Ithaca, N.Y. — Ithaca Police are investigating an armed home invasion that saw two juveniles held at gun point and another victim hospitalized. According to an initial release, Ithaca Police say they responded to an apartment building on the 400 block of Spencer Road in Ithaca for calls of a home invasion at 11:19 on Friday night. Police say the caller reported that a group of four to five men entered the apartment building wearing Halloween style masks and armed with guns. Police say witnesses to the crime say the group of suspects had at least two handguns among them as well as a long gun and that they entered through an unlocked door.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO