Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Shop with a Cop returns to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY — The holidays are back in full swing as the City of Syracuse hosts its annual "Shop with a Cop" event, Sunday, December, 18th. During the event children from across the city were able to shop with Syracuse Police Officers. Each child was given a gift card...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Oswego County votes unanimously to increase pay for some DSS workers

Oswego County votes unanimously to increase pay for DSS workers. Oswego, N.Y. — Representatives from Oswego county’s Department of Social Services spoke during the county legislature's special meeting on Dec. 15, to let their leaders know what they need moving forward in order to continue doing their jobs.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Youths learn how to make olive oil in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY — To commemorate the first day of Chanukah, youths of all ages participated in an olive oil making workshop, Sunday, December 16th. It took place at the Temple Adath Yeshurin in Syracuse for the students of the Hebrew School. The students were able to make their own...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse company hired to do third-party investigation at Vera House

We've confirmed with company Mace Security Services LLC that they've been hired by Vera House to conduct an internal investigation. The Syracuse company is led by Michael Buck, a retired 30-year veteran of the New York State Police. The company's website lists expertise in internal investigations in a workplace. We first reported back in November that Vera House, which provides resources for victims and survivors or domestic and sexual abuse, would be doing a third-party investigation into policies and procedures within the organization.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Tributes pour in for Syracuse basketball great Louis Orr upon news of his death

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University men's basketball great Louis Orr has died. The University posted about his passing Friday, saying, "We mourn the loss of an Orange legend - a player, a coach, and most importantly a great person who made everyone around him better. Louis Orr's memory will live in our hearts forever, and especially whenever we look up and see his No. 55 in the Dome rafters."
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Fire in Downtown Syracuse Apartment Building

Syracuse, N.Y. — On Saturday, December 17, at around 7:15 p.m., firefighters were alerted to a possible fire at the Icon Towers Apartment Complex. Upon arrival, they noted smoke coming from the 10th floor of the 11-floor building. Syracuse Fire Department says crews made their way to that floor...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Local businesses stay open despite winter storm

Syracuse, N.Y. — It's one of the first major snowfalls of the season across Central New York, just in time for the holiday season. Despite the snowfall local businesses are staying open and are still hoping customers will come through their door. Shoppers are rushing from store to store...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Alzheimer's Awareness game on Sunday will be an emotional one for Coach Legette-Jack

Syracuse Women's Basketball Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack knows Sunday's game will bring attention to an issue she knows all too well about. The Alzheimer's Association of Central New York is partnering with the women's program for an awareness day game. Fans are asked to wear purple and orange to support both the team and raise awareness for a disease that has impacted the coach's family.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Travel advisory in Tompkins County

TOMPKINS COUNTY — The Tompkins County Sheriff has issued a travel advisory, Thursday, December 15th. If you must travel you are asked to please use extra caution and allow some additional time to reach your destination. Hazardous driving conditions may exist throughout the county. The advisory will runs through...
cnycentral.com

Ithaca Police investigating armed home invasion

Ithaca, N.Y. — Ithaca Police are investigating an armed home invasion that saw two juveniles held at gun point and another victim hospitalized. According to an initial release, Ithaca Police say they responded to an apartment building on the 400 block of Spencer Road in Ithaca for calls of a home invasion at 11:19 on Friday night. Police say the caller reported that a group of four to five men entered the apartment building wearing Halloween style masks and armed with guns. Police say witnesses to the crime say the group of suspects had at least two handguns among them as well as a long gun and that they entered through an unlocked door.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Cortland man accused of shooting woman in the face and neck

CORTLAND, NY — A man from Cortland has been arrested in the shooting of a 30-year-old female on Friday, December 16th. According to the Cortland Police Department it happened at 109 Main Street at around 1:00 p.m. Upon arrival to the scene, first responders found a 30-year-old female who...
CORTLAND, NY
cnycentral.com

Rare twin elephants open gifts at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo

SYRACUSE, NY — It was packed at the zoo as neighbors came to watch the rare baby twin elephants open their enrichment presents, Sunday December 16th. The zoo hosted more then 1,700 people as presents were given to the animals in honor of both Twin Day and the Holidays.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Jan 6 text from CNY Mom to Capitol Officer son: 'I love you, I love you, I love you'

Solvay, NY — Kathee Dobe-Call was running errands on January 6, 2021. Her phone started blowing up with news alerts. From their home in Solvay, the Call’s knew that day would be a long and tense day at the U.S. Capitol Building, but they never allowed themselves to believe their son would ever encounter grave danger. In fact, Kathee had pretty much convinced herself that her son Joshua, 27, had among the safest jobs in law enforcement. That illusion was shattered by the January 6 riots.
SOLVAY, NY

