's Murder Mystery Dinner Show invites you to come see their Christmas show. "During the show, bodies are just dropping all around you, and you're trying to figure it out: the...
15-year tradition: Marion woman makes sure children wake up to presents Christmas morning
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marion woman has one goal this season - she wants every child to have a present to open on Christmas morning. Ellen Baldwin has been providing toys for children in her community for more than 15 years. Since 2007, she's gotten the help of...
Grand Strand seniors get surprise holiday deliveries from Meals on Wheels
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Meals on Wheels’ Secret Santa for a Senior program brings Christmas to older Grand Strand residents who may not get to experience a traditional holiday season. Many of those served by Meals on Wheels are alone and away from their families. Some are bedridden. They receive regular deliveries from Meals […]
Kind Keeper animal shelter hopes to raise funds for new facility
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Kind Keeper animal shelter hopes to raise funds for a new facility at a gala on Saturday at Billy the Kid’s Seafood in Little River. The new facility is needed to accommodate the growth of rescue animals. The shelter has seen a drastic increase of pets needing new homes since […]
Time is ticking to send packages in time for Christmas; USPS prepares
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — It's the holiday season which means the United States Postal Service is in the middle of its busiest time of the year. So far this holiday season- the post office has accepted more than eight billion packages and pieces of mail. If you're hoping to...
10 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Myrtle Beach
One of the best family destinations on the east coast, Myrtle Beach, SC, is packed with exciting things to do. Start your vacation days off right with a hot and hearty breakfast to get fueled up for a day of fun along the Grand Strand. You’ll find plenty of options for breakfast goodies, from fresh, homemade biscuits and gourmet omelets to stacks of pancakes.
Doctors seeing more hospital visits across the Grand Strand amid holiday season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Doctors across the Grand Strand are seeing an increase in hospital visits. They say the reasons vary and are seeing both flu cases and injuries related to holiday activities. Dr. Paul Richardson, Chief Medical Officer at Conway Medical Center, said his hospital has seen an...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in South Carolina should be put on your list of places to eat.
Murrells Inlet event raises nearly $200,000 to help give Christmas gifts to thousands of kids
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Thousands of children will wake up to Christmas gifts under the tree thanks to an annual event held in Murrells Inlet. The 16th Annual “I Believe” Children’s Holiday Fundraiser took place last week at the Hot Fish Club restaurant. The event...
Three structures damaged in early morning fire in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched just after 5:00 a.m. for a reported structure fire. It happened on Watergate Drive off Highway 17 near the Super 8 Hotel. Three sheds sustained fire damage. The incident is under control and no injuries have been reported.
Middle Ridge Avenue extension project on track to be complete by December 2023
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Government posted to Facebook to share an update on the Ride 3 Middle Ridge Avenue extension project. The county said they are making progress and are on course to meet the expected completion date of Dec. 16, 2023. When completed, the extension...
One killed following Friday house fire in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person has died following a Friday morning house fire in Georgetown County, officials said. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, crews responded to a home in the 3000 block of Walker Road around 10:30 a.m. A spokesperson said the house was 75 percent involved when crews arrived. Georgetown County […]
Carolina-based fast food chain awards 2 Myrtle Beach teachers with ‘holiday bonuses’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Eleven teachers in six states received $500 “holiday bonuses” from a Carolina-born fast food chain, including two in Myrtle Beach. As part of its 12 Days of Bo*, Bojangles donated $500 gift cards to 11 teachers across the brand’s footprint. Two of...
2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins
"I'm spending the fool out of my prize," said one lucky winner.
Conway business owners talk agritourism impacts
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A recent study revealed by the Agri-business industry in South Carolina has a $51.8 billion impact each year. A big piece of that is the success of agritourism or activities that brings visitors to farms or agriculture businesses. One of those first businesses to pop...
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in America
This SC city was named one of the "most romantic cities in America".Photo bySands Resorts. One of the best feelings in the world is finding someone you are compatible with and doing a lot of romantic things with one another. Those things may include going out to dinner, receiving gifts, taking trips around the country and the world, and most importantly - just spending quality time with one another! Many have debated which cities in America are the most romantic, and according to one major national publication - they have the answer to that question! One of those cities is in South Carolina, and not only did they make the list - they came in at #2! In this article, we will take a look at which SC city made the list as well as other cities that made the list as well.
