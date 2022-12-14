ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Be prepared because there are only 9 more days until a cold Christmas!

SAN ANTONIO - We are 9 days away from Christmas! Days will trend cooler as we head into the weekend. Make preparations for much colder weather for the Christmas holidays. Remember Pipes, Plants, Pets, People. Track the storms with our Interactive Radar CLICK HERE. AFTERNOON/TONIGHT/OVERNIGHT. The afternoon will see more...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
lakefrontollu.com

5 San Antonio must see Christmas light displays

SAN ANTONIO—Christmas is right around the corner, and it is time for holiday cheer. San Antonio has many locations that share their Christmas spirit. Many believe that Christmas is “the best time of the year.” Local San Antonians, as well as large corporations, go all out preparing their holiday lighting displays. For dazzling Christmas light displays, here are five places you should visit! 1.San Antonio River Walk – Locals and visitors enjoy the River Walk during the holiday season. The day after Thanksgiving, San Antonio celebrates the lighting of the river by kicking off the lighting celebration with the annual Holiday River Parade! The downtown section of the River Walk is illuminated with holiday lights and decorations. This Christmas light experience is free, so you cannot beat the price! There are thousands of lights draped and hanging over the majestic trees that line the river, making downtown a magical place at night. The holiday lights will remain on through January 9, 2023. The River Walk is located in downtown San Antonio. 2.Light up the Night at The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa– The JW Marriott is one of the most luxurious hotels in San Antonio. This Resort’s holiday lighting experience is free and open to the public. The magnificent lobby, restaurants, water park, and grounds are covered in lights. Not only are there lights and holiday activities, but there are also Christmas movies playing on a huge projection screen throughout the evenings. With entertainment suitable for all ages, the JW Marriott is free and open to the public. The Resort’s light show starts on November 16 and runs through December 30.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Christmas week in San Antonio will likely be chilly! But a white Christmas? That’ll still take a miracle...

By now, you’ve probably heard rumors or seen some posts on social media about the weather for Christmas week in San Antonio. These posts and rumors have hinted at several inches of snow on the ground for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Not so fast! It’ll still take a “Christmas Miracle” to see a white Christmas in South Central Texas this year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

These before-and-after photos show how much San Antonio has changed

San Antonio's continued development and growth means that the local scenery changes dramatically each year — and the city is downright unrecognizable compared to how it looked 15 years ago. Some of the changes have been for the better, but others less so. On the plus side, the River...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border

That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
DEL RIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio location

There is good news for doughnut lovers in San Antonio, with cult favorite Voodoo Doughnut opening its first location in San Antonio this week. The store is located at 400 E. Houston St and opens at 8 am on Tuesday, December 20. Perfect for grabbing a morning doughnut to accompany your cup of coffee. The store will be open 24 hours.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Cooking accident led to a house fire on the Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO – A cooking accident led to a house fire on the Northeast side. Fire crews were dispatched to the 13600 block of Landmark Hill Drive at around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found fire in the home. Fire officials say that a woman had a cooking accident...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Thousands of military troops stationed in San Antonio headed home for holidays

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport was busier than normal Saturday morning as an estimated 4,000 soldiers head home for the holidays. As part of the annual operation known as Holiday Block Leave, military members in uniform will arrive at San Antonio International Airport by bus over a week-long period from local military bases starting on Dec. 17. They represent all branches of the military and will leave San Antonio to spend time with their families and friends.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

This 1939 home in San Antonio's Olmos Park area has a modern kitchen overlooking its pool

A 4,700-square-foot home in San Antonio's posh Olmos Park neighborhood has hit the market for just under $2 million. While the home has many of the elegant original touches vintage to its 1939 construction, including its curved Art Deco doorways and beautiful tiled study, its thoroughly updated kitchen is a standout. Open to the living and dining areas, the area features glass-fronted cabinets, a breakfast bar island and modern appliances.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy