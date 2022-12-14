Read full article on original website
Eugene Police SCU and SWAT arrest convicted felon for unlawfully manufacturing firearms
EUGENE, Ore. — On Thursday, December 15, a convicted felon was arrested in Eugene for unlawfully possessing and manufacturing firearms. At 7:15 a.m. Eugene Police SWAT and Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant for at 2590 1/2 Washington Street. The warrant was a result of an investigation conducted by EPD SCU; investigating Joshua Allen Lampe (32).
U.S. 20 between Albany and Corvallis closed due to crash
U.S. 20 halfway between Albany and Corvallis may be closed for several hours due to a crash, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. The crash occurred at milepost 5.4 and drivers are asked to take alternate routes and drive with caution when in the area. Visit...
Lebanon City Council approves temporary closure of Lebanon Municipal Jail
LEBANON, Ore. — On Wednesday, December 14, the Lebanon City Council approved a temporary closure to the Lebanon Municipal Jail for no more than 18 months, said in a press release from the city. The request for the closure came from Lebanon Police Chief Frank Stevenson and City Manager...
More details about the Springfield GuestHouse Inn & Suites closure
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Following a site inspection Tuesday, December 13, the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal's Office, alongside the Springfield Police Department, and City of Springfield officials, evacuated more than 70 people due to multiple fire and life safety code violations. According to Eugene Springfield Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Worthington,...
Roseburg Warming Center offering overnight shelter through Saturday, December 17
ROSEBURG, Ore. — With temperatures dropping, the city of Roseburg announced that the Roseburg Warming Center will be open an extra night; offering overnight shelter to those who are unhoused through Saturday, December 17. The city says the warming center on 1614 Stephens St., will be open Friday December...
Lane County synagogues increasing security amid rise in anti-Semitism
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The FBI released statistics for 2021 this week which showed that the Jewish community remains the most targeted when it comes to hate crimes motivated by religion. Our newsroom spoke with the Secure Community Network, a nonprofit group focused on safety and security for the...
Egan Warming Center locations open Friday night; volunteers still urgently needed
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — As temperatures drop below freezing, Egan warming centers are scheduled for activation, and they are in urgent need for volunteers. The Egan Warming Center will be open again on Friday evening, December 16, however the Trinity site will be closed and a location in the Whiteaker will be open in its place.
Springfield Public Library receives $100,000 donation for educational resources
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Local elementary school children are getting a sizeable gift to support their education for years to come. The Springfield Public Library Foundation (SPLF) is set to receive a permanent $100,000 fund to support book materials, digital resources, and online resources for the Springfield grade students, according to a press release from SPLF.
Oregon State and Florida prepare to faceoff, Florida to use third-string quarter back
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A big storyline in this game, Florida will be without nearly 30-percent of its roster, due to players leaving for the draft or the portal. But today their head coach Billy Napier tried to spin it in a positive light, saying that younger players have had the chance to emerge during bowl prep.
Oregon Men's Basketball wins third game in a row at home taking down Portland
EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks have been on a hot streak since coming home for the final non-conference games of the regular season. Although the Ducks are still suffering from injuries, we have gotten to see lots of leadership from Oregon's returning guards. Rivaldo Soares had 16 points, three...
Oregon State wins Las Vegas Bowl 30-3
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — For the first time since 2013, Oregon State football won a bowl game defeating Florida in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl 30-3. The Beavers crossed off a list of historic marks in their victory over the Gators, first bowl game win since 2013, first 10-win season since 2006 (third time in program history), and first program win against a Southeastern Conference (SEC) program.
Oregon Women's Basketball dominates both ends of the court for win over Eastern Washington
EUGENE, Ore. — It was ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater Night’ at Matthew Knight Arena for the Oregon Women's basketball match-up between the Ducks and Eastern Washington. The Ducks also welcomed home former duck and current Eastern Washington assistant Jordan Loera. And the ducks were on fire from the...
Future Duck Sofia Bell shines in Jesuit's win over Willamette
Willamette High School’s gym had some special visitors Friday. Five members of the Oregon women’s basketball team, Te-Hina Paopao, Grace VanSlooten, Jennah Isai, Chance Gray and Kennedy Basham, were all in attendance to see Oregon signee Sofia Bell and Jesuit Crusaders take on the Wolverines. Jesuit defeated Willamette...
Oregon football continues bowl prep; Nix still uncertain on 2023 season
While the Beavers get set for their bowl game Saturday, December 17, in Vegas, the Oregon football team has a lot more time until the Holiday Bowl on December 28th. Friday, we heard from the Ducks for the first time since that regular season finale. We know that Oregon quarterback...
Oregon State men hold off Seattle 73-58
CORVALLIS, Ore. — After losing two games in a row, Oregon State men's basketball team got back in the win column Thursday night beating Seattle 73-58 in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers got off to a slow start in the first half, trailing by as much as eight to the visiting Redhawks. OSU went into halftime down 28-25, but quickly tied the game up at the beginning of the second half with a Jordan Pope three-pointer. Then at the 11:58 mark the Beavs went on a 28-13 run to close out the game for their first win in two weeks.
