Myrtle Beach, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

10 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Myrtle Beach

One of the best family destinations on the east coast, Myrtle Beach, SC, is packed with exciting things to do. Start your vacation days off right with a hot and hearty breakfast to get fueled up for a day of fun along the Grand Strand. You’ll find plenty of options for breakfast goodies, from fresh, homemade biscuits and gourmet omelets to stacks of pancakes.
Three structures damaged in early morning fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched just after 5:00 a.m. for a reported structure fire. It happened on Watergate Drive off Highway 17 near the Super 8 Hotel. Three sheds sustained fire damage. The incident is under control and no injuries have been reported.
Conway business owners talk agritourism impacts

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A recent study revealed by the Agri-business industry in South Carolina has a $51.8 billion impact each year. A big piece of that is the success of agritourism or activities that brings visitors to farms or agriculture businesses. One of those first businesses to pop...
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in America

This SC city was named one of the "most romantic cities in America".Photo bySands Resorts. One of the best feelings in the world is finding someone you are compatible with and doing a lot of romantic things with one another. Those things may include going out to dinner, receiving gifts, taking trips around the country and the world, and most importantly - just spending quality time with one another! Many have debated which cities in America are the most romantic, and according to one major national publication - they have the answer to that question! One of those cities is in South Carolina, and not only did they make the list - they came in at #2! In this article, we will take a look at which SC city made the list as well as other cities that made the list as well.
